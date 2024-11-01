Automate analytics reporting with Cloudflare Workers and email routing

In this tutorial, you will create a Cloudflare Worker ↗ that fetches analytics data about your account from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API ↗. You will be able to view the account analytics data in your browser and receive a scheduled email report.

You will learn:

How to create a Worker using the c3 CLI. How to fetch analytics data from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. How to send an email with a Worker. How to schedule the Worker to run at a specific time. How to store secrets and environment variables in your Worker. How to test the Worker locally. How to deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's edge network.

Prerequisites

Before you start, make sure you:

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker

While you can create a Worker using the Cloudflare dashboard, creating a Worker using the c3 CLI is recommended as it provides a more streamlined development experience and allows you to test your Worker locally.

First, use the c3 CLI to create a new Cloudflare Workers project.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- account-analytics Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest account-analytics Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest account-analytics

In this tutorial, name your Worker as account-analytics .

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Hello World Worker .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose JavaScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

Now, the Worker is set up. Move into your project directory:

Terminal window cd account-analytics

To continue with this tutorial, install the mimetext ↗ package:

pnpm

npm

yarn Terminal window pnpm install mimetext Terminal window npm install mimetext Terminal window yarn add mimetext

wrangler.toml ↗ is the configuration file for your Worker. It was created when you ran c3 CLI. Open wrangler.toml in your code editor and update it with the following configuration:

name = "account-analytics" main = "src/index.js" compatibility_date = "2024-11-01" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Set destination_address to the email address where you want to receive the report send_email = [ { name = "ANALYTICS_EMAIL" , destination_address = "<>" } ] # Schedule the Worker to run every day at 10:00 AM [ triggers ] crons = [ "0 10 * * *" ] # Enable observability to view Worker logs [ observability ] enabled = true [ vars ] # This value shows the name of the sender in the email SENDER_NAME = "Cloudflare Analytics Worker" # This email address will be used as the sender of the email SENDER_EMAIL = "<>" # This email address will be used as the recipient of the email RECIPIENT_EMAIL = "<>" # This value will be used as the subject of the email EMAIL_SUBJECT = "Cloudflare Analytics Report"

Before you continue, update the following:

destination_address : Enter the email address where you want to receive the analytics report. [VARS] : Enter the environment variable values you want to use in your Worker.

IMPORTANT destination_address and RECIPIENT_EMAIL must contain Email Routing verified email address. SENDER_EMAIL must be an email address on a domain that is added to your Cloudflare domain and has Email Routing enabled.

You will now add the code step by step to the src/index.js file. This tutorial will explain each part of the code.

Add the required modules and Handlers

While you are in your project directory, open src/index.js in your code editor and update it with the following code:

// Import required modules for email handling import { EmailMessage } from "cloudflare:email" ; import { createMimeMessage } from "mimetext" ; export default { // HTTP request handler - This Handler is invoked when the Worker is accessed via HTTP async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { const analyticsData = await fetchAnalytics ( env ) ; const formattedContent = formatContent ( analyticsData . data , analyticsData . formattedDate , ) ; return new Response ( formattedContent , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Error:" , error ) ; return new Response ( `Error: ${ error . message } ` , { status : 500 , headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, } ) ; } }, // Scheduled task handler - This Handler is invoked via a Cron Trigger async scheduled ( event , env , ctx ) { try { const analyticsData = await fetchAnalytics ( env ) ; const formattedContent = formatContent ( analyticsData . data , analyticsData . formattedDate , ) ; await sendEmail ( env , formattedContent ) ; console . log ( "Analytics email sent successfully" ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to send analytics email:" , error ) ; } }, };

The code above defines two Worker Handlers:

fetch : This Handler executes when the Worker is accessed via HTTP. It fetches the analytics data, formats it and returns it as a response.

: This Handler executes when the Worker is accessed via HTTP. It fetches the analytics data, formats it and returns it as a response. scheduled : This Handler executes at the scheduled time. It fetches the analytics data, formats it and sends an email with the analytics data.

Add the analytics fetching function

Add the following function to the src/index.js file, below the Handlers:

async function fetchAnalytics ( env ) { // Calculate yesterday's date for the report and format it for display const yesterday = new Date () ; yesterday . setDate ( yesterday . getDate () - 1 ) ; const dateString = yesterday . toISOString () . split ( "T" )[ 0 ] ; const formattedDate = yesterday . toLocaleDateString ( "en-US" , { weekday : "long" , year : "numeric" , month : "long" , day : "numeric" , } ) ; // Fetch analytics data from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API const response = await fetch ( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql` , { method : "POST" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ env . CF_API_TOKEN } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, body : JSON . stringify ( { query : ` query GetAnalytics($accountTag: String!, $date: String!) { viewer { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { httpRequests1dGroups(limit: 1, filter: { date: $date }) { sum { requests pageViews bytes encryptedRequests encryptedBytes cachedRequests cachedBytes threats browserMap { pageViews uaBrowserFamily } responseStatusMap { requests edgeResponseStatus } clientHTTPVersionMap { requests clientHTTPProtocol } } } } } } ` , variables : { accountTag : env . CF_ACCOUNT_ID , date : dateString , }, } ) , } ) ; const data = await response . json () ; if ( data . errors ) { throw new Error ( `GraphQL Error: ${ JSON . stringify ( data . errors ) } ` ) ; } return { data , formattedDate }; }

In the code above, the fetchAnalytics function fetches analytics data from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. The fetchAnalytics function calculates yesterday's date, formats the date for display, and sends a GraphQL query to the Analytics API to fetch the analytics data.

Note env.CF_API_TOKEN and env.CF_ACCOUNT_ID are Worker Secrets. These variables are used to authenticate the request and fetch the analytics data for the specified account. You will add these secrets to your Worker after the code is complete.

This function returns the raw data for the previous day, including:

Traffic overview data (Total requests, Page views and Blocked threats)

Bandwidth data (Total bandwidth, Encrypted bandwidth and Cached bandwidth)

Caching and Encryption data (Encrypted requests, Cached requests, Encryption rate and Cache rate)

Browser data (Page views by browser)

HTTP status code data (Requests by status code)

HTTP version data (Requests by HTTP version)

This data will be used to generate the analytics report. In the following step, you will add the function that formats this data.

Add the data formatting function

Add the following function to the src/index.js file, below the fetchAnalytics function:

function formatContent ( analyticsData , formattedDate ) { const stats = analyticsData . data . viewer . accounts [ 0 ] . httpRequests1dGroups [ 0 ] . sum ; // Helper function to format bytes into human-readable format const formatBytes = ( bytes ) => { if ( bytes === 0 ) return "0 Bytes" ; const k = 1024 ; const sizes = [ "Bytes" , "KB" , "MB" , "GB" , "TB" ] ; const i = Math . floor ( Math . log ( bytes ) / Math . log ( k )) ; return parseFloat (( bytes / Math . pow ( k , i )) . toFixed ( 2 )) + " " + sizes [ i ] ; }; // Format browser statistics const browserData = stats . browserMap . sort ( ( a , b ) => b . pageViews - a . pageViews ) . map ( ( b ) => ` ${ b . uaBrowserFamily } : ${ b . pageViews } views` ) . join ( "

" ) ; // Format HTTP status code statistics const statusData = stats . responseStatusMap . sort ( ( a , b ) => b . requests - a . requests ) . map ( ( s ) => ` ${ s . edgeResponseStatus } : ${ s . requests } requests` ) . join ( "

" ) ; // Format HTTP version statistics const httpVersionData = stats . clientHTTPVersionMap . sort ( ( a , b ) => b . requests - a . requests ) . map ( ( h ) => ` ${ h . clientHTTPProtocol } : ${ h . requests } requests` ) . join ( "

" ) ; // Return formatted report return ` CLOUDFLARE ANALYTICS REPORT ========================== Generated for: ${ formattedDate } TRAFFIC OVERVIEW --------------- Total Requests: ${ stats . requests . toLocaleString () } Page Views: ${ stats . pageViews . toLocaleString () } Security Threats Blocked: ${ stats . threats . toLocaleString () } BANDWIDTH --------- Total Bandwidth: ${ formatBytes ( stats . bytes ) } Encrypted Bandwidth: ${ formatBytes ( stats . encryptedBytes ) } Cached Bandwidth: ${ formatBytes ( stats . cachedBytes ) } CACHING & ENCRYPTION ------------------- Total Requests: ${ stats . requests . toLocaleString () } Encrypted Requests: ${ stats . encryptedRequests . toLocaleString () } Cached Requests: ${ stats . cachedRequests . toLocaleString () } Encryption Rate: ${ (( stats . encryptedRequests / stats . requests ) * 100 ) . toFixed ( 1 ) } % Cache Rate: ${ (( stats . cachedRequests / stats . requests ) * 100 ) . toFixed ( 1 ) } % BROWSERS -------- ${ browserData } HTTP STATUS CODES --------------- ${ statusData } HTTP VERSIONS ------------ ${ httpVersionData } ` ; }

At this point, you have defined the fetchAnalytics function that fetches raw analytics data from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API and the formatContent function that formats the analytics data into a human-readable report.

Add the email sending function

Add the following function to the src/index.js file, below the formatContent function:

async function sendEmail ( env , content ) { // Create and configure email message const msg = createMimeMessage () ; msg . setSender ( { name : env . SENDER_NAME , addr : env . SENDER_EMAIL , } ) ; msg . setRecipient ( env . RECIPIENT_EMAIL ) ; msg . setSubject ( env . EMAIL_SUBJECT ) ; msg . addMessage ( { contentType : "text/plain" , data : content , } ) ; // Send email using Cloudflare Email Routing service const message = new EmailMessage ( env . SENDER_EMAIL , env . RECIPIENT_EMAIL , msg . asRaw () , ) ; try { await env . ANALYTICS_EMAIL . send ( message ) ; } catch ( error ) { throw new Error ( `Failed to send email: ${ error . message } ` ) ; } }

This function sends an email with the formatted analytics data to the specified recipient email address using Cloudflare's Email Routing service.

Note sendEmail function uses multiple environment variables that are set in the wrangler.toml file.

4. Test the Worker

Now that you have updated the Worker code, you can test it locally using the wrangler dev command. This command starts a local server that runs your Worker code.

Before you run the Worker, you need to add two Worker secrets:

CF_API_TOKEN : Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API token you created earlier.

: Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API token you created earlier. CF_ACCOUNT_ID : Your Cloudflare account ID. You can find your account ID in the Cloudflare dashboard under the Workers & Pages Overview tab.

Create a .dev.vars file in the root of your project directory and add the following:

Terminal window CF_API_TOKEN = YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN CF_ACCOUNT_ID = YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID

Now, run the Worker locally:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev --remote

Open the http://localhost:8787 URL on your browser. The browser will display analytics data.

5. Deploy the Worker and Worker secrets

Once you have tested the Worker locally, you can deploy your Worker to Cloudflare's edge network:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

CLI command will output the URL where your Worker is deployed. Before you can use this URL in your browser to view the analytics data, you need to add two Worker secrets you already have locally to your deployed Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put <secret>

Replace <secret> with the name of the secret you want to add. Repeat this command for CF_API_TOKEN and CF_ACCOUNT_ID secrets.

Once you put the secrets, preview your analytics data at account-analytics.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev . You will also receive an email report to the specified recipient email address every day at 10:00 AM.

If you want to disable a public URL for your Worker, you can do so by following these steps:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages, then select account-analytics Worker. Go to Settings > Domains & Routes. Select Disable to disable the public account-analytics.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev URL.

You have successfully created, tested and deployed a Worker that fetches analytics data from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API and sends an email report via Email Routing.

Related resources

To build more with Workers, refer to Tutorials.

If you have any questions, need assistance, or would like to share your project, join the Cloudflare Developer community on Discord ↗ to connect with other developers and the Cloudflare team.