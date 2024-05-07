Send Emails With Postmark

​​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, C3 External link icon Open external link , and Wrangler.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to send transactional emails from Workers using Postmark External link icon Open external link . At the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to:

Create a Worker to send emails.

Sign up and add a Cloudflare domain to Postmark.

Send emails from your Worker using Postmark.

Store API keys securely with secrets.

To continue with this tutorial, you’ll need:

​​ Create a Worker project

Start by using C3 to create a Worker project in the command line, then, answer the prompts:

Create a new Worker $ npm create cloudflare@latest

Alternatively, you can use CLI arguments to speed things up:

Create a new Worker with CLI args $ npm create cloudflare@latest email-with-postmark -- --type = hello-world --ts = false --git = true --deploy = false

This creates a simple hello-world Worker having the following content:

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return new Response ( 'Hello World!' ) ; } , } ;

​​ Add your domain to Postmark

If you don’t already have a Postmark account, you can sign up for a free account here External link icon Open external link . After signing up, check your inbox for a link to confirm your sender signature. This verifies and enables you to send emails from your registered email address.

To enable email sending from other addresses on your domain, navigate to Sender Signatures on the Postmark dashboard, Add Domain or Signature > Add Domain , then type in your domain and click on Verify Domain .

Next, you’re presented with a list of DNS records to add to your Cloudflare domain. On your Cloudflare dashboard, select the domain you entered earlier and navigate to DNS > Records . Copy/paste the DNS records (DKIM, and Return-Path) from Postmark to your Cloudflare domain.

If you need more help adding DNS records in Cloudflare, refer to Manage DNS records.

When that’s done, head back to Postmark and click on the Verify buttons. If all records are properly configured, your domain status should be updated to Verified .

To grab your API token, navigate to the Servers tab, then My First Server > API Tokens , then copy your API key to a safe place.

​​ Send emails from your Worker

The final step is putting it all together in a Worker. In your Worker, make a post request with fetch to Postmark’s email API and include your token and message body: Postmark’s JavaScript library External link icon Open external link is currently not supported on Workers. Use the email API External link icon Open external link instead.

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.postmarkapp.com/email' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Postmark-Server-Token' : 'your_postmark_api_token_here' , } , body : JSON . stringify ( { From : [email protected]' , To : [email protected]' , Subject : 'Hello World' , HtmlBody : '<p>Hello from Workers</p>' , } ) , } ) ; return Response . json ( await response . json ( ) ) ; } , } ;

To test your code locally, run the following command and navigate to http://localhost:8787/ External link icon Open external link in a browser:

Local development server $ npm start

Deploy your Worker with npm run deploy .

​​ Move API token to Secrets

Sensitive information such as API keys and token should always be stored in secrets. All secrets are encrypted to add an extra layer of protection. That said, it’s a good idea to move your API token to a secret and access it from the environment of your Worker.

To add secrets for local development, create a .dev.vars file which works exactly like a .env file:

.dev.vars POSTMARK_API_TOKEN = your_postmark_api_token_here

Also ensure the secret is added to your deployed worker by running:

Add secret to deployed Worker $ npx wrangler secret put POSTMARK_API_TOKEN

The added secret can be accessed on via the env parameter passed to your Worker’s fetch event handler:

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.postmarkapp.com/email' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Postmark-Server-Token' : env . POSTMARK_API_TOKEN , } , body : JSON . stringify ( { From : [email protected]' , To : [email protected]' , Subject : 'Hello World' , HtmlBody : '<p>Hello from Workers</p>' , } ) , } ) ; return Response . json ( await response . json ( ) ) ; } , } ;

And finally, deploy this update with npm run deploy .