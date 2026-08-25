Build a Comments API

In this tutorial, you will use D1 and
Hono to build a JSON API that stores and retrieves comments for a blog. You will create a D1 database, define a schema, and wire up ↗
GET and
POST endpoints that read from and write to the database.
Sign up for a
Cloudflare account. ↗ Install
.
Node.js
↗
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like
Volta or ↗ nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. ↗ Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
1. Create a new Worker project
Create a new project named
d1-comments-api by running:
npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- d1-comments-api yarn create cloudflare d1-comments-api pnpm create cloudflare@latest d1-comments-api
For setup, select the following options:
For
What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
For
Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
For
Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
For
Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
For
Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
Move into the project directory:
cd d1-comments-api
Install
Hono, a lightweight web framework for building APIs on Workers: ↗
Create a new D1 database with Wrangler:
npx wrangler@latest d1 create d1-comments-api
When prompted
Would you like Wrangler to add it on your behalf?, select
Yes. This automatically adds the
DB binding to your Wrangler configuration file.
Confirm that your Wrangler configuration file contains the
d1_databases binding and the full project configuration:
{
"$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" ,
"name" : "d1-comments-api" ,
"main" : "src/index.ts" ,
// Set this to today's date
"compatibility_date" : "2026-08-25" ,
"d1_databases" : [
{
"binding" : "DB" ,
"database_name" : "d1-comments-api" ,
"database_id" : "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>"
}
] }
name = "d1-comments-api"
main = "src/index.ts"
# Set this to today's date
compatibility_date = "2026-08-25"
[[ d1_databases ]]
binding = "DB" # available in your Worker on env.DB
database_name = "d1-comments-api" database_id = "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>"
Replace
<YOUR_DATABASE_ID> with the ID output by the
wrangler d1 create command.
Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1 databases, KV namespaces, and R2 buckets, using a variable name in code. Your D1 database is accessible in your Worker on
env.DB.
4. Create a schema and seed the database
Create a
schemas/schema.sql file with the following contents:
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS comments;
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS comments (
id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
author TEXT NOT NULL ,
body TEXT NOT NULL ,
post_slug TEXT NOT NULL
);
CREATE INDEX idx_comments_post_slug ON comments (post_slug);
-- Optionally, uncomment the below query to insert seed data -- INSERT INTO comments (author, body, post_slug) VALUES ('Kristian', 'Great post!', 'hello-world');
Run the schema against your local database first:
npx wrangler d1 execute d1-comments-api --local --file schemas/schema.sql
Verify the table was created locally:
npx wrangler d1 execute d1-comments-api --local --command "SELECT name FROM sqlite_schema WHERE type = 'table'"
┌──────────┐
│ name │
├──────────┤
│ comments │ └──────────┘
Once you are satisfied with the schema, apply it to your remote (production) database:
npx wrangler d1 execute d1-comments-api --remote --file schemas/schema.sql
5. Initialize the Hono application
Replace the contents of
src/index.ts with the following code. This sets up a Hono application with a typed
Bindings interface so that
env.DB is correctly typed as a
D1Database:
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
const app = new Hono ();
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
// Do something and return an HTTP response
// Optionally, do something with c.req.param("slug")
});
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
// Do something and return an HTTP response
// Optionally, do something with c.req.param("slug")
});
export default app;
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
type Bindings = {
DB : D1Database ;
};
const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Bindings }>();
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
// Do something and return an HTTP response
// Optionally, do something with c.req.param("slug")
});
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
// Do something and return an HTTP response
// Optionally, do something with c.req.param("slug")
});
export default app;
Add the logic for the
GET endpoint to retrieve comments for a given post. This uses the D1
Workers Binding API to prepare and execute a parameterized query:
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { results } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"SELECT * FROM comments WHERE post_slug = ?" ,
)
. bind (slug)
. run ();
return c. json (results); });
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { results } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"SELECT * FROM comments WHERE post_slug = ?" ,
)
. bind (slug)
. run ();
return c. json (results); });
The code uses
to create a parameterized statement,
prepare
to safely pass the slug value (preventing SQL injection), and
bind
to execute the query.
run
Add the
POST endpoint to create new comments. This validates the request body before inserting a row:
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { author , body } = await c.req. json ();
if ( ! author) return c. text ( "Missing author value for new comment" , 400 );
if ( ! body) return c. text ( "Missing body value for new comment" , 400 );
const { success } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"INSERT INTO comments (author, body, post_slug) VALUES (?, ?, ?)" ,
)
. bind (author, body, slug)
. run ();
if (success) {
c. status ( 201 );
return c. text ( "Created" );
} else {
c. status ( 500 );
return c. text ( "Something went wrong" );
} });
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { author , body } = await c.req. json <{
author : string ;
body : string ;
}>();
if ( ! author) return c. text ( "Missing author value for new comment" , 400 );
if ( ! body) return c. text ( "Missing body value for new comment" , 400 );
const { success } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"INSERT INTO comments (author, body, post_slug) VALUES (?, ?, ?)" ,
)
. bind (author, body, slug)
. run ();
if (success) {
c. status ( 201 );
return c. text ( "Created" );
} else {
c. status ( 500 );
return c. text ( "Something went wrong" );
} });
8. (Optional) Add CORS support
If you plan to call this API from a front-end application on a different origin, add CORS middleware. Import the
cors module from Hono and add it before your routes:
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
import { cors } from "hono/cors" ;
const app = new Hono (); app. use ( "/api/*" , cors ());
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
import { cors } from "hono/cors" ;
type Bindings = {
DB : D1Database ;
};
const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Bindings }>(); app. use ( "/api/*" , cors ());
When you make requests to
/api/*, Hono will automatically generate and add CORS headers to responses from your API.
9. Deploy your application
Log in to your Cloudflare account (if you have not already):
npx wrangler whoami
If you are not logged in, Wrangler will prompt you to log in.
Deploy your Worker:
npx wrangler deploy
Test the API by inserting and then retrieving a comment:
# Replace <YOUR_SUBDOMAIN> with your workers.dev subdomain
curl -X POST https://d1-comments-api. < YOUR_SUBDOMAI N > .workers.dev/api/posts/hello-world/comments \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"author": "Kristian", "body": "Great post!"}'
Created
curl https://d1-comments-api. < YOUR_SUBDOMAI N > .workers.dev/api/posts/hello-world/comments
[
{
"id": 1,
"author": "Kristian",
"body": "Great post!",
"post_slug": "hello-world"
} ]
The complete
src/index.ts with all routes and CORS support:
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
import { cors } from "hono/cors" ;
const app = new Hono ();
app. use ( "/api/*" , cors ());
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { results } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"SELECT * FROM comments WHERE post_slug = ?" ,
)
. bind (slug)
. run ();
return c. json (results);
});
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { author , body } = await c.req. json ();
if ( ! author) return c. text ( "Missing author value for new comment" , 400 );
if ( ! body) return c. text ( "Missing body value for new comment" , 400 );
const { success } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"INSERT INTO comments (author, body, post_slug) VALUES (?, ?, ?)" ,
)
. bind (author, body, slug)
. run ();
if (success) {
c. status ( 201 );
return c. text ( "Created" );
} else {
c. status ( 500 );
return c. text ( "Something went wrong" );
}
});
export default app;
import { Hono } from "hono" ;
import { cors } from "hono/cors" ;
type Bindings = {
DB : D1Database ;
};
const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Bindings }>();
app. use ( "/api/*" , cors ());
app. get ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { results } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"SELECT * FROM comments WHERE post_slug = ?" ,
)
. bind (slug)
. run ();
return c. json (results);
});
app. post ( "/api/posts/:slug/comments" , async ( c ) => {
const { slug } = c.req. param ();
const { author , body } = await c.req. json <{
author : string ;
body : string ;
}>();
if ( ! author) return c. text ( "Missing author value for new comment" , 400 );
if ( ! body) return c. text ( "Missing body value for new comment" , 400 );
const { success } = await c.env. DB . prepare (
"INSERT INTO comments (author, body, post_slug) VALUES (?, ?, ?)" ,
)
. bind (author, body, slug)
. run ();
if (success) {
c. status ( 201 );
return c. text ( "Created" );
} else {
c. status ( 500 );
return c. text ( "Something went wrong" );
}
});
export default app;