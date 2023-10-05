Create a fine-tuned OpenAI model with R2
In this tutorial, you will use the OpenAI API and Cloudflare R2 to create a fine-tuned model. This feature in OpenAI’s API allows you to derive a custom model from OpenAI’s various large language models based on a set of custom instructions and example answers. These instructions and example answers are written in a document, known as a fine-tune document. This document will be stored in R2 and dynamically provided to OpenAI’s APIs when creating a new fine-tune model.
In order to use this feature, you will do the following tasks:
- Upload a fine-tune document to R2.
- Read the R2 file and upload it to OpenAI.
- Create a new fine-tuned model based on the document.
To review the completed code for this application, refer to the GitHub repository for this tutorial.
Prerequisites
Before you start, make sure you have:
- A Cloudflare account. If you do not have one, sign up before continuing.
- An OpenAI API key.
- A fine-tune document, structured as JSON Lines. Use the example document in the source code.
1. Create a Worker application
First, use the
c3 CLI to create a new Cloudflare Workers project.
$ npm create cloudflare@latest <PROJECT_NAME>
Replace
<PROJECT_NAME> with your desired project name. You can use the “Basic Worker script” template, which will create a single code file
src/index.js inside your project.
2. Upload a fine-tune document to R2
Next, upload the fine-tune document to R2. R2 is a key-value store that allows you to store and retrieve files from within your Workers application.
Create a new R2 bucket using
wrangler r2 bucket create. Replace
<BUCKET_NAME> with your desired bucket name.
$ wrangler r2 bucket create <BUCKET_NAME>
Next steps
To build more with Workers, refer to Tutorials.
If you have any questions, need assistance, or would like to share your project, join the Cloudflare Developer community on Discord to connect with other developers and the Cloudflare team.