Create a fine-tuned OpenAI model with R2

In this tutorial, you will use the OpenAI External link icon Open external link API and Cloudflare R2 to create a fine-tuned model External link icon Open external link . This feature in OpenAI’s API allows you to derive a custom model from OpenAI’s various large language models based on a set of custom instructions and example answers. These instructions and example answers are written in a document, known as a fine-tune document. This document will be stored in R2 and dynamically provided to OpenAI’s APIs when creating a new fine-tune model.

In order to use this feature, you will do the following tasks:

Upload a fine-tune document to R2. Read the R2 file and upload it to OpenAI. Create a new fine-tuned model based on the document.

To review the completed code for this application, refer to the GitHub repository for this tutorial External link icon Open external link .

Before you start, make sure you have:

​​ 1. Create a Worker application

First, use the c3 CLI to create a new Cloudflare Workers project.



$ npm create cloudflare@latest <PROJECT_NAME>

Replace <PROJECT_NAME> with your desired project name. You can use the “Basic Worker script” template, which will create a single code file src/index.js inside your project.

​​ 2. Upload a fine-tune document to R2

Next, upload the fine-tune document to R2. R2 is a key-value store that allows you to store and retrieve files from within your Workers application.

Create a new R2 bucket using wrangler r2 bucket create . Replace <BUCKET_NAME> with your desired bucket name.



$ wrangler r2 bucket create <BUCKET_NAME>