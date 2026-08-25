Connect to and query your Turso database using Workers

This tutorial will guide you on how to build globally distributed applications with Cloudflare Workers, and Turso ↗, an edge-hosted distributed database based on libSQL. By using Workers and Turso, you can create applications that are close to your end users without having to maintain or operate infrastructure in tens or hundreds of regions.
Before continuing with this tutorial, you should have:
- Successfully created up your first Cloudflare Worker and/or have deployed a Cloudflare Worker before.
- Installed Wrangler, a command-line tool for building Cloudflare Workers.
- A GitHub account ↗, required for authenticating to Turso.
- A basic familiarity with installing and using command-line interface (CLI) applications.
You will need the Turso CLI to create and populate a database. Run either of the following two commands in your terminal to install the Turso CLI:
After you have installed the Turso CLI, verify that the CLI is in your shell path:
Before you create your first Turso database, you need to log in to the CLI using your GitHub account by running:
turso auth login will open a browser window and ask you to sign into your GitHub account, if you are not already logged in. The first time you do this, you will need to give the Turso application permission to use your account. Select Approve to grant Turso the permissions needed.
After you have authenticated, you can create a database by running
turso db create <DATABASE_NAME>. Turso will automatically choose a location closest to you.
With your first database created, you can now connect to it directly and execute SQL against it:
To get started with your database, create and define a schema for your first table. In this example, you will create a
example_users table with one column:
text) and then populate it with one email address.
In the shell you just opened, paste in the following SQL:
If the SQL statements succeeded, there will be no output. Note that the trailing semi-colons (
;) are necessary to terminate each SQL statement.
Type
.quit to exit the shell.
The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, locally develop, and deploy your Workers projects.
To create a new Workers project (named
worker-turso-ts), run the following:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- worker-turso-ts
yarn create cloudflare worker-turso-ts
pnpm create cloudflare@latest worker-turso-ts
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
To start developing your Worker,
cd into your new project directory:
In your project directory, you now have the following files:
wrangler.json/
wrangler.toml: Wrangler configuration file
src/index.ts: A minimal Hello World Worker written in TypeScript
package.json: A minimal Node dependencies configuration file.
tsconfig.json: TypeScript configuration that includes Workers types. Only generated if indicated.
For this tutorial, only the Wrangler configuration file and
src/index.ts file are relevant. You will not need to edit the other files, and they should be left as is.
The Turso client library requires two pieces of information to make a connection:
LIBSQL_DB_URL- The connection string for your Turso database.
LIBSQL_DB_AUTH_TOKEN- The authentication token for your Turso database. This should be kept a secret, and not committed to source code.
To get the URL for your database, run the following Turso CLI command, and copy the result:
Open the Wrangler configuration file in your editor and at the bottom of the file, create a new
[vars] section representing the environment variables for your project:
Save the changes to the Wrangler configuration file.
Next, create a long-lived authentication token for your Worker to use when connecting to your database. Run the following Turso CLI command, and copy the output to your clipboard:
To keep this token secret:
- You will create a
.dev.varsfile for local development. Do not commit this file to source control. You should add
.dev.vars to your.gitignore` file if you are using Git.
- You will also create a secret to keep your authentication token confidential.
First, create a new file called
.dev.vars with the following structure. Paste your authentication token in the quotation marks:
Save your changes to
.dev.vars. Next, store the authentication token as a secret for your production Worker to reference. Run the following
wrangler secret command to create a Secret with your token:
Select
<Enter> on your keyboard to save the token as a secret. Both
LIBSQL_DB_URL and
LIBSQL_DB_AUTH_TOKEN will be available in your Worker's environment at runtime.
Install the Turso client library and a router:
npm i @libsql/client itty-router
yarn add @libsql/client itty-router
pnpm add @libsql/client itty-router
bun add @libsql/client itty-router
The
@libsql/client library allows you to query a Turso database. The
itty-router library is a lightweight router you will use to help handle incoming requests to the worker.
You will now write a Worker that will:
- Handle an HTTP request.
- Route it to a specific handler to either list all users in our database or add a new user.
- Return the results and/or success.
Open
src/index.ts and delete the existing template. Copy the below code exactly as is and paste it into the file:
Save your
src/index.ts file with your changes.
Note:
- The libSQL client library import '@libsql/client/web' must be imported exactly as shown when working with Cloudflare workers. The non-web import will not work in the Workers environment.
- The
Envinterface contains the environment variable and secret you defined earlier.
- The
Envinterface also caches the libSQL client object and router, which are created on the first request to the Worker.
- The
/usersroute fetches all rows from the
example_userstable you created in the Turso shell. It simply serializes the
ResultSetobject as JSON directly to the caller.
- The
/add-userroute inserts a new row using a value provided in the query string.
With your environment configured and your code ready, you will now test your Worker locally before you deploy.
To run a local instance of our Worker (entirely on your machine), run the following command:
You should be able to review output similar to the following:
The localhost address — the one with
127.0.0.1 in it — is a web-server running locally on your machine.
Connect to it and validate your Worker returns the email address you inserted when you created your
example_users table by visiting the
/users route in your browser: http://127.0.0.1:8787/users ↗.
You should see JSON similar to the following containing the data from the
example_users table:
Test the
/add-users route and pass it an email address to insert: http://127.0.0.1:8787/add-user?email=test@test.com ↗
You should see the text
“Added”. If you load the first URL with the
/users route again (http://127.0.0.1:8787/users ↗), it will show the newly added row. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Note that due to its design, your application will not stop you from adding duplicate email addresses.
Quit Wrangler by typing
q into the shell where it was started.
After you have validated that your Worker can connect to your Turso database, deploy your Worker. Run the following Wrangler command to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network:
The first time you run this command, it will launch a browser, ask you to sign in with your Cloudflare account, and grant permissions to Wrangler.
The
deploy command will output the following:
You have now deployed a Worker that can connect to your Turso database, query it, and insert new data.
To clean up the resources you created as part of this tutorial:
- If you do not want to keep this Worker, run
npx wrangler delete worker-turso-tsto delete the deployed Worker.
- You can also delete your Turso database via
turso db destroy my-db.
- Find the complete project source code on GitHub ↗.
- Understand how to debug your Cloudflare Worker.
- Join the Cloudflare Developer Discord ↗.
- Join the ChiselStrike (Turso) Discord ↗.