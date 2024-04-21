Create a sitemap from Sanity CMS with Workers

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

While you can create Workers in the Cloudflare dashboard, it is a best practice to create them locally, where you can use version control and Wrangler, the Workers command-line interface, to deploy them.

Create a new Worker project using C3 ( create-cloudflare CLI):

pnpm

npm

yarn $ pnpm create cloudflare@latest $ npm create cloudflare@latest $ yarn create cloudflare@latest

In this tutorial, the Worker will be named cms-sitemap .

Select the options in the command-line interface (CLI) that work best for you, such as using JavaScript or TypeScript. The starter template you choose does not matter as this tutorial provides all the required code for you to paste in your project.

Next, require the @sanity/client package.