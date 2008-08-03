Ingest data from a Worker, and analyze using MotherDuck
In this tutorial, you will learn how to ingest clickstream data to a R2 bucket using Pipelines. You will use the Pipeline binding to send the clickstream data to the R2 bucket from your Worker. You will also learn how to connect the bucket to MotherDuck. You will then query the data using MotherDuck.
For this tutorial, you will build a landing page of an e-commerce website. A user can click on the view button to view the product details or click on the add to cart button to add the product to their cart.
- A MotherDuck ↗ account.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or
nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change
Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed
later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You will create a new Worker project that will use Static Assets to serve the HTML file.
Create a new Worker project by running the following commands:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World Starter.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker + Assets.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Navigate to the
e-commerce-pipelines directory:
Using Static Assets, you can serve the frontend of your application from your Worker. The above step creates a new Worker project with a default
public/index.html file. Update the
public/index.html file with the following HTML code:
Select to view the HTML code
The above code does the following:
- Uses Tailwind CSS to style the page.
- Renders a list of products.
- Adds a button to view the details of a product.
- Adds a button to add a product to the cart.
- Contains a
handleClickfunction to handle the click events. This function logs the action and the product ID. In the next steps, you will add the logic to send the click events to your pipeline.
You need to send clickstream data like the
timestamp,
user_id,
session_id, and
device_info to your pipeline. You can generate this data on the client side. Add the following function in the
<script> tag in your
public/index.html. This function gets the device information:
Next, update the
handleClick function to make a
POST request to the
/api/clickstream endpoint with the data:
The
handleClick function does the following:
- Gets the device information using the
extractDeviceInfofunction.
- Creates a
POSTrequest to the
/api/clickstreamendpoint with the data.
- Logs any errors that occur.
You will create a new R2 bucket to use as the sink for our pipeline. Create a new r2 bucket
clickstream-data using the Wrangler CLI:
You need to create a new pipeline and connect it to the R2 bucket you created in the previous step.
Create a new pipeline
clickstream-pipeline using the Wrangler CLI:
When you run the command, you will be prompted to authorize Cloudflare Workers Pipelines to create R2 API tokens on your behalf. These tokens are required by your Pipeline. Your Pipeline uses these tokens when loading data into your bucket. You can approve the request through the browser link which will open automatically.
You have setup the frontend of your application to make a call to the
/api/clickstream route, everytime the user clicks on one of the buttons. The application makes a call to the
/api/clickstream endpoint to send the clickstream data to your pipeline. The
/api/clickstream endpoint is handled by a Worker in the
src/index.ts file.
You will use the pipelines binding to send the clickstream data to your pipeline. In your
wrangler file, add the following bindings:
Next, update the type in the
worker-configuration.d.ts file. Add the following type:
Update the
src/index.ts file to handle the
POST request:
The
src/index.ts file does the following:
- Checks if the request is a
POSTrequest to the
/api/clickstreamendpoint.
- Extracts the data from the request body.
- Sends the data to your Pipeline.
- Returns a response to the client.
You can run the local server to the test the application. However, the data will be not be sent to the production pipeline. You will need to deploy the application to send the data to the pipeline.
To start the development server execute the below command and naviagte to
http://localhost:8787:
When you click on the
View Details or the
Add to Cart button, the
handleClick function calls the
/api/clickstream endpoint. This endpoint uses the pipelines bindinding and sends the clickstream data. Note that no actual data is sent to the pipeline when running the application locally.
To deploy the application, run the following command:
This will deploy the application to the Cloudflare Workers platform.
You can access the application at the URL provided in the output of the command. Now when you click on the
View Details or
Add to Cart button, the clickstream data will be sent to your pipeline.
Your application sends clickstream data to the R2 bucket using pipelines. In this step, you will connect the R2 bucket to MotherDuck.
You can connect the bucket to MotherDuck in several ways, which you can learn about from the MotherDuck documentation ↗. In this tutorial, you will connect the bucket to MotherDuck using the MotherDuck dashboard.
Before connecting the bucket to MotherDuck, you need to obtain the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key for the R2 bucket. You can find the instructions to obtain the keys in the R2 API documentation.
-
Log in to the MotherDuck dashboard and select your profile.
-
Navigate to the Secrets page.
-
Select the Add Secret button and enter the following information:
- Secret Name:
Clickstream pipeline
- Secret Type:
Cloudflare R2
- Access Key ID:
ACCESS_KEY_ID(replace with the Access Key ID)
- Secret Access Key:
SECRET_ACCESS_KEY(replace with the Secret Access Key)
- Secret Name:
-
Select the Add Secret button to save the secret.
In this step, you will query the data stored in the R2 bucket using MotherDuck.
-
Navigate back to the MotherDuck dashboard and select the + icon to add a new Notebook.
-
Select the Add Cell button to add a new cell to the notebook.
-
In the cell, enter the following query and select the Run button to execute the query:
Replace the
<BUCKET_NAME> placeholder with the name of the R2 bucket.
The query will return the data stored in the R2 bucket.
You have successfully built an e-commerce application that leverages Cloudflare's Pipelines, R2, and Workers. Through this tutorial, you've gained hands-on experience in:
- Creating a Workers project with a static frontend
- Generating and capturing clickstream data
- Setting up a Cloudflare Pipelines to ingest data into R2
- Connecting your R2 bucket to MotherDuck for advanced querying capabilities
This project serves as a foundation for building scalable, data-driven applications. You can now expand on this knowledge to create more complex e-commerce features, implement advanced analytics, or explore other Cloudflare products to enhance your application further.
For your next steps, consider exploring more advanced querying techniques with MotherDuck, implementing real-time analytics, or integrating additional Cloudflare services to further optimize your application's performance and security.
You can find the source code of the application in the GitHub repository ↗.
