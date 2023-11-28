Create custom headers for Cloudflare Access-protected origins with Workers

This tutorial covers how to use a Cloudflare Worker to add custom HTTP headers to traffic, and how to send those custom headers to your origin services protected by Cloudflare Access.

Some applications and networking implementations require specific custom headers to be passed to the origin, which can be difficult to implement for traffic moving through a Zero Trust proxy. You can configure a Worker to send the user authorization headers required by Access.