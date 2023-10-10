​​ a. Create a directory

You’ll use a new and empty directory for this tutorial.



$ mkdir serverless-cloudflare $ cd serverless-cloudflare

At the prompt, press Enter to log into your Pulumi Cloud account via the browser. Alternatively, you may provide a Pulumi Cloud access token External link icon Open external link .



$ pulumi login

​​ c. Create a project

Complete the prompts with defaults where possible and provide all the Cloudflare details. You will need your account and zone id, a domain, and your API token.



$ pulumi new https://github.com/pulumi/tutorials/tree/cloudflare-typescript-hello-world-begin This command will walk you through creating a new Pulumi project. Enter a value or leave blank to accept the (default), and press <ENTER>. Press ^C at any time to quit. project name (serverless-cloudflare): <ENTER> project description (A TypeScript program to deploy a serverless application on Cloudflare.): <ENTER> Created project 'serverless-cloudflare' Please enter your desired stack name. To create a stack in an organization, use the format <org-name>/<stack-name> (e.g. `acmecorp/dev`). stack name (dev): <ENTER> Created stack 'dev' cloudflare:apiToken: A Cloudflare API Token with permissions to edit the resources in this tutorial: *** accountId: A valid Cloudflare Account ID: abc domain: A valid, configured Cloudflare-controlled domain: example.com zoneId: A valid Cloudflare Zone ID: xyz Saved config Installing dependencies... added 195 packages, and audited 196 packages in 7s 65 packages are looking for funding run `npm fund` for details found 0 vulnerabilities Finished installing dependencies Your new project is ready to go! ✨ To perform an initial deployment, run `pulumi up`

​​ d. Create a stack

At the prompt, Select yes with the arrow keys and press the Enter key



$ pulumi up Previewing update (dev) View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/.... Type Name Plan + pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev create Outputs: myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com" Resources: + 1 to create info: There are no resources in your stack (other than the stack resource). Do you want to perform this update? [Use arrows to move, type to filter] > yes no details ~~~~~~~ Do you want to perform this update? yes Updating (dev) View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/..../serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/1 Type Name Status + pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev created (0.80s) Outputs: myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com" Resources: + 1 created Duration: 2s

After the above command completes, review the value of myFirstOutput for correctness.

​​ e. (Optional) Review the stack

From the output above, follow your View in Browser link to get familiar with the Pulumi stack. You have not yet created any Cloudflare resources but you have defined a variable, myFirstOutput and the Pulumi stack itself.

Example:



View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/1