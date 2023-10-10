Deploy a Hello World web application using Cloudflare Workers and Pulumi
In this tutorial, you will go through step-by-step instructions to deploy a Hello World web application using Cloudflare Workers and Pulumi so that you can become familiar with the resource management lifecycle. In particular, you will create a worker, add a route, and add a DNS record to access the application before cleaning up all the resources.
Before you begin
Before you start, make sure you have:
- A Cloudflare account and API Token with permissions to edit the resources in this tutorial. If you need to, sign up for a Cloudflare account before continuing.
- A Pulumi Cloud account. You can sign up for an always-free, individual tier.
- npm and the Pulumi CLI installed on your machine.
Initialize Pulumi
a. Create a directory
You’ll use a new and empty directory for this tutorial.
$ mkdir serverless-cloudflare$ cd serverless-cloudflare
b. Login
At the prompt, press Enter to log into your Pulumi Cloud account via the browser. Alternatively, you may provide a Pulumi Cloud access token.
$ pulumi login
c. Create a project
Complete the prompts with defaults where possible and provide all the Cloudflare details. You will need your account and zone id, a domain, and your API token.
$ pulumi new https://github.com/pulumi/tutorials/tree/cloudflare-typescript-hello-world-beginThis command will walk you through creating a new Pulumi project.Enter a value or leave blank to accept the (default), and press <ENTER>.Press ^C at any time to quit.project name (serverless-cloudflare): <ENTER>project description (A TypeScript program to deploy a serverless application on Cloudflare.): <ENTER>Created project 'serverless-cloudflare'Please enter your desired stack name.To create a stack in an organization, use the format <org-name>/<stack-name> (e.g. `acmecorp/dev`).stack name (dev): <ENTER>Created stack 'dev'cloudflare:apiToken: A Cloudflare API Token with permissions to edit the resources in this tutorial: ***accountId: A valid Cloudflare Account ID: abcdomain: A valid, configured Cloudflare-controlled domain: example.comzoneId: A valid Cloudflare Zone ID: xyzSaved configInstalling dependencies...added 195 packages, and audited 196 packages in 7s65 packages are looking for fundingrun `npm fund` for detailsfound 0 vulnerabilitiesFinished installing dependenciesYour new project is ready to go! ✨To perform an initial deployment, run `pulumi up`
d. Create a stack
At the prompt, Select
yes with the arrow keys and press the Enter key
$ pulumi upPreviewing update (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/....Type Name Plan+ pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev createOutputs:myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com"Resources:+ 1 to createinfo: There are no resources in your stack (other than the stack resource).Do you want to perform this update? [Use arrows to move, type to filter]> yesnodetails~~~~~~~Do you want to perform this update? yesUpdating (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/..../serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/1Type Name Status+ pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev created (0.80s)Outputs:myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com"Resources:+ 1 createdDuration: 2s
After the above command completes, review the value of
myFirstOutput for correctness.
e. (Optional) Review the stack
From the output above, follow your View in Browser link to get familiar with the Pulumi stack.
Example:
View in Browser (Ctrl+O):https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/1
Deploy a ‘Hello World’ script
You will now add a Cloudflare Worker to the Pulumi stack,
dev.
a. Replace the contents of
index.ts with
index.ts
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as cloudflare from "@pulumi/cloudflare";
import * as fs from "fs";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const accountId = config.require("accountId");
// A Worker script to invoke
export const script = new cloudflare.WorkerScript("hello-world-script", { accountId: accountId, name: "hello-world", // Read the content of the worker from a file content: fs.readFileSync("./app/worker.ts", "utf8"),
});
b. Install the Pulumi Cloudflare provider
$ npm install @pulumi/cloudflare
c. Apply the changes
At the prompt, Select
yes with the arrow keys and press the Enter key
$ pulumi upPreviewing update (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/previews/772ab3d6-23f7-4925-b810-1e3ec7f5658fType Name Planpulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerScript hello-world-script createOutputs:- myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com"+ script : {+ accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"+ analyticsEngineBindings: output<string>+ compatibilityDate : output<string>+ compatibilityFlags : output<string>+ content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"+ id : output<string>+ kvNamespaceBindings : output<string>+ logpush : output<string>+ module : output<string>+ name : "hello-world"+ plainTextBindings : output<string>+ queueBindings : output<string>+ r2BucketBindings : output<string>+ secretTextBindings : output<string>+ serviceBindings : output<string>+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"+ webassemblyBindings : output<string>}Resources:+ 1 to create1 unchangedDo you want to perform this update? [Use arrows to move, type to filter]> yesnodetails~~~~~~~Do you want to perform this update? yesUpdating (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/3Type Name Statuspulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerScript hello-world-script created (1s)Outputs:- myFirstOutput: "accountId: 24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428, zoneId:10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0, domain: atxyall.com"+ script : {+ accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"+ compatibilityFlags: []+ content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"+ id : "hello-world"+ name : "hello-world"+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"}Resources:+ 1 created1 unchangedDuration: 5s
d. (Optional) View the Cloudflare Worker in the dashboard
You can view your Cloudflare resource directly in the Cloudflare Dashboard to validate its existence.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages.
- Open the “hello-world” application. Example:
Add a Worker route
You will now add a Worker Route to the Pulumi stack,
dev so the script can have an endpoint.
a. Replace the contents of
index.ts with
index.ts
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as cloudflare from "@pulumi/cloudflare";
import * as fs from "fs";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const accountId = config.require("accountId");
const zoneId = config.require("zoneId");
const domain = config.require("domain")
// A Worker script to invoke
export const script = new cloudflare.WorkerScript("hello-world-script", { accountId: accountId, name: "hello-world", // Read the content of the worker from a file content: fs.readFileSync("./app/worker.ts", "utf8"),
});
// A Worker route to serve requests and the Worker script
export const route = new cloudflare.WorkerRoute("hello-world-route", { zoneId: zoneId, pattern: "hello-world." + domain, scriptName: script.name,
});
b. Apply the changes
At the prompt, Select
yes with the arrow keys and press the Enter key
$ pulumi upPreviewing update (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/previews/b01145e2-1d84-4884-a9d1-ef07c1634536Type Name Planpulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerRoute hello-world-route createOutputs:+ route: {+ id : output<string>+ pattern : "hello-world.atxyall.com"+ scriptName: "hello-world"+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerRoute:WorkerRoute::hello-world-route"+ zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}Resources:+ 1 to create2 unchangedDo you want to perform this update? [Use arrows to move, type to filter]> yesnodetails~~~~~~~Do you want to perform this update? yesUpdating (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/4Type Name Statuspulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerRoute hello-world-route created (0.83s)Outputs:+ route : {+ id : "0c328b6bb1f54ae79c1cf60a7ec3673a"+ pattern : "hello-world.atxyall.com"+ scriptName: "hello-world"+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerRoute:WorkerRoute::hello-world-route"+ zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}script: {accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"compatibilityFlags: []content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"id : "hello-world"name : "hello-world"urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"}Resources:+ 1 created2 unchangedDuration: 4s
c. (Optional) View the Cloudflare Worker route in the dashboard
In the Cloudflare Dashboard, you’ll notice the Worker application now contains the previously defined Worker Route.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages.
- Select your application.
- For Routes, select View to verify the Worker Route details match your definition.
Add a DNS record
You will now add a DNS record to your domain so the previously configured route can be accessed via a URL.
a. Replace the contents of
index.ts with
index.ts
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as cloudflare from "@pulumi/cloudflare";
import * as fs from "fs";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const accountId = config.require("accountId");
const zoneId = config.require("zoneId");
const domain = config.require("domain")
// A Worker script to invoke
export const script = new cloudflare.WorkerScript("hello-world-script", { accountId: accountId, name: "hello-world", // Read the content of the worker from a file content: fs.readFileSync("./app/worker.ts", "utf8"),
});
// A Worker route to serve requests and the Worker script
export const route = new cloudflare.WorkerRoute("hello-world-route", { zoneId: zoneId, pattern: "hello-world." + domain, scriptName: script.name,
});
// A DNS record to access the route from the domain
export const record = new cloudflare.Record("hello-world-record", { zoneId: zoneId, name: script.name, value: "192.0.2.1", type: "A", proxied: true
});
export const url = route.pattern
b. Apply the changes
At the prompt, Select
yes with the arrow keys and press the Enter key
$ pulumi upPreviewing update (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/previews/ea145b56-efd9-419b-91c7-1f0268619e0aType Name Planpulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:Record hello-world-record createOutputs:+ record: {+ allowOverwrite: false+ comment : output<string>+ createdOn : output<string>+ data : output<string>+ hostname : output<string>+ id : output<string>+ metadata : output<string>+ modifiedOn : output<string>+ name : "hello-world"+ priority : output<string>+ proxiable : output<string>+ proxied : true+ tags : output<string>+ ttl : output<string>+ type : "A"+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/record:Record::hello-world-record"+ value : "192.0.2.1"+ zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}+ url : "hello-world.atxyall.com"Resources:+ 1 to create3 unchangedDo you want to perform this update? [Use arrows to move, type to filter]> yesnodetails~~~~~~~Do you want to perform this update? yesUpdating (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/5Type Name Statuspulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev+ └─ cloudflare:index:Record hello-world-record created (1s)Outputs:+ record: {+ allowOverwrite: false+ comment : ""+ createdOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"+ data : <null>+ hostname : "hello-world.atxyall.com"+ id : "f43933a4b0872abfce51e5c9f739a061"+ metadata : {+ auto_added : "false"+ managed_by_apps : "false"+ managed_by_argo_tunnel: "false"+ source : "primary"}+ modifiedOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"+ name : "hello-world"+ proxiable : true+ proxied : true+ tags : []+ ttl : 1+ type : "A"+ urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/record:Record::hello-world-record"+ value : "192.0.2.1"+ zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}route : {id : "0c328b6bb1f54ae79c1cf60a7ec3673a"pattern : "hello-world.atxyall.com"scriptName: "hello-world"urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerRoute:WorkerRoute::hello-world-route"zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}script: {accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"compatibilityFlags: []content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"id : "hello-world"name : "hello-world"urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"}+ url : "hello-world.atxyall.com"Resources:+ 1 created3 unchangedDuration: 4s
c. (Optional) View all the resources in Pulumi Cloud
- In your browser, open your Pulumi Cloud
- Navigate to your stack,
serverless-cloudflare/dev.
- Confirm all the defined resources are created and healthy. Example:
Test the app
At this point you have incrementally added all the Cloudflare resources needed to run and access your Hello World application. This was done by defining the resources in TypeScript and letting Pulumi handle the rest.
You can test your application via the terminal or browser.
- In the terminal
$ pulumi stack output urlhello-world.atxyall.com$ curl "https://$(pulumi stack output url)"<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><title> Hello World </title></head><body><h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1><p>The current time is: <span id="date">Thu Oct 05 2023 22:02:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)</span>.</p><script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"8118f2b5ddb5eb02","version":"2023.8.0","r":1,"b":1,"token":"240f365d9d42457597f861e6e46c6ce9","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script></body></html>%
- In your browser, open
hello-world.YOUR_DOMAIN.com
Example:
Clean up
In this last step, you will run a couple of commands to clean up the resources and stack you used throughout the tutorial.
a. Delete the Cloudflare resources
$ pulumi destroyPreviewing destroy (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/previews/043f4126-eb8b-4b78-bfd1-bd5c7a38b48eType Name Plan- pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev delete- ├─ cloudflare:index:WorkerRoute hello-world-route delete- ├─ cloudflare:index:Record hello-world-record delete- └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerScript hello-world-script deleteOutputs:- record: {- allowOverwrite: false- comment : ""- createdOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"- data : <null>- hostname : "hello-world.atxyall.com"- id : "f43933a4b0872abfce51e5c9f739a061"- metadata : {- auto_added : "false"- managed_by_apps : "false"- managed_by_argo_tunnel: "false"- source : "primary"}- modifiedOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"- name : "hello-world"- proxiable : true- proxied : true- tags : []- ttl : 1- type : "A"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/record:Record::hello-world-record"- value : "192.0.2.1"- zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}- route : {- id : "0c328b6bb1f54ae79c1cf60a7ec3673a"- pattern : "hello-world.atxyall.com"- scriptName: "hello-world"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerRoute:WorkerRoute::hello-world-route"- zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}- script: {- accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"- compatibilityFlags: []- content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"- id : "hello-world"- name : "hello-world"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"}- url : "hello-world.atxyall.com"Resources:- 4 to deleteDo you want to perform this destroy? [Use arrows to move, type to filter]> yesnodetails~~~~~~Do you want to perform this destroy? yesDestroying (dev)View in Browser (Ctrl+O): https://app.pulumi.com/diana-pulumi-corp/serverless-cloudflare/dev/updates/6Type Name Status- pulumi:pulumi:Stack serverless-cloudflare-dev deleted- ├─ cloudflare:index:WorkerRoute hello-world-route deleted (1s)- ├─ cloudflare:index:Record hello-world-record deleted (0.99s)- └─ cloudflare:index:WorkerScript hello-world-script deleted (0.75s)Outputs:- record: {- allowOverwrite: false- comment : ""- createdOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"- data : <null>- hostname : "hello-world.atxyall.com"- id : "f43933a4b0872abfce51e5c9f739a061"- metadata : {- auto_added : "false"- managed_by_apps : "false"- managed_by_argo_tunnel: "false"- source : "primary"}- modifiedOn : "2023-10-05T21:50:05.308505Z"- name : "hello-world"- proxiable : true- proxied : true- tags : []- ttl : 1- type : "A"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/record:Record::hello-world-record"- value : "192.0.2.1"- zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}- route : {- id : "0c328b6bb1f54ae79c1cf60a7ec3673a"- pattern : "hello-world.atxyall.com"- scriptName: "hello-world"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerRoute:WorkerRoute::hello-world-route"- zoneId : "10417f0f3cdfae4db9c951209933f4e0"}- script: {- accountId : "24725f46259aa3c2a1d7810649cd7428"- compatibilityFlags: []- content : "addEventListener(\"fetch\", event => {\n event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))\n});\n\nasync function handleRequest(request) {\n let date = new Date();\n let html = `<!DOCTYPE html>\n <html>\n <head>\n <title> Hello World </title>\n </head>\n <body>\n <h1>Serverless with Pulumi</h1>\n <p>The current time is: <span id=\"date\">${date}</span>.</p>\n </body>\n </html>`;\n\n return new Response(html, {\n status: 200,\n headers: {\n \"content-type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\",\n },\n });\n}"- id : "hello-world"- name : "hello-world"- urn : "urn:pulumi:dev::serverless-cloudflare::cloudflare:index/workerScript:WorkerScript::hello-world-script"}- url : "hello-world.atxyall.com"Resources:- 4 deletedDuration: 4sThe resources in the stack have been deleted, but the history and configuration associated with the stack are still maintained.If you want to remove the stack completely, run `pulumi stack rm dev`.
b. Remove the Pulumi stack
$ pulumi stack rm devThis will permanently remove the 'dev' stack!Please confirm that this is what you'd like to do by typing `dev`: devStack 'dev' has been removed!