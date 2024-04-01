Query D1 using Prisma ORM
What is Prisma ORM?
Prisma ORM is a next-generation JavaScript and TypeScript ORM that unlocks a new level of developer experience when working with databases thanks to its intuitive data model, automated migrations, type-safety and auto-completion.
To learn more about Prisma ORM, refer to the Prisma documentation.
Query D1 from a Cloudflare Worker using Prisma ORM
This example shows you how to set up and deploy a Cloudflare Worker that is accessing a D1 database from scratch.
Prerequisites
Node.jsand
npminstalled on your machine.
- A Cloudflare account.
1. Create a Cloudflare Worker
Open your terminal, and run the following command to create a Cloudflare Worker using Cloudflare’s
hello-world template:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest prisma-d1-example -- --type hello-world
In your terminal, you will be asked a series of questions related your project:
- Answer
yesto using TypeScript.
- Answer
yesto deploying your Worker.
Once you deploy your Worker, you should be able to preview your Worker at
https://prisma-d1-example.USERNAME.workers.dev, which displays “Hello World” in the browser.
2. Initialize Prisma ORM
To set up Prisma ORM, go into your project directory, and install the Prisma CLI:
$ cd prisma-d1-example
$ npm install prisma --save-dev
Next, install the Prisma Client package and the driver adapter for D1:
$ npm install @prisma/client
$ npm install @prisma/adapter-d1
Finally, bootstrap the files required by Prisma ORM using the following command:
$ npx prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
The command above:
- Creates a new directory called
prismathat contains your Prisma schema file.
- Creates a
.envfile used to configure environment variables that will be read by the Prisma CLI.
In this tutorial, you will not need the
.env file since the connection between Prisma ORM and D1 will happen through a binding. The next steps will instruct you through setting up this binding.
Since you will use the driver adapter feature which is currently in Preview, you need to explicitly enable it via the
previewFeatures field on the
generator block.
Open your
schema.prisma file and adjust the
generator block to reflect as follows:
prisma/schema.prisma
generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]}
3. Create your D1 database
In this step, you will set up your D1 database. You can create a D1 database via the Cloudflare dashboard, or via
wrangler. This tutorial will use the
wrangler CLI.
Open your terminal and run the following command:
$ npx wrangler d1 create prisma-demo-db
You should receive the following output on your terminal:
✅ Successfully created DB 'prisma-demo-db' in region EEURCreated your database using D1's new storage backend. The new storage backend is not yet recommended for production workloads, but backs up your data viapoint-in-time restore.
[[d1_databases]]binding = "DB" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.DBdatabase_name = "prisma-demo-db"database_id = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__"
You now have a D1 database in your Cloudflare account with a binding to your Cloudflare Worker.
Copy the last part of the command output and paste it into your
wrangler.toml file. It should look similar to this:
wrangler.toml
name = "prisma-d1-example"
main = "src/index.ts"
compatibility_date = "2024-03-20"
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]
[[d1_databases]]
binding = "DB" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.DB
database_name = "prisma-demo-db"
database_id = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__"
__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__ should be replaced with the database ID of your D1 instance. If you were not able to fetch this ID from the terminal output, you can also find it in the Cloudflare dashboard, or by running
npx wrangler d1 info prisma-demo-db in your terminal.
Next, you will create a database table in the database to send queries to D1 using Prisma ORM.
4. Create a table in the database
Prisma Migrate does not support D1 yet, so you cannot follow the default migration workflows using
prisma migrate dev or
prisma db push.
However, D1 has a migration system, and the Prisma CLI provides tools that allow you to generate SQL statements for schema changes. In the following steps, you will use D1’s migration system and the Prisma CLI to create and run a migration against your database.
First, create a new migration using
wrangler:
$ npx wrangler d1 migrations create prisma-demo-db create_user_table
Answer
yes to creating a new folder called
migrations.
The command has now created a new directory called
migrations and an empty file called
0001_create_user_table.sql inside of it:
migrations/└── 0001_create_user_table.sql
Next, you need to add the SQL statement that will create a
User table to that file.
Open the
schema.prisma file and add the following
User model to your schema:
prisma/schema.prisma
model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) email String @unique name String?}
Now, run the following command in your terminal to generate the SQL statement that creates a
User table equivalent to the
User model above:
$ npx prisma migrate diff --from-empty --to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma --script > migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql
This stores a SQL statement to create a new
User table in your migration file from before, here is what it looks like:
migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql
-- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "User" ( "id" INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, "email" TEXT NOT NULL, "name" TEXT
);
-- CreateIndex
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_email_key" ON "User"("email");
UNIQUE INDEX on
User model in your Prisma schema is using the
@unique attribute on its
You now need to use the
wrangler d1 migrations apply command to send this SQL statement to D1. This command accepts two options:
--local: Executes the statement against a local version of D1. This local version of D1 is a SQLite database file that will be located in the
.wrangler/statedirectory of your project. Use this approach when you want to develop and test your Worker on your local machine. Refer to Local development to learn more.
--remote: Executes the statement against your remote version of D1. This version is used by your deployed Cloudflare Workers. Refer to Remote development to learn more.
In this tutorial, you will do local and remote development. You will test the Worker locally and deploy your Worker afterwards. Open your terminal, and run both commands:
# For the local database
$ npx wrangler d1 migrations apply prisma-demo-db --local
# For the remote database
$ npx wrangler d1 migrations apply prisma-demo-db --remote
Choose
Yes both times when you are prompted to confirm that the migration should be applied.
Next, create some data that you can query once the Worker is running. This time, you will run the SQL statement without storing it in a file:
# For the local database
$ npx wrangler d1 execute prisma-demo-db --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES('[email protected]', 'Jane Doe (Local)');" --local
# For the remote database
$ npx wrangler d1 execute prisma-demo-db --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES('[email protected]', 'Jane Doe (Remote)');" --remote
5. Query your database from the Worker
To query your database from the Worker using Prisma ORM, you need to:
- Add
DBto the
Envinterface.
- Instantiate
PrismaClientusing the
PrismaD1driver adapter.
- Send a query using Prisma Client and return the result.
Open
src/index.ts and replace the entire content with the following:
src/index.ts
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { PrismaD1 } from '@prisma/adapter-d1'
export interface Env { DB: D1Database}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> { const adapter = new PrismaD1(env.DB) const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })
const users = await prisma.user.findMany() const result = JSON.stringify(users) return new Response(result); },
};
Before running the Worker, generate Prisma Client with the following command:
$ npx prisma generate
6. Run the Worker locally
Now that you have the database query in place and Prisma Client generated, run the Worker locally:
$ npm run dev
Open your browser at
http://localhost:8787 to check the result of the database query:
Browser output
[{"id":1,"email":"[email protected]","name":"Jane Doe (Local)"}]
7. Deploy the Worker
To deploy the Worker, run the following command:
$ npm run deploy
Access your Worker at
https://prisma-d1-example.USERNAME.workers.dev. Your browser should display the following data queried from your remote D1 database:
Browser output
[{"id":1,"email":"[email protected]","name":"Jane Doe (Remote)"}]
By finishing this tutorial, you have deployed a Cloudflare Worker using D1 as a database and querying it via Prisma ORM.
