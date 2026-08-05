Generate YouTube thumbnails with Workers and Cloudflare Image Resizing

In this tutorial, you will learn how to programmatically generate a custom YouTube thumbnail using Cloudflare Workers and Cloudflare Image Resizing. You may want to generate a custom YouTube thumbnail to customize the thumbnail's design, call-to-actions and images used to encourage more viewers to watch your video.
Use Quick Upload to either drag and drop an image or click to browse and choose a file from your local files.
After the image is uploaded, view it using the generated URL.
Upload with the API
To upload your image with the Upload via URL API, refer to the example below:
ACCOUNT_ID: The current user's account id which can be found in your account settings.
API_TOKEN: Needs to be generated to scoping Images permission.
PATH_TO_IMAGE: Indicates the URL for the image you want to upload.
You will then receive a response similar to this:
Now that you have uploaded your image, you will use it as the background image for your video's thumbnail.
Create a Worker to transform text to image
After uploading your image, create a Worker that will enable you to transform text to image. This image can be used as an overlay on the background image you uploaded. Use the rustwasm-worker-template ↗.
Create a new Worker project using the worker-rust template:
You will now make a few changes to the files in your project directory.
In the lib.rs file, add the following code block:
Update the Cargo.toml file in your worker-to-text project directory to use text-to-png ↗, a Rust package for rendering text to PNG. Add the package as a dependency by running:
Import the text_to_png library into your worker-to-text project's lib.rs file.
Update lib.rs to create a handle-slash function that will activate the image transformation based on the text passed to the URL as a query parameter.
In the handle-slash function, call the TextRenderer by assigning it to a renderer value, specifying that you want to use a custom font. Then, use the render_text_to_png_data method to transform the text into image format. In this example, the custom font (Inter-Bold.ttf) is located in an /assets folder at the root of the project which will be used for generating the thumbnail. You must update this portion of the code to point to your custom font file.
Rewrite the Router function to call handle_slash when a query is passed in the URL, otherwise return the "Hello Worker!" as the response.
In your lib.rs file, set the headers to content-type: image/png so that the response is correctly rendered as a PNG image.
The final lib.rs file should look as follows. Find the full code as an example repository on GitHub ↗.
After you have finished updating your project, start a local server for developing your Worker by running:
This should spin up a localhost instance with the image displayed:
Adding a query parameter with custom text, you should receive:
To deploy your Worker, open your Wrangler file and update the name key with your project's name. Below is an example with this tutorial's project name:
Then run the npx wrangler deploy command to deploy your Worker.
A .workers.dev domain will be generated for your Worker after running wrangler deploy. You will use this domain in the main thumbnail image.
Create a Worker to display the original image
Create a Worker to serve the image you uploaded to Images by running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- thumbnail-image
yarn create cloudflare thumbnail-image
pnpm create cloudflare@latest thumbnail-image
For setup, select the following options:
For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
For Which language do you want to use?, choose JavaScript.
For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
To start developing your Worker, cd into your new project directory:
This will create a new Worker project named thumbnail-image. In the src/index.js file, add the following code block:
Run your Worker and go to the /original-image route to review your image.
Add custom text on your image
You will now use Cloudflare image transformations, with the fetch method, to add your dynamic text image as an overlay on top of your background image. Start by displaying the resulting image on a different route. Call the new route /thumbnail.
Next, use the fetch method to apply the image transformation changes on top of the background image. The overlay options are nested in options.cf.image.
The imageURL is the URL of the image you want to use as a background image. In the cf.image object, specify the options you want to apply to the background image.
Add your background image to an assets directory on GitHub and push your changes to GitHub. Copy the URL of the image upload by performing a left click on the image and selecting the Copy Remote File Url option.
Replace the imageURL value with the copied remote URL.
Next, add overlay options in the image object. Resize the image to the preferred width and height for YouTube thumbnails and use the draw option to add overlay text using the deployed URL of your text-to-image Worker.
Image transformations can only be tested when you deploy your Worker.
To deploy your Worker, open your Wrangler file and update the name key with your project's name. Below is an example with this tutorial's project name:
Deploy your Worker by running:
The command deploys your Worker to custom workers.dev subdomain. Go to your .workers.dev subdomain and go to the /thumbnail route.
You should see the resized image with the text Hello Workers!.
You will now make text applied dynamic. Making your text dynamic will allow you change the text and have it update on the image automatically.
To add dynamic text, append any text attached to the /thumbnail URL using query parameters and pass it down to the text-to-image Worker URL as a parameter.
By completing this tutorial, you have successfully made a custom YouTube thumbnail generator.
Related resources
In this tutorial, you learned how to use Cloudflare Workers and Cloudflare image transformations to generate custom YouTube thumbnails. To learn more about Cloudflare Workers and image transformations, refer to Resize an image with a Worker.