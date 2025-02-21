Set up and use a Prisma Postgres database
Prisma Postgres ↗ is a managed, serverless PostgreSQL database. It supports features like connection pooling, caching, real-time subscriptions, and query optimization recommendations.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to:
- Set up a Cloudflare Workers project with Prisma ORM ↗.
- Create a Prisma Postgres instance from the Prisma CLI.
- Model data and run migrations with Prisma Postgres.
- Query the database from Workers.
- Deploy the Worker to Cloudflare.
To follow this guide, ensure you have the following:
- Node.js
v18.18or higher installed.
- An active Cloudflare account ↗.
- A basic familiarity with installing and using command-line interface (CLI) applications.
Begin by using C3 to create a Worker project in the command line:
Then navigate into your project:
Your initial
src/index.ts file currently contains a simple request handler:
In this step, you will set up Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database using the CLI. Then you will create and execute helper scripts to create tables in the database and generate a Prisma client to query it.
Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency:
Install the Prisma Accelerate client extension ↗ as it is required for Prisma Postgres:
Install the
dotenv-cli package ↗ to load environment variables from
.dev.vars:
Initialize Prisma in your application:
If you do not have a Prisma Data Platform ↗ account yet, or if you are not logged in, the command will prompt you to log in using one of the available authentication providers. A browser window will open so you can log in or create an account. Return to the CLI after you have completed this step.
Once logged in (or if you were already logged in), the CLI will prompt you to select a project name and a database region.
Once the command has terminated, it will have created:
- A project in your Platform Console ↗ containing a Prisma Postgres database instance.
- A
prismafolder containing
schema.prisma, where you will define your database schema.
- An
.envfile in the project root, which will contain the Prisma Postgres database url
DATABASE_URL=<your-prisma-postgres-database-url>.
Note that Cloudflare Workers do not support
.env files. You will use a file called
.dev.vars instead of the
.env file that was just created.
Rename the
.env file in the root of your application to
.dev.vars file:
Open the
schema.prisma file in the
prisma folder and add the following
User model to your database:
Next, add the following helper scripts to the
scripts section of your
package.json:
Run the migration script to apply changes to the database:
When prompted, provide a name for the migration (for example,
init).
After these steps are complete, Prisma ORM is fully set up and connected to your Prisma Postgres database.
Modify the
src/index.ts file and replace its contents with the following code:
Run the development server:
Visit
https://localhost:8787 ↗ to see your app display the following output:
Every time you refresh the page, a new user is created. The number displayed will increment by
1 with each refresh as it returns the total number of users in your database.
When the application is deployed to Cloudflare, it needs access to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable that is defined locally in
.dev.vars. You can use the
npx wrangler secret put command to upload the
DATABASE_URL to the deployment environment:
When prompted, paste the
DATABASE_URL value (from
.dev.vars). If you are logged in via the Wrangler CLI, you will see a prompt asking if you'd like to create a new Worker. Confirm by choosing "yes":
Then execute the following command to deploy your project to Cloudflare Workers:
The
wrangler CLI will bundle and upload your application.
If you are not already logged in, the
wrangler CLI will open a browser window prompting you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Once the deployment completes, verify the deployment by visiting the live URL provided in the deployment output, such as
https://{PROJECT_NAME}.workers.dev. If you encounter any issues, ensure the secrets were added correctly and check the deployment logs for errors.
Congratulations on building and deploying a simple application with Prisma Postgres and Cloudflare Workers!
To enhance your application further:
- Add caching ↗ to your queries.
- Explore the Prisma Postgres documentation ↗.
To see how to build a real-time application with Cloudflare Workers and Prisma Postgres, read this ↗ guide.