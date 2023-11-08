Create a serverless, globally distributed time-series API with Timescale
Overview
In this tutorial you will learn to build an API on Workers which will ingest and query time-series data stored in Timescale (they make PostgreSQL faster in the cloud).
We will create and deploy a Worker function that exposes API routes for ingesting data, and use Hyperdrive to proxy our database connection from the edge and maintain a connection pool to prevent us having to make a new database connection on every request.
You will learn how to:
- Build and deploy a Cloudflare Worker.
- Use Worker secrets with the Wrangler CLI
- Deploy a Timescale database service
- Connect your Worker to your Timescale database service with Hyperdrive
- Query your new API
You can learn more about Timescale by visting their documentation.
Create a Worker project
Start by using
npm create cloudflare@latest to create a Worker project from the command line:
Create a project
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
For setup, select the following options:
Where do you want to create your application?: Input
timescale-api
What type of application do you want to create?: Select
"Hello World" Worker.
Do you want to use TypeScript?: Select
Yes.
Do you want to deploy your application?: Select
Yes.
Make note of the URL that your application was deployed to. You will be using it when you configure your GitHub webhook.
Now move into your new project directory using the following command:
$ cd timescale-api
Prepare your Timescale Service
If you’re creating a new service go to the Timescale Console and follow these steps:
- Select Create Service by clicking the black plus in the upper right.
- Choose Time Series as the service type
- Choose your desired region and instance size. 1 CPU will be enough for this tutorial.
- Set a service name to replace the randomly generated one.
- Select Create Service.
- On the right hand side expand the Connection Info dialog and copy the Service URL
- Copy the password which is displayed, you will not be able to retreive this again
- Click ‘I stored my password, go to service overview’
If you are using a service you created previously you can retreive your service connection information in the Timescale Console:
- Select the service (database) you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Expand Connection info.
- Copy the Service URL. The Service URL is the connection string that Hyperdrive will use to connect. This string includes the database hostname, port number and database name.
Insert your password into the Service URL as follows (leaving the portion after the @ untouched):
postgres://tsdbadmin:YOURPASSWORD@...
This will be referred to as SERVICEURL in the following sections.
3. Create your Hypertable
Timescale allows you to turn regular PostgreSQL tables into hypertables, which specialises them for dealing with time-series, events, or analytics data. Once you’ve made this change Timescale will seamlessly manage the hypertable’s partitioning, as well as allow you to apply other features like compression or continuous aggregates.
Connect to your Timescale database using the Service URL you copied in the last step (it has the password embedded).
If you’re using the default PostgreSQL CLI tool psql ( installation instructions here) to connect you’d run it like so (substituting your own Service URL from the previous step). You could also connect using a graphical tool like PgAdmin.
$ psql SERVICEURL
Once you are connected create your table by pasting the following SQL:
CREATE TABLE readings(ts timestamptz DEFAULT now() NOT NULL,sensor UUID NOT NULL,metadata jsonb,value numeric NOT NULL);SELECT create_hypertable('readings', 'ts');
That’s it, Timescale will take care of the rest for you as you ingest and query data.
4. Create a database configuration
To create a new Hyperdrive instance you will need:
- Your SERVICEURL from Step 2.
- A NAME for your Hyperdrive service. We will use hyperdrive
Hyperdrive uses the
create command with the
--connection-string argument to pass this information. Run it as follows:
$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create hyperdrive --connection-string="SERVICEURL"
This command outputs your Hyperdrive ID. You can now bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker in your
wrangler.toml configuration by replacing the contents with the following:
wrangler.toml
name = "timescale-api" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-10-30"
node_compat = true
[[hyperdrive]]
binding = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = "your-id-here"
Install the Postgres driver into your Worker project:
$ npm install pg
Now copy the below Worker code, and replacing the current code in
./src/index.ts. This code does several things.
- uses Hyperdrive to connect to Timescale using the the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionStringdirectly to the driver.
- creates a
POSTroute which accepts an array of JSON readings to insert into Timescale in one transaction
- creates a
GETroute which will take limit parameter and then return the most recent readings. This could be adapted to filter by ID or by timestamp.
src/index.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE: any;
}
export default { async fetch( request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext ): Promise<Response> { const client = new Client({connectionString:env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString}); await client.connect();
const url = new URL(request.url); // Create a route for inserting JSON as readings if (request.method === 'POST' && url.pathname === '/readings') { // Parse the request's JSON payload const productData = await request.json();
// Write the raw query. We are using jsonb_to_recordset to expand the JSON // to PG INSERT format to insert all items at once, and using coalesce to // insert with the current timestamp if no ts field exists const insertQuery = ` INSERT INTO readings (ts, sensor, metadata, value) SELECT coalesce(ts, now()), sensor, metadata, value FROM jsonb_to_recordset($1::jsonb) AS t(ts timestamptz, sensor UUID, metadata jsonb, value numeric) `;
const insertResult = await client.query(insertQuery, [ JSON.stringify(productData) ]);
// Collectthe raw row count inserted to return const resp = new Response(JSON.stringify(insertResult.rowCount), { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } });
ctx.waitUntil(client.end()); return resp; // Create a route for querying within a time-frame } else if (request.method === 'GET' && url.pathname === '/readings') { const limit = url.searchParams.get('limit');
// Query the readings table using the limit param passed const result = await client.query( 'SELECT * FROM readings ORDER BY ts DESC LIMIT $1', [limit] );
// Return the result as JSON const resp = new Response(JSON.stringify(result.rows), { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } });
ctx.waitUntil(client.end()); return resp; } }
};
5. Deploy your Worker
Run the following command to redeploy your Worker:
$ npx wrangler deploy
Your application is now live and accessible at
timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. The exact URI will be shown in the output of the wrangler command you just ran.
After deploying, you can interact with your Timescale IoT readings database using your Cloudflare Worker. Connection from the edge will be faster because you are using CloudFlare Hyperdrive to connect from the edge.
You can now use your Cloudflare Worker to insert new rows into the
readings table. To test this functionality, send a
POST request to your Worker’s URL with the
/readings path, along with a JSON payload containing the new product data:
[{ "sensor": "6f3e43a4-d1c1-4cb6-b928-0ac0efaf84a5", "value":0.3},{ "sensor": "d538f9fa-f6de-46e5-9fa2-d7ee9a0f0a68", "value":10.8},{ "sensor": "5cb674a0-460d-4c80-8113-28927f658f5f", "value":18.8},{ "sensor": "03307bae-d5b8-42ad-8f17-1c810e0fbe63", "value":20.0},{ "sensor": "64494acc-4aa5-413c-bd09-2e5b3ece8ad7", "value":13.1},{ "sensor": "0a361f03-d7ec-4e61-822f-2857b52b74b3", "value":1.1},{ "sensor": "50f91cdc-fd19-40d2-b2b0-c90db3394981", "value":10.3}]
In this case we have omitted the
ts (the timestamp) and
metadata (the JSON blob) so they will be set to
now() and
NULL respectively.
Once you’ve tun the
POST request you can also issue a
GET request to your Worker’s URL with the
/readings path. Set the
limit parameter to control the amount of records you get back.
If you have curl installed you can test with the following commands (replace <YOUR_SUBDOMAIN> with your subdomain from the deploy command above):
Ingest some data
curl -X POST -d @- 'https://timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/readings' <<EOF[ { "sensor": "6f3e43a4-d1c1-4cb6-b928-0ac0efaf84a5", "value":0.3}, { "sensor": "d538f9fa-f6de-46e5-9fa2-d7ee9a0f0a68", "value":10.8}, { "sensor": "5cb674a0-460d-4c80-8113-28927f658f5f", "value":18.8}, { "sensor": "03307bae-d5b8-42ad-8f17-1c810e0fbe63", "value":20.0}, { "sensor": "64494acc-4aa5-413c-bd09-2e5b3ece8ad7", "value":13.1}, { "sensor": "0a361f03-d7ec-4e61-822f-2857b52b74b3", "value":1.1}, { "sensor": "50f91cdc-fd19-40d2-b2b0-c90db3394981", "metadata": {"color": "blue" }, "value":10.3}]EOF
Query some data
curl 'https://timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>jsewell.workers.dev/readings?limit=10'
Congratulations, you’ve got a working example to ingest and query readings from the edge with Timescale, Workers, Hyperdrive and Typescript!
Next steps
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Learn more about Timescale.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.