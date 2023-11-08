Create a serverless, globally distributed time-series API with Timescale

In this tutorial you will learn to build an API on Workers which will ingest and query time-series data stored in Timescale External link icon Open external link (they make PostgreSQL faster in the cloud).

We will create and deploy a Worker function that exposes API routes for ingesting data, and use Hyperdrive to proxy our database connection from the edge and maintain a connection pool to prevent us having to make a new database connection on every request.

You will learn how to:

Build and deploy a Cloudflare Worker.

Use Worker secrets with the Wrangler CLI

Deploy a Timescale database service

Connect your Worker to your Timescale database service with Hyperdrive

Query your new API

You can learn more about Timescale by visting their documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Create a Worker project

Start by using npm create cloudflare@latest to create a Worker project from the command line:

Create a project $ npm create cloudflare@latest

For setup, select the following options:

Where do you want to create your application? : Input timescale-api

: Input What type of application do you want to create? : Select "Hello World" Worker .

: Select . Do you want to use TypeScript? : Select Yes .

: Select . Do you want to deploy your application? : Select Yes .

Make note of the URL that your application was deployed to. You will be using it when you configure your GitHub webhook.

Now move into your new project directory using the following command:



$ cd timescale-api

​​ Prepare your Timescale Service

If you haven’t signed up for Timescale then go to the signup External link icon Open external link page and you can start a free 30 day trial with no credit card!

If you’re creating a new service go to the Timescale Console External link icon Open external link and follow these steps:

Select Create Service by clicking the black plus in the upper right. Choose Time Series as the service type Choose your desired region and instance size. 1 CPU will be enough for this tutorial. Set a service name to replace the randomly generated one. Select Create Service. On the right hand side expand the Connection Info dialog and copy the Service URL Copy the password which is displayed, you will not be able to retreive this again Click ‘I stored my password, go to service overview’

If you are using a service you created previously you can retreive your service connection information in the Timescale Console External link icon Open external link :

Select the service (database) you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connection info. Copy the Service URL. The Service URL is the connection string that Hyperdrive will use to connect. This string includes the database hostname, port number and database name.

If you do not have your password stored, you will need to select Forgot your password? and set a new SCRAM password. Save this password, as Timescale will only display it once. You should ensure that you do not break any existing clients if when you reset the password.

Insert your password into the Service URL as follows (leaving the portion after the @ untouched):



postgres://tsdbadmin:YOURPASSWORD@ .. .

This will be referred to as SERVICEURL in the following sections.

​​ 3. Create your Hypertable

Timescale allows you to turn regular PostgreSQL tables into hypertables External link icon Open external link , which specialises them for dealing with time-series, events, or analytics data. Once you’ve made this change Timescale will seamlessly manage the hypertable’s partitioning, as well as allow you to apply other features like compression or continuous aggregates.

Connect to your Timescale database using the Service URL you copied in the last step (it has the password embedded).

If you’re using the default PostgreSQL CLI tool psql ( installation instructions here External link icon Open external link ) to connect you’d run it like so (substituting your own Service URL from the previous step). You could also connect using a graphical tool like PgAdmin.



$ psql SERVICEURL

Once you are connected create your table by pasting the following SQL:



CREATE TABLE readings( ts timestamptz DEFAULT now() NOT NULL, sensor UUID NOT NULL, metadata jsonb, value numeric NOT NULL ); SELECT create_hypertable('readings', 'ts');

That’s it, Timescale will take care of the rest for you as you ingest and query data.

​​ 4. Create a database configuration

To create a new Hyperdrive instance you will need:

Your SERVICEURL from Step 2.

from Step 2. A NAME for your Hyperdrive service. We will use hyperdrive

Hyperdrive is currently in public beta and is currently free to use for all Workers paid plans .

Hyperdrive uses the create command with the --connection-string argument to pass this information. Run it as follows:



$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create hyperdrive --connection-string="SERVICEURL"

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs your Hyperdrive ID. You can now bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker in your wrangler.toml configuration by replacing the contents with the following:

wrangler.toml name = "timescale-api" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-10-30" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "your-id-here"

Install the Postgres driver into your Worker project:



$ npm install pg

Now copy the below Worker code, and replacing the current code in ./src/index.ts . This code does several things.

uses Hyperdrive to connect to Timescale using the the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver. creates a POST route which accepts an array of JSON readings to insert into Timescale in one transaction creates a GET route which will take limit parameter and then return the most recent readings. This could be adapted to filter by ID or by timestamp.

src/index.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; await client . connect ( ) ; const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === 'POST' && url . pathname === '/readings' ) { const productData = await request . json ( ) ; const insertQuery = ` INSERT INTO readings (ts, sensor, metadata, value) SELECT coalesce(ts, now()), sensor, metadata, value FROM jsonb_to_recordset($1::jsonb) AS t(ts timestamptz, sensor UUID, metadata jsonb, value numeric) ` ; const insertResult = await client . query ( insertQuery , [ JSON . stringify ( productData ) ] ) ; const resp = new Response ( JSON . stringify ( insertResult . rowCount ) , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ( ) ) ; return resp ; } else if ( request . method === 'GET' && url . pathname === '/readings' ) { const limit = url . searchParams . get ( 'limit' ) ; const result = await client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM readings ORDER BY ts DESC LIMIT $1' , [ limit ] ) ; const resp = new Response ( JSON . stringify ( result . rows ) , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ( ) ) ; return resp ; } } } ;

​​ 5. Deploy your Worker

Run the following command to redeploy your Worker:



$ npx wrangler deploy

Your application is now live and accessible at timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev . The exact URI will be shown in the output of the wrangler command you just ran.

After deploying, you can interact with your Timescale IoT readings database using your Cloudflare Worker. Connection from the edge will be faster because you are using CloudFlare Hyperdrive to connect from the edge.

You can now use your Cloudflare Worker to insert new rows into the readings table. To test this functionality, send a POST request to your Worker’s URL with the /readings path, along with a JSON payload containing the new product data:



[ { "sensor" : "6f3e43a4-d1c1-4cb6-b928-0ac0efaf84a5" , "value" : 0.3 } , { "sensor" : "d538f9fa-f6de-46e5-9fa2-d7ee9a0f0a68" , "value" : 10.8 } , { "sensor" : "5cb674a0-460d-4c80-8113-28927f658f5f" , "value" : 18.8 } , { "sensor" : "03307bae-d5b8-42ad-8f17-1c810e0fbe63" , "value" : 20.0 } , { "sensor" : "64494acc-4aa5-413c-bd09-2e5b3ece8ad7" , "value" : 13.1 } , { "sensor" : "0a361f03-d7ec-4e61-822f-2857b52b74b3" , "value" : 1.1 } , { "sensor" : "50f91cdc-fd19-40d2-b2b0-c90db3394981" , "value" : 10.3 } ]

In this case we have omitted the ts (the timestamp) and metadata (the JSON blob) so they will be set to now() and NULL respectively.

Once you’ve tun the POST request you can also issue a GET request to your Worker’s URL with the /readings path. Set the limit parameter to control the amount of records you get back.

If you have curl installed you can test with the following commands (replace <YOUR_SUBDOMAIN> with your subdomain from the deploy command above):

Ingest some data curl -X POST -d @- 'https://timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/readings' <<EOF [ { "sensor": "6f3e43a4-d1c1-4cb6-b928-0ac0efaf84a5", "value":0.3}, { "sensor": "d538f9fa-f6de-46e5-9fa2-d7ee9a0f0a68", "value":10.8}, { "sensor": "5cb674a0-460d-4c80-8113-28927f658f5f", "value":18.8}, { "sensor": "03307bae-d5b8-42ad-8f17-1c810e0fbe63", "value":20.0}, { "sensor": "64494acc-4aa5-413c-bd09-2e5b3ece8ad7", "value":13.1}, { "sensor": "0a361f03-d7ec-4e61-822f-2857b52b74b3", "value":1.1}, { "sensor": "50f91cdc-fd19-40d2-b2b0-c90db3394981", "metadata": {"color": "blue" }, "value":10.3} ] EOF

Query some data curl 'https://timescale-api.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>jsewell.workers.dev/readings?limit=10'

Congratulations, you’ve got a working example to ingest and query readings from the edge with Timescale, Workers, Hyperdrive and Typescript!