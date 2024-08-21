Connect to a MySQL database with Cloudflare Workers
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a Cloudflare Workers application and connect it to a MySQL database using TCP Sockets and Hyperdrive. The Workers application you create in this tutorial will interact with a product database inside of MySQL.
To continue:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗ if you have not already.
- Install
npm↗.
- Install
Node.js↗. Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.17.0or later.
- Make sure you have access to a MySQL database.
First, use the
create-cloudflare CLI ↗ to create a new Worker application. To do this, open a terminal window and run the following command:
This will prompt you to install the
create-cloudflare ↗ package and lead you through a setup wizard.
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World Starter.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
If you choose to deploy, you will be asked to authenticate (if not logged in already), and your project will be deployed. If you deploy, you can still modify your Worker code and deploy again at the end of this tutorial.
Now, move into the newly created directory:
Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, including mysql2, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.
To enable both built-in runtime APIs and polyfills for your Worker or Pages project, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file, and set your compatibility date to September 23rd, 2024 or later. This will enable Node.js compatibility for your Workers project.
Create a Hyperdrive configuration using the connection string for your MySQL database.
This command outputs the Hyperdrive configuration
id that will be used for your Hyperdrive binding. Set up your binding by specifying the
id in the Wrangler file.
Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Create a new
connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
Run the following command to deploy your Worker:
Your application is now live and accessible at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
To build more with databases and Workers, refer to Tutorials and explore the Databases documentation.
If you have any questions, need assistance, or would like to share your project, join the Cloudflare Developer community on Discord ↗ to connect with fellow developers and the Cloudflare team.
