Handle rate limits of external APIs
Example of how to use Queues to handle rate limits of external APIs.
This tutorial explains how to use Queues to handle rate limits of external APIs by building an application that sends email notifications using Resend ↗. However, you can use this pattern to handle rate limits of any external API.
Resend is a service that allows you to send emails from your application via an API. Resend has a default rate limit ↗ of two requests per second. You will use Queues to handle the rate limit of Resend.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
-
Sign up for Resend ↗ and generate an API key by following the guide on the Resend documentation ↗.
-
Additionally, you will need access to Cloudflare Queues.
Queues are included in the monthly subscription cost of your Workers Paid plan, and charges based on operations against your queues. Refer to Pricing for more details.
Before you can use Queues, you must enable it via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. You need a Workers Paid plan to enable Queues.
To enable Queues:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Go to Workers & Pages > Queues.
- Select Enable Queues.
To get started, create a Worker application using the
create-cloudflare CLI ↗. Open a terminal window and run the following command:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Hello World Worker.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Then, go to your newly created directory:
You need to create a Queue and a binding to your Worker. Run the following command to create a Queue named
rate-limit-queue:
In your
wrangler.toml file, add the following:
It is important to include the
max_batch_size of two to the consumer queue is important because the Resend API has a default rate limit of two requests per second. This batch size allows the queue to process the message in the batch size of two. If the batch size is less than two, the queue will wait for 10 seconds to collect the next message. If no more messages are available, the queue will process the message in the batch. For more information, refer to the Batching, Retries and Delays documentation
Your final
wrangler.toml file should look similar to the example below.
Add the bindings to the environment interface in
worker-configuration.d.ts, so TypeScript correctly types the bindings. Type the queue as
Queue<any>. Refer to the following step for instructions on how to change this type.
The application will send a message to the queue when the Worker receives a request. For simplicity, you will send the email address as a message to the queue. A new message will be sent to the queue with a delay of one second.
This will accept requests to any subpath and forwards the request’s body. It expects that the request body to contain only an email. In production, you should check that the request was a
POST request. You should also avoid sending such sensitive information (email) directly to the queue. Instead, you can send a message to the queue that contains a unique identifier for the user. Then, your consumer queue can use the unique identifier to look up the email address in a database and use that to send the email.
After the message is sent to the queue, it will be processed by the consumer Worker. The consumer Worker will process the message and send the email.
Since you have not configured Resend yet, you will log the message to the console. After you configure Resend, you will use it to send the email.
Add the
queue() handler as shown below:
The above
queue() handler will log the email address to the console and send the email. It will also retry the message if sending the email fails. The
delaySeconds is set to five seconds to avoid sending the email too quickly.
To test the application, run the following command:
Use the following cURL command to send a request to the application:
To call the Resend API, you need to configure the Resend API key. Create a
.dev.vars file in the root of your project and add the following:
Replace
your-resend-api-key with your actual Resend API key.
Next, update the
Env interface in
worker-configuration.d.ts to include the
RESEND_API_KEY variable.
Lastly, install the
resend package ↗ using the following command:
You can now use the
RESEND_API_KEY variable in your code.
In your
src/index.ts file, import the Resend package and update the
queue() handler to send the email.
The
queue() handler will now send the email using the Resend API. It also checks if sending the email failed and will retry the message.
The final script is included below:
To test the application, start the development server using the following command:
Use the following cURL command to send a request to the application:
On the Resend dashboard, you should see that the email was sent to the provided email address.
To deploy your Worker, run the following command:
Lastly, add the Resend API key using the following command:
Enter the value of your API key. Your API key will get added to your project. You can now use the
RESEND_API_KEY variable in your code.
You have successfully created a Worker which can send emails using the Resend API respecting rate limits.
To test your Worker, you could use the following cURL request. Replace
<YOUR_WORKER_URL> with the URL of your deployed Worker.
Refer to the GitHub repository ↗ for the complete code for this tutorial. If you are using Hono ↗, you can refer to the Hono example ↗.