Hello World in Rust

In this tutorial, you will learn how to generate, build, preview, configure, and publish a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown for Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide , which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare’s command-line tool for managing Workers projects, Wrangler External link icon Open external link , supports various templates — pre-built collections of code that make it easy to get started writing Workers. You will use the rustwasm-worker template External link icon Open external link to start building your project.

In the command line, generate your Workers project by passing in a project name and the template URL to base your project on:

~ $ wrangler generate rustwasm-markdown-parser https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/

This command creates a directory called rustwasm-markdown-parser which you can now cd into.

Wrangler templates are git repositories. If you want to create your own templates, or use one from the Template Gallery , there is a variety of options to help you get started.

​​ Workers Playground

You can test how your Workers function will execute when it is deployed by using the dev command :

rustwasm-markdown-parser $ wrangler dev

Using the dev command will establish a connection between localhost and an edge server that operates your Worker in development.

Begin building your project by pulling in a dependency from the crates.io ecosystem called pulldown-cmark . Add the following content to your Cargo.toml file:

[ dependencies ] pulldown-cmark = "0.4.0"

Use the code in the string-to-string example from the pulldown-cmark GitHub repository. Change your src/lib.rs to look like this:

src/lib.rs mod utils ; use cfg_if :: cfg_if ; use wasm_bindgen :: prelude :: * ; use pulldown_cmark :: { Parser , Options , html } ; cfg_if! { if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc" )] { extern crate wee_alloc ; #[global_allocator] static ALLOC : wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc = wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc :: INIT ; } } #[wasm_bindgen] pub fn parse ( ) -> String { let markdown_input : & str = "Hello world, this is a ~~complicated~~ *very simple* example." ; println! ( "Parsing the following Markdown string:

{}" , markdown_input ) ; let mut options = Options :: empty ( ) ; options . insert ( Options :: ENABLE_STRIKETHROUGH ) ; let parser = Parser :: new_ext ( markdown_input , options ) ; let mut html_output : String = String :: with_capacity ( markdown_input . len ( ) * 3 / 2 ) ; html :: push_html ( & mut html_output , parser ) ; let expected_html : & str = "<p>Hello world, this is a <del>complicated</del> <em>very simple</em> example.</p>

" ; assert_eq! ( expected_html , & html_output ) ; format! ( "

HTML output:

{}" , & html_output ) }

Update your worker/worker.js to use the new code:

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; const { parse } = wasm_bindgen ; const instance = wasm_bindgen ( wasm ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { await instance ; const output = parse ( ) ; let res = new Response ( output , { status : 200 } ) ; res . headers . set ( 'Content-type' , 'text/html' ) ; return res ; }

If wrangler dev is running, you will see the output of your Rust program in your browser a few seconds after you save it in your editor. Wrangler watches your project for changes then compiles your Rust to WebAssembly and outputs compiler errors.

You have completed writing a Cloudflare Workers function with Rust-generated Wasm.

Wrangler has built-in support for bundling, uploading, and releasing your Cloudflare Workers application. To do this, run wrangler publish , which will build and publish your code:

In this tutorial, you built and published a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown. If you would like to review the full source code for this application, you can find it on GitHub External link icon Open external link .

