Social media thrives on compelling visuals. With Cloudflare Workers, you can effortlessly generate dynamic Open Graph (OG) images that grab attention and boost platform performance. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a customizable OG image generator powered by serverless edge computing. Cloudflare Workers enable you to deliver blazing-fast visuals globally, ensuring a seamless experience for your users. Let's dive in to see how you can take your OG images to the next level with Cloudflare Workers.

What you will accomplish:

Dynamically create stunning OG images using React and Tailwind CSS.

Optimize performance with built-in caching.

Customize visuals with flexible fonts and design options.

By the end, you will have a robust solution to enhance your social media presence.

GitHub repository: Generate Dynamic OG Images using Cloudflare Workers ↗

Why use Cloudflare Workers?

Building OG image generators can be challenging, especially when it comes to ensuring global performance, scalability, and speed. This is where Cloudflare Workers excel.

Global Reach: Deliver your images with ultra-low latency, no matter where your users are located.

Serverless Simplicity: Focus on building features, not managing infrastructure.

Unparalleled Performance: Process and serve requests at the edge for blazing-fast load times.

By leveraging Cloudflare Workers, you get a serverless edge-computing environment that is not only cost-efficient but also perfectly optimized for modern web applications.

Workflow overview

When a user requests an OG image, the following happens:

Request Received: A URL with parameters is sent to a Cloudflare Worker. Content Processed: The Worker extracts text, style, and font configurations from the URL. Font Loaded: Fonts are retrieved using one of four methods, like Google Fonts or local files. Image Generated: The image is built using React components styled with Tailwind CSS. Response Cached: The final image is returned and cached for future requests.

Here is how the process flows:

graph TD A[User Request] -->|URL Parameters| B[Cloudflare Worker] B --> C[Process Content] C --> D[Load Fonts] D --> E[Generate Image] E --> F[Cache and Respond]

Key benefits

Edge computing : Generates images at the edge using Cloudflare Workers

: Generates images at the edge using Cloudflare Workers Modern rendering : Utilizes Vercel's Satori library for high-quality image generation

: Utilizes Vercel's Satori library for high-quality image generation Flexible styling : Supports both Tailwind CSS and inline styles

: Supports both Tailwind CSS and inline styles Font versatility : Multiple font loading strategies for different use cases

: Multiple font loading strategies for different use cases Performance optimized : Built-in caching and optimization

: Built-in caching and optimization Customizable : Easy to extend with new styles and font configurations

: Easy to extend with new styles and font configurations Developer friendly: TypeScript support and modular architecture

Before you begin

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Install Bun ↗ on your machine.

You should also have:

Basic familiarity with TypeScript and React.

A text editor or IDE of your choice.

1. Set up your development environment

Create a new Cloudflare Workers project using the Hono framework:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- og-image-generator --template cloudflare-workers --pm bun Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest og-image-generator --template cloudflare-workers --pm bun Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest og-image-generator --template cloudflare-workers --pm bun

Navigate to the project directory:

Terminal window cd og-image-generator

2. Install required dependencies

Add the necessary packages to your project:

bun

npm

yarn

pnpm Terminal window bun add @cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og autoprefixer postcss-cli react react-dom tailwindcss bun add -d @cloudflare/workers-types @types/bun @types/react @types/react-dom @vercel/og wrangler Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og autoprefixer postcss-cli react react-dom tailwindcss npm install -d @cloudflare/workers-types @types/bun @types/react @types/react-dom @vercel/og Terminal window yarn add @cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og autoprefixer postcss-cli react react-dom tailwindcss yarn add -d @cloudflare/workers-types @types/bun @types/react @types/react-dom @vercel/og Terminal window pnpm add @cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og autoprefixer postcss-cli react react-dom tailwindcss pnpm add -d @cloudflare/workers-types @types/bun @types/react @types/react-dom @vercel/og

3. Configure project settings

Update the package.json file to include the type module and deployment scripts:

package.json { " name " : "og-image-generator-cloudlfare-worker" , " module " : "index.ts" , " version " : "1.0.0" , " type " : "module" , " scripts " : { " dev " : "wrangler dev src/index.ts" , " deploy " : "wrangler deploy --minify src/index.ts" } // ... }

The type: "module" field enables ES modules support, and the --minify flag in the deploy script ensures your Worker code is optimized for production.

Configure TypeScript

Update the tsconfig.json file with the following configuration:

tsconfig.json { " compilerOptions " : { " target " : "ESNext" , " lib " : [ "ESNext" ], " moduleDetection " : "force" , " jsx " : "react-jsx" , " module " : "ESNext" , " moduleResolution " : "bundler" , " types " : [ "bun-types" , "hono" , "@cloudflare/workers-types/2023-07-01" ], " resolveJsonModule " : true , " esModuleInterop " : true , " allowJs " : true , " checkJs " : false , " noEmit " : true , " isolatedModules " : true , " allowSyntheticDefaultImports " : true , " forceConsistentCasingInFileNames " : true , " strict " : true , " skipLibCheck " : true , " noFallthroughCasesInSwitch " : true , " noUnusedLocals " : false , " noUnusedParameters " : false , " noPropertyAccessFromIndexSignature " : false }, " baseUrl " : "./" , " paths " : { " @/* " : [ "./src/*" ] } }

Key TypeScript configuration features:

React JSX support with jsx: "react-jsx"

ES modules configuration with module: "ESNext"

Cloudflare Workers types integration

Path aliases for cleaner imports

Strict type checking enabled

Modern JavaScript features support

Configure Wrangler for runtime compatibility and static assets

Before starting, ensure your wrangler.toml includes these essential configurations:

wrangler.toml compatibility_date = "2024-11-06" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat_v2" ] assets = { directory = "public" , binding = "ASSETS" } minify = true [ build ] watch_dir = "public"

The nodejs_compat_v2 flag enables runtime compatibility features required by the OG image generation library, even when using Bun. While we're using Bun as our development runtime, this flag ensures all necessary APIs are available in the Workers environment. The assets configuration maps your Worker's public directory, allowing direct access to static files like fonts, images, and favicons through URL paths (for example, /fonts/Inter.ttf , /images/logo.png ).

4. Configure font loading strategies

The generator supports four different font loading strategies, each with its own benefits:

Google Fonts API (Recommended for web fonts) Best for popular web fonts with dynamic text

Pros: Optimized delivery, wide font selection

Cons: Makes HTTP requests to Google Fonts API for each image generation GitHub-hosted fonts (Alternative for Google Fonts) Best for stable, version-controlled fonts

Pros: Direct access to font files

Cons: Manual updates needed Direct URL fonts (For custom hosted fonts) Best for self-hosted or third-party fonts

Pros: Complete control over font sources

Cons: Requires hosting infrastructure Local font files (For offline/private fonts) Best for custom or licensed fonts

Pros: No external dependencies

Cons: Increases Worker bundle size

Choose your strategy based on:

Font licensing requirements

Performance needs

Hosting preferences

Update frequency

Create a fonts directory inside your public folder to store any local font files:

Terminal window mkdir -p public/fonts

This directory will store any font files (like .ttf , .otf ) that you want to serve directly from your Worker.

Create a new file for handling different font loading methods:

src/getFonts.ts // Example of Google Fonts loading strategy export async function googleFont ( text : string , font : string , weight : Weight = 400 , style : Style = "normal" , ) : Promise <{ data : ArrayBuffer ; name : string ; style : Style ; weight : Weight }> { const fontFamilyFetchName = font . replace ( / / g , "+" ) ; const API = `https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family= ${ fontFamilyFetchName } :ital,wght@ ${ style === "italic" ? "1" : "0" } , ${ weight } &text= ${ encodeURIComponent ( text ) } ` ; // Fetch the CSS containing the font URL const css = await ( await fetch ( API , { headers : { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 ..." , // User agent string }, } ) ) . text () ; // Extract the font file URL from the CSS const resource = css . match ( / src: url\( ( . + ) \) format\(' ( opentype | truetype ) '\) / , ) ; if ( ! resource ) { throw new Error ( "Failed to fetch font" ) ; } // Fetch and return the actual font data const res = await fetch ( resource [ 1 ]) ; const data = await res . arrayBuffer () ; return { data , name : font , style , weight }; } // ... other font loading strategies available in the full source code

Note The font loading system supports multiple strategies including Google Fonts, GitHub-hosted fonts, direct URL fonts, and local fonts. Choose the strategy that best fits your needs.

5. Configure image loading

The generator supports loading images from your Worker's assets. Create an images directory inside your public folder to store any image files:

Terminal window mkdir -p public/images

Create a new file for handling image loading:

src/loadImage.ts import { Context } from "hono" ; export async function loadImage ( c : Context , imagePath : string , ) : Promise < string | null > { try { if ( ! c . env ?. ASSETS ) { throw new Error ( "ASSETS binding is not configured" ) ; } const imageUrl = new URL ( imagePath , c . req . url ) . toString () ; const imageData = await c . env . ASSETS . fetch ( imageUrl ) ; // Get content-type from response const contentType = imageData . headers . get ( "content-type" ) || "image/png" ; const arrayBuffer = await imageData . arrayBuffer () ; const base64Image = Buffer . from ( arrayBuffer ) . toString ( "base64" ) ; return `data: ${ contentType } ;base64, ${ base64Image } ` ; } catch ( error ) { console . warn ( `Failed to load image ${ imagePath } :` , error ) ; return null ; } }

This utility function:

Loads images from your Worker's assets

Automatically detects image content type

Converts images to base64 for use in OG images

Provides fallback handling if image loading fails

Use it in your templates like this:

const logoImage = await loadImage ( c , "/images/your-logo.png" ) ;

Note Make sure your images are stored in the public/images directory and referenced with paths starting with /images/ .

6. Implement the OG image generator

Create the main image generation handler:

src/og.tsx import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { ImageResponse } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og/api" ; const app = new Hono () ; export default app . get ( "/" , async ( c ) => { const { mainText , description , footerText } = c . req . query () ; // Implementation details } ) ;

7. Add visual styles

The OG image generator includes four distinct styles that can be selected via the style query parameter. The style selection is handled through a simple query parameter in the URL:

style = 1 ; // Default professional style style = 2 ; // Eco-tech theme style = 3 ; // Corporate brand style style = 4 ; // GitHub profile style

If no style parameter is provided or an invalid value is used, the generator defaults to Style 1. Here's how to use each style:

Style 1: Professional (Default)

/og?style=1&mainText=Building%20the%20Future&description=Modern%20web%20development

Features:

Blue gradient background

Frosted glass card effect

Perfect for blog posts and articles

Style 2: Eco-Tech

/og?style=2&mainText=Green%20Summit&description=Sustainable%20Innovation

Features:

Green gradient theme

Semi-transparent overlay

Ideal for environmental or sustainability content

Style 3: Corporate

/og?style=3&mainText=Company%20Update&description=Q4%20Results

Features:

Warm gradient background

Logo integration

Professional corporate layout

Style 4: GitHub Profile

/og?style=4

Features:

Minimal design

GitHub avatar integration

Perfect for developer profiles

Tip You can combine any style with other parameters like mainText , description , and footerText to customize the output further.

The style selection is implemented using a ternary chain in the code:

src/index.ts const SocialCardTemplate = c . req . query ( "style" ) === "2" ? Style2 () : c . req . query ( "style" ) === "3" ? Style3 () : c . req . query ( "style" ) === "4" ? Style4 () : Style1 () ;

This implementation allows for easy addition of new styles in the future by simply adding new conditions to the chain and corresponding style components.

src/og.tsx function Style1 () { return ( < div tw = "flex flex-col w-full h-full p-12 bg-gradient-to-br from-blue-900 to-indigo-700" > { /* Style implementation */ } </ div > ) ; }

8. Configure caching

Enable caching to:

Reduce computation costs

Improve response times

Decrease origin server load

Provide consistent performance

Here's how to implement caching with customizable durations:

src/index.ts import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { cache } from "hono/cache" ; const app = new Hono () . use ( "*" , cache ( { cacheName : async ( c ) => { const url = new URL ( c . req . url ) ; return ` ${ c . req . method } ${ url . pathname }${ url . searchParams } ` ; }, cacheControl : "max-age=86400" , } ) , ) . route ( "og" , og ) ;

Warning Make sure to configure appropriate cache durations based on your application's needs. The example uses a 24-hour cache duration.

Set up TypeScript type definitions

Let's create our type definitions to ensure smooth TypeScript integration. Create a new file src/type.d.ts :

src/type.d.ts interface CacheStorage { default : Cache ; } declare module "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-vercel-og/api" { import { ImageResponse as VercelImageResponse } from "@vercel/og" ; export declare class ImageResponse extends Response { constructor ( ... args : ConstructorParameters < typeof VercelImageResponse >); } } declare module "*.woff2" { const content : ArrayBuffer ; export default content ; } declare module "*.woff" { const content : ArrayBuffer ; export default content ; } declare module "*.ttf" { const content : ArrayBuffer ; export default content ; }

These type definitions are crucial for our project because they:

Enable TypeScript to understand Cloudflare's cache storage

Add proper typing for the Vercel OG image response

Allow direct importing of font files ( .woff2 , .woff , .ttf )

With these definitions in place, you will get full TypeScript support and autocompletion throughout your project. This makes development smoother and helps catch potential issues early.

9. Deploy your Worker

Deploy the application to Cloudflare Workers:

Terminal window bun run deploy

Usage examples

Generate OG images by making GET requests:

https://your-worker.workers.dev/og?mainText=Hello%20World&description=A%20dynamic%20OG%20image&style=1

You can customize the image by adjusting query parameters:

mainText : Main heading

: Main heading description : Detailed description

: Detailed description footerText : Footer content

: Footer content style : Visual style (1-4)

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully harnessed the power of Cloudflare Workers to build a dynamic OG image generator. By leveraging the global edge network and serverless architecture, your application now delivers high-performance visuals with ease. Whether you are scaling for millions of users or iterating on design tweaks, Cloudflare Workers ensure your images are always fast, reliable, and stunning.

This solution provides:

Fast generation times through edge computing

Multiple font loading options

Pre-designed visual styles

Built-in caching support

The complete source code is available on GitHub ↗.

