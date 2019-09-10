Commands
Complete list of all commands available for
wrangler, the Workers CLI.
generate
Scaffold a Cloudflare Workers project from a public GitHub repository.
$ wrangler generate [$NAME] [$TEMPLATE] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$NAME
=worker
nameproperty in the generated
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
$TEMPLATE
=https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template
- GitHub URL of the repo to use as the template for generating the project.
--type=$TYPE
=webpack
webpack,
javascript, or
rust.
--site
- Generates a Workers Sites project from the default Workers Sites template instead.
init
Creates a skeleton
wrangler.toml in an existing directory. This can be used as an alternative to
generate if you prefer to clone a template repository yourself, or you already have a JavaScript project and you’d like to use Wrangler.
$ wrangler init [$NAME] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$NAME
=(Name of working directory)
nameproperty in the generated
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
--type=$TYPE
=webpack
webpack,
javascript, or
rust.
--site
- Initializes as a Workers Sites project.
build
Build your project (if applicable). This command looks at your
wrangler.toml file and runs the build steps associated
with the
"type" declared in your
wrangler.toml.
$ wrangler build [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
login
$ wrangler login
Authenticate Wrangler with your Cloudflare login. This will prompt you with a Cloudflare account login page and is the alternative to
wrangler config.
config
An interactive command that will authenticate Wrangler by prompting you for a Cloudflare API Token or Global API key.
$ wrangler config [--api-key]
--api-key
- To provide your email and global API key instead of a token. (This is not recommended for security reasons.)
You can also use
wrangler login or environment variables to authenticate.
publish
Publish your Worker to Cloudflare. Several keys in your
wrangler.toml determine whether you are publishing to a workers.dev subdomain or your own registered domain, proxied through Cloudflare.
$ wrangler publish [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME
To use this command, the following fields are required in your
wrangler.toml:
name
string
name = "your-worker".
type
string
"webpack",
"javascript", or
"rust", e.g.
type = "webpack".
account_id
string
account_id = "a655bacaf2b4cad0e2b51c5236a6b974".
From here, you have two options, you can choose to publish to your own domain or you can choose to publish to <your-worker>.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev.
When you publish changes to an existing Worker script, all new requests will automatically route to the updated version of the Worker without downtime. Any inflight requests will continue running on the previous version until completion. Once all inflight requests have finished complete, the previous Worker version will be purged and will no longer handle requests.
Publishing to workers.dev
If you want to publish to workers.dev, you will first need to have a subdomain registered. You can register a subdomain by executing the subdomain command.
After you have registered a subdomain, add
workers_dev to your
wrangler.toml.
workers_dev
bool
workers_dev = true.
Publishing to your own domain
If you would like to publish to your own domain, you will need to specify these three fields in your
wrangler.toml.
zone_id
string
zone_id = "b6558acaf2b4cad1f2b51c5236a6b972", which can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard.
route
string
route = "example.com/my-worker/*".
routes
Array
routes = ["example.com/foo/*", example.com/bar/*].
Publishing the same code to multiple places
If you would like to be able to publish your code to multiple places, please see the documentation for environments.
dev
wrangler dev is a command that establishes a connection between
localhost and an edge server that operates your Worker in development. A cloudflared tunnel forwards all requests to the edge server, which continuously updates as your Worker code changes. This allows full access to Workers KV, Durable Objects, etc. This is a great way to easily test your Worker while developing.
$ wrangler dev [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--ip <ip>] [--port <port>] [--host <host>] [--local-protocol <http|https>] [--upstream-protocol <http|https>]
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME
--ip
- Ip to listen on, defaults to 127.0.0.1
--port
- Port to listen on, defaults to 8787
--host
- Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project or to tutorial.cloudflareworkers.com if unauthenticated.
--local-protocol
- Protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to http.
--upstream-protocol
- Protocol to forward requests to host on, defaults to https.
These arguments can also be set in your
wrangler.toml; see
wrangler dev configuration.
Usage
You should run
wrangler dev from your Worker directory, and wrangler will run a local server accepting requests, executing your worker, and forwarding them to a host. If you want to use another host other than your zone or
tutorials.cloudflare.com you can specify with
--host example.com.
$ wrangler dev
💁 JavaScript project found. Skipping unnecessary build!
💁 watching "./"
👂 Listening on http://127.0.0.1:8787
From here you can send HTTP requests to
localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal. If either of these things don’t happen, or you think the output is incorrect, please file an issue.
kv_namespaces
If you are using kv_namespaces with
wrangler dev, you will need to specify a
preview_id in your
wrangler.toml before you can start the session. This is so that you do not accidentally write changes to your production namespace while you are developing. You may make
preview_id equal to
id if you would like to preview with your production namespace, but you should make sure that you are not writing things to KV that would break your production Worker.
tail
Starts a log tailing session for a deployed Worker.
$ wrangler tail [--format $FORMAT] [--port $PORT] [--metrics-port $PORT]
--format $FORMAT
json|pretty
- The format of the log entries.
--port $PORT
int
- The port for your local log server.
--metrics-port $PORT
int
- The port for serving metrics information about the tunnel.
After starting
wrangler tail in a directory with a project, you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.
Like all Wrangler commands, run
wrangler tail from your Worker’s root directory (i.e. the directory with your
wrangler.toml).
Dependencies
Wrangler tail uses cloudflared under the hood. If you are already using cloudflared, be sure you have installed the latest version. Otherwise, follow the getting started guide for Cloudflare Tunnel.
wrangler tail will register a tailing session for your Worker, and start a server on
localhost with a tunnel that listens for incoming log requests from your Worker.
preview
Preview your project using the Cloudflare Workers preview service.
$ wrangler preview [--watch] [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [ --url $URL] [$METHOD] [$BODY]
Default values indicated by
=value.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
=(Top level environment)
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--watch
wrangler previewwill only bundle your project a single time.
$METHOD
="GET"
- Type of request to preview your worker with (get, post)
$BODY
="Null"
wrangler preview post hello=hello
kv_namespaces
If you are using kv_namespaces with
wrangler preview, you will need to specify a
preview_id in your
wrangler.toml before you can start the session. This is so that you do not accidentally write changes to your production namespace while you are developing. You may make
preview_id equal to
id if you would like to preview with your production namespace, but you should make sure that you are not writing things to KV that would break your production Worker.
Previewing on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 1/2)
Setting $BROWSER to your browser binary
WSL is a Linux environment, so
wrangler attempts to invoke
xdg-open in order to open your browser. To make
wrangler preview work with WSL, you should set your
$BROWSER to the path of your browser binary.
eg.
$ export BROWSER="/mnt/c/tools/firefox.exe"
Spaces in filepaths are not common in Linux, and some programs like
xdg-open break on paths with spaces. You can work around this by linking the binary to your
/usr/local/bin eg:
$ ln -s "/mnt/c/Program Files/Mozilla Firefox/firefox.exe" firefox
$ export BROWSER=firefox
Setting $BROWSER to
wsl-open
Another option is to install wsl-open and set the
$BROWSER env variable to
wsl-open, via
wsl-open -w. This ensures that
xdg-open uses
wsl-open when it attempts to open your browser.
If you’re using WSL 2, you will need to install
wsl-open via their standalone method rather than through
npm. This is because their npm package has not yet been updated with WSL 2 support.
route
List or delete a route associated with a zone:
$ wrangler route list [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
Default values indicated by
=value.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
=(Top level environment)
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
Will return a json response from the List Routes API. Each entry includes the route id, pattern, and associated Worker name for a route. Piping this through a tool such as
jq will pretty up the output.
$ wrangler route delete $ID [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]
Default values indicated by
=value.
$ID
- The hash of the route ID to delete.
--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME
=(Top level environment)
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
subdomain
Create or change your workers.dev subdomain.
$ wrangler subdomain <name>
secret
Interact with your secrets.
put
Interactive command to create or replace a secret
$ wrangler secret put <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME
Enter the secret text you’d like assigned to the variable name on the script named my-worker-ENVIRONMENT_NAME:
name
- The variable name to be accessible in the script.
--env
- Binds the secret to the script of the specific environment.
delete
Interactive command to delete a secret from a specific script
$ wrangler secret delete <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME
name
- The variable name to be accessible in the script.
--env
- Binds the secret to the script of the specific environment.
list
List all the secret names bound to a specific script
$ wrangler secret list --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME
--env
- Binds the secret to the script of the specific environment.
kv
The
kv subcommand allows you to store application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers, using
Workers KV.
KV operations are scoped to your account, so in order to use any of these commands, you need to:
- have a Wrangler project set up with your
account_idconfigured in the
wrangler.toml
- call commands from within a Wrangler project directory.
Getting started
To use Workers KV with your Worker, the first thing you must do is create a KV namespace. This is done with
the
kv:namespace subcommand.
The
kv:namespace subcommand takes as a new binding name as an argument. It will create a Worker KV namespace
whose title is a concatenation of your Worker’s name (from
wrangler.toml) and the binding name you provide:
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"
🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV"
✨ Success!
Add the following to your wrangler.toml:
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }
]
Make sure to add the
kv_namespaces output above to your
wrangler.toml. You can now
access it from a Worker with code like:
let value = await MY_KV.get("my-key")
To put a value to your KV namespace via Wrangler, use the
kv:key put subcommand.
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value"
✨ Success
You can also specify which namespace to put your key-value pair into using
--namespace-id instead of
--binding:
$ wrangler kv:key put --namespace-id=e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8 "key" "value"
✨ Success
Additionally, KV namespaces can be used with environments! This is useful for when you have code that refers to
a KV binding like
MY_KV, and you want to be able to have these bindings point to different namespaces (like
one for staging and one for production). So, if you have a
wrangler.toml with two environments:
[env.staging]
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }
]
[env.production]
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "a825455ce00f4f7282403da85269f8ea" }
]
To insert a value into a specific KV namespace, you can use
$ wrangler kv:key put --env=staging --binding=MY_MV "key" "value"
✨ Success
Since
--namespace-id is always unique (unlike binding names), you don’t need to pass environment variables for them (they will be unused).
There are way more helpful Wrangler subcommands for interacting with Workers KV, like ones for bulk uploads and deletes--check them out below!
Concepts
Most
kv commands require you to specify a namespace. A namespace can be specified in two ways:
With a
--binding:
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my key"
--previewflag to interact with a preview namespace instead of a production namespace
With a
--namespace_id:
$ wrangler kv:key get --namespace-id=06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db "my key"
Most
kv subcommands also allow you to specify an environment with the optional
--env flag. This allows you to publish workers running the same code but with different namespaces. For example, you could use separate staging and production namespaces for KV data in your
wrangler.toml:
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "<account id here>"
route = "staging.example.com/*"
workers_dev = false
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db" }
]
[env.production]
route = "example.com/*"
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "07bc1f3d1f2a4fd8a45a7e026e2681c6" }
]
With the wrangler.toml above, you can specify
--env production when you want to perform a KV action on the namespace
MY_KV under
env.production. For example, with the wrangler.toml above, you can get a value out of a production KV instance with:
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding "MY_KV" --env=production "my key"
To learn more about environments, check out the environments documentation.
kv:namespace
create
Creates a new namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace create $NAME [--env=$ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--preview]
$NAME
- The name of the new namespace
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"
🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV"
✨ Add the following to your wrangler.toml:
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }
]
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview
🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview"
✨ Success!
Add the following to your wrangler.toml:
kv_namespaces = [
{ binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" }
]
list
Outputs a list of all KV namespaces associated with your account id.
$ wrangler kv:namespace list
Usage
The example below uses the
jq command line tool to pretty-print output.
$ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "."
[
{
"id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db",
"title": "TEST_NAMESPACE"
},
{
"id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea",
"title": "STATIC_CONTENT"
}
]
delete
Deletes a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding= [--namespace-id=]
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to delete.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV
Are you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n]
yes
🌀 Deleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791
✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --preview
Are you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n]
yes
🌀 Deleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273
✨ Success
kv:key
put
Writes a single key/value pair to the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding= [--namespace-id=] $KEY $VALUE
✨ Success
$KEY
- The key to write to.
$VALUE
- The value to write.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to write to.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to write to.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
--ttl
expirationoption.
--expiration
- Number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.
--path
- Read value from the file at a given path. This is good for security-sensitive operations, like uploading keys to KV; uploading from a file prevents a key value from being saved in areas like your terminal history.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value"
✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "key" "value"
✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" --ttl=10000
✨ Success
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" value.txt --path
✨ Success
list
Outputs a list of all keys in a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key list --binding= [--namespace-id=] [--prefix] [--env]
--binding
- The name of the namespace to list.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to list.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--prefix
- A prefix to filter listed keys.
Usage
The example below uses the
jq command line tool to pretty-print output.
$ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "."
[
{
"name": "public_key"
},
{
"name": "public_key_with_expiration",
"expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z"
}
]
get
Reads a single value by key from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"
$KEY
- The key value to get.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to get from.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to get from.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "key"
value
delete
Removes a single key value pair from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"
$KEY
- The key value to delete.
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete from.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to delete from.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Usage
$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "key"
Are you sure you want to delete key "key"? [y/n]
yes
🌀 Deleting key "key"
✨ Success
kv:bulk
put
Writes a file full of key/value pairs to the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME
$FILENAME
- The file to write to the namespace
--binding
- The name of the namespace to put to.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to put to.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Takes as an argument a JSON file with a list of key-value pairs to upload (see JSON spec above). An example of JSON input:
[
{
"key": "test_key",
"value": "test_value",
"expiration_ttl": 3600
}
]
The schema below is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:
key
string
- A key’s name. The name may be at most 512 bytes. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- A UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.
expiration
int
- The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.
expiration_ttl
int
- The number of seconds for which the key should be visible before it expires. At least 60.
base64
bool
false.
If both
expiration and
expiration_ttl are specified for a given key, the API will prefer
expiration_ttl.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.json
🌀 uploading 1 key value pairs
✨ Success
delete
Deletes all specified keys within a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME
$FILENAME
- The file with key-value pairs to delete
--binding
- The name of the namespace to delete from.
--namespace-id
- The id of the namespace to delete from.
--env
$ENVIRONMENT_NAME.
--preview
wrangler.toml’s
kv_namespaces.preview_idinstead of
kv_namespaces.id
Takes as an argument a JSON file with a list of key-value pairs to delete (see JSON spec above). An example of JSON input:
[
{
"key": "test_key",
"value": ""
}
]
key
string
- A key’s name. The name may be at most 512 bytes. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- A UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.
Usage
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding=MY_KV allthethingsdelete.json
Are you sure you want to delete all keys in allthethingsdelete.json? [y/n]
y
🌀 deleting 1 key value pairs
✨ Success
--help
$ wrangler --help
👷 ✨ wrangler 1.12.3
The Wrangler Team <wrangler@cloudflare.com>
USAGE:
wrangler [SUBCOMMAND]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-V, --version Prints version information
SUBCOMMANDS:
kv:namespace 🗂️ Interact with your Workers KV Namespaces
kv:key 🔑 Individually manage Workers KV key-value pairs
kv:bulk 💪 Interact with multiple Workers KV key-value pairs at once
route ➡️ List or delete worker routes.
secret 🤫 Generate a secret that can be referenced in the worker script
generate 👯 Generate a new worker project
init 📥 Create a wrangler.toml for an existing project
build 🦀 Build your worker
preview 🔬 Preview your code temporarily on cloudflareworkers.com
dev 👂 Start a local server for developing your worker
publish 🆙 Publish your worker to the orange cloud
config 🕵️ Authenticate Wrangler with a Cloudflare API Token or Global API Key
subdomain 👷 Configure your workers.dev subdomain
whoami 🕵️ Retrieve your user info and test your auth config
tail 🦚 Aggregate logs from production worker
login 🔓 Authenticate Wrangler with your Cloudflare username and password
help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)