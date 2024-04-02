Event notifications

Event notifications send messages to your queue when data in your R2 bucket changes. You can consume these messages with a consumer Worker or pull over HTTP from outside of Cloudflare Workers. Open Beta The event notifications feature is currently in open beta. To report bugs or request features, go to the #r2-storage channel in the Cloudflare Developer Discord External link icon Open external link or fill out the feedback form External link icon Open external link .

​​ Get started with event notifications

Before getting started, you will need:

An existing R2 bucket. If you do not already have an existing R2 bucket, refer to Create buckets .

. An existing queue. If you do not already have a queue, refer to Create a queue .

. A consumer Worker or HTTP pull enabled on your Queue.

​​ Set up Wrangler

To begin, refer to Install/Update Wrangler to install Wrangler, the Cloudflare Developer Platform CLI. Log into Wrangler with the wrangler login command.

​​ Enable event notifications on your R2 bucket

To enable event notifications, add an event notification rule to your bucket by running the r2 bucket notification create command. Event notification rules determine the event types that trigger notifications and enable filtering based on object prefix and suffix .

$ npx wrangler r2 bucket notification create <BUCKET_NAME> --event-type <EVENT_TYPE> --queue <QUEUE_NAME>

For a more complete step-by-step example, refer to the Log and store upload events in R2 with event notifications example.

​​ Event types

Event type Description Trigger actions object-create Triggered when new objects are created or existing objects are overwritten. PutObject

CopyObject

CompleteMultipartUpload object-delete Triggered when an object is explicitly removed from the bucket.



Note: During the beta, deletes that occur as a result of object lifecycle policies will not trigger this event. DeleteObject

​​ Message format

Queue consumers receive notifications as Messages. The following is an example of the body of a message that a consumer Worker will receive:

{ "account" : "3f4b7e3dcab231cbfdaa90a6a28bd548" , "action" : "PutObject" , "bucket" : "my-bucket" , "object" : { "key" : "my-new-object" , "size" : 65536 , "eTag" : "c846ff7a18f28c2e262116d6e8719ef0" } }

Property Type Description account String The Cloudflare account ID that the event is associated with. action String The type of action that triggered the event notification. Example actions include: PutObject , CopyObject , CompleteMultipartUpload , DeleteObject . bucket String The name of the bucket where the event occurred. object Object A nested object containing details about the object involved in the event. object.key String The key (or name) of the object within the bucket. object.size Number The size of the object in bytes. Note: not present for object-delete events. object.eTag String The entity tag (eTag) of the object. Note: not present for object-delete events.

During the beta, event notifications has the following limitations: