Supported Wrangler commands
You can interact with D1 through Wrangler commands. Refer to the list below for commands that are currently supported.
|Command
|Description
wrangler d1 create <database-name>
|Creates a new D1 database and provides the binding and UUID that you will put in your
wrangler.toml file.
wrangler d1 list
|List all D1 databases on your account.
wrangler d1 delete <DATABASE_NAME>
|Delete a D1 database from your account.
wrangler d1 execute <DATABASE_NAME> --command "<SQL_QUERY>"
|Execute query on database.
wrangler d1 execute <DATABASE_NAME> --file ./setup.sql
|Execute queries within a
.sql file.
wrangler d1 backup create <DATABASE_NAME>
|Initiate a backup.
wrangler d1 backup list
|List all available backups.
wrangler d1 backup restore
|Restore a backup to a new database.
wrangler d1 backup download
|Download existing data to your local machine.