Encoding

The TextEncoder takes a stream of code points as input and emits a stream of bytes. Encoding types passed to the constructor are ignored and a UTF-8 TextEncoder is created.

TextEncoder() External link icon Open external link returns a newly constructed TextEncoder that generates a byte stream with UTF-8 encoding. TextEncoder takes no parameters and throws no exceptions.

let encoder = new TextEncoder ( )



encoding DOMString External link icon Open external link The name of the encoder as a string describing the method the TextEncoder uses (always utf-8 ).



The TextDecoder interface represents a UTF-8 decoder. Decoders take a stream of bytes as input and emit a stream of code points.

TextDecoder() External link icon Open external link returns a newly constructed TextDecoder that generates a code-point stream.

let decoder = new TextDecoder ( )

