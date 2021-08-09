Skip to content
Encoding

TextEncoder

Background

The TextEncoder takes a stream of code points as input and emits a stream of bytes. Encoding types passed to the constructor are ignored and a UTF-8 TextEncoder is created.

TextEncoder() returns a newly constructed TextEncoder that generates a byte stream with UTF-8 encoding. TextEncoder takes no parameters and throws no exceptions.

Constructor

let encoder = new TextEncoder()

Properties

Methods

TextDecoder

Background

The TextDecoder interface represents a UTF-8 decoder. Decoders take a stream of bytes as input and emit a stream of code points.

TextDecoder() returns a newly constructed TextDecoder that generates a code-point stream.

Constructor

let decoder = new TextDecoder()

Properties

  • encoding DOMString read-only

    • The name of the decoder that describes the method the TextDecoder uses.

  • fatal boolean read-only

    • Indicates if the error mode is fatal.

  • ignoreBOM boolean read-only

    • Indicates if the byte-order marker is ignored.

Methods