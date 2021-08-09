Limits

​ Account plan limits

​ Request limits

URLs have a limit of 16KB.

Request headers observe a total limit of 32KB, but each header is limited to 16KB.

Cloudflare has network-wide limits on the request body size. This limit is tied to your Cloudflare Account's plan, which is separate from your Workers plan. When the request body size of your POST/PUT/PATCH requests exceed your plan's limit, the request is rejected with a (403) Request entity too large error.

Cloudflare Enterprise customers may contact Cloudflare Support External link icon Open external link to request a limit beyond 500MB.

Cloudflare Plan Maximum body size Free 100MB Pro 100MB Business 200MB Enterprise 500MB

​ Response limits

Cloudflare does not enforce response limits, but cache limits for Cloudflare's CDN are observed External link icon Open external link. Maximum file size is 512MB for Free, Pro, and Business customers and 5GB for Enterprise customers.

​ Worker limits

Feature Free Bundled Usage Model Unbound Usage Model Request 100,000 requests/day

1000 requests/min none none Worker memory 128 MB 128 MB 128 MB CPU runtime 10 ms 50 ms HTTP request

50 ms Cron trigger Duration 30 s HTTP request

30 s Cron trigger

​ Bundled Usage Model

Workers on the Bundled Usage Model are intended for use cases below 50 ms. Bundled Workers limits are based on CPU time, rather than duration. This means that the time limit does not include the time a script is waiting for responses from network calls. The billing model for Bundled Workers is based on requests that exceed the included number of requests on the Paid plan . Learn more about Usage Model pricing.

​ Unbound Usage Model

The Workers Unbound Usage Model has a significantly higher limit than the Bundled Usage Model and is intended for use cases up to 30 seconds. Unbound Worker limits are based on duration, meaning the limit includes the time a script is waiting for responses from network calls. Learn more about Usage Model pricing.

​ KV limits

The Workers Free plan includes limited KV Usage. If you exceed one of these limits, further operations of that type will fail with an error. All limits reset daily at 00:00 UTC.

The following limits apply regardless of the plan used.

​ Cache API limits

Feature Free Bundled Max object size 512 MB 512 MB Calls/request 50 50 Storage limit 5 GB 5 GB

​ Durable Objects limits

Beta Durable Objects are currently in beta. See their docs for more information about the beta and any current limitations.

Bundled (Paid) Workers scripts automatically scale onto thousands of Cloudflare edge servers around the world; there is no general limit to the number of requests per second Workers can handle.

Cloudflare’s abuse protection methods do not affect well-intentioned traffic. However, if you send many thousands of requests per second from a small number of client IP addresses, you can inadvertently trigger Cloudflare’s abuse protection. If you expect to receive 1015 errors in response to traffic or expect your application to incur these errors, contact Cloudflare to increase your limit.

The burst rate and daily request limits apply at the account level, meaning that requests on your workers.dev subdomain count toward the same limit as your zones. Upgrade to a paid plan External link icon Open external link to automatically lift these limits.

​ Burst rate

Accounts using the Workers free plan are subject to a burst rate limit of 1000 requests per minute. Users visiting a rate limited site will receive a Cloudflare 1015 error page. However if you are calling your script programmatically, you can detect the rate limit page and handle it yourself by looking for HTTP status code 429.

​ Daily request

Accounts using the Workers free plan are subject to a daily request limit of 100,000 requests. Free plan daily requests counts reset at midnight UTC. A Worker that fails as a result of daily request limit errors can be configured by toggling its corresponding route in two modes: Fail open and Fail closed.

​ Fail open

Routes in fail open mode will bypass the failing Worker and prevent it from operating on incoming traffic. Incoming requests will behave as if there was no Worker.

​ Fail closed

Routes in fail closed mode will display a Cloudflare 1027 error page to visitors, signifying the Worker has been temporarily disabled. We recommend this option if your Worker is performing security related tasks.

Only one Workers instance runs on each of the many global Cloudflare edge servers. Each Workers instance can consume up to 128MB of memory. Use global variables to persist data between requests on individual nodes; note however, that nodes are occasionally evicted from memory.

If a Worker processes a request that pushes the Worker over the 128MB limit, the Cloudflare Workers runtime may cancel one or more requests. To view these errors, as well as CPU limit overages, go to Workers External link icon Open external link on the Cloudflare dashboard > Manage Workers > select the Worker you would like to investigate > scroll down to Invocation Statuses and examine Exceeded Resources.

Use the TransformStream API to stream responses if you are concerned about memory usage. This avoids loading an entire response into memory.

​ CPU runtime

Most Workers requests consume less than a millisecond. It is rare to find a normally operating Workers script that exceeds the CPU time limit. A Worker may consume up to 10ms on the free plan and up to 50ms for Bundled Workers on the Paid Plan. The Paid Plan also offers up to a 30 second duration for increased compute time. The 10ms allowance on the free plan is enough execution time for most use cases including application hosting.

There is no limit on the real runtime for a Workers script. As long as the client that sent the request remains connected, the Workers script can continue processing, making subrequests, and setting timeouts on behalf of that request. When the client disconnects, all tasks associated with that client request are canceled. You can use event.waitUntil() to delay cancellation for another 30 seconds or until the promise passed to waitUntil() completes.

Duration is the measurement of wall-clock time. This is measured in Gigabyte-seconds (GB-s). When a Worker is executed, it is allocated 128mb of memory. As the Worker continues to execute that memory remains allocated, even during network IO requests.

For example, when a Worker executes via a scheduled event, it executes for four seconds, including network-bound IO time: 4s x 0.125GB (or 128Mb) = .5 GB-s .

Duration is most applicable to Unbound Workers on the Paid plan.

​ Egress data transfer

Egress data transfer is the measurement of data sent out of an executing Worker. The diagram below illustrates the flow of data going from a requesting device, to a Worker which calls a 3rd party, like a storage provider, and returns the data. In this example, the egress data measured is the request going from a Worker to a 3rd party and the Workers response to the original requester.

Cloudflare encourages using providers on the Bandwidth Alliance External link icon Open external link for reduced costs on egress data transfer. We will not bill for egress within the Cloudflare ecosystem.

Egress data transfer is most applicable to Unbound Workers on the Paid plan.

​ Can a Workers script make subrequests to load other sites on the Internet?

Yes. Use the Fetch API to make arbitrary requests to other Internet resources.

​ How many subrequests can I make?

The limit for subrequests a Workers script can make is 50 per request. Each subrequest in a redirect chain counts against this limit. This means that the number of subrequests a Workers script makes could be greater than the number of fetch(request) calls in the script.

​ How long can a subrequest take?

There is no hard limit on the amount of real time a Worker may use. As long as the client which sent a request remains connected, the Worker may continue processing, making subrequests, and setting timeouts on behalf of that request.

When the client disconnects, all tasks associated with that client’s request are proactively canceled. If the Worker passed a promise to event.waitUntil() , cancellation will be delayed until the promise has completed or until an additional 30 seconds have elapsed, whichever happens first.

​ Simultaneous open connections

While handling a request, each Worker script is allowed to have up to six connections open simultaneously. The connections opened by the following API calls all count toward this limit:

Once a Worker has six connections open, it can still attempt to open additional connections. However, these attempts are put in a pending queue — the connections won’t actually be initiated until one of the currently open connections has closed. Since earlier connections can delay later ones, if a Worker tries to make many simultaneous subrequests, its later subrequests may appear to take longer to start.

If the system detects that a Worker is deadlocked on open connections — for instance, if the Worker has pending connection attempts but has no in-progress reads or writes on the connections that it already has open — then the least-recently-used open connection will be canceled to unblock the Worker. If the Worker later attempts to use a canceled connection, an exception will be thrown. These exceptions should rarely occur in practice, though, since it’s uncommon for a Worker to open a connection that it doesn’t have an immediate use for.

​ Environment variables

The maximum number of environment variables (secret and text combined) for a Worker is 32 variables. There is no limit to the number of environment variables per account.

Each environment variable has a size limitation of 5 KB.

​ Script size

A Workers script plus any Asset Bindings can be up to 1MB in size after compression.

​ Number of scripts

Unless otherwise negotiated as a part of an enterprise level contract, all Workers accounts are limited to a maximum of 30 scripts at any given time.

Note: App Workers scripts do not count towards this limit.

Workers KV supports:

Up to 100 Namespaces per account

Unlimited keys per namespace

Keys of up to 512 bytes

Values of up to 25 MB

Metadata of up to 1024 bytes per key

Unlimited reads per second

Unlimited writes per second, if they are to different keys

Up to one write per second to any particular key

Workers KV read performance is determined by the amount of read-volume a given key receives. Maximum performance for a key is not reached unless that key is being read at least a couple times per minute in any given data center.

Workers KV is an eventually consistent system, meaning that reads will sometimes reflect an older state of the system. While writes will often be visible globally immediately, it can take up to 60 seconds before reads in all edge locations are guaranteed to see the new value.

​ Cache API

50 total put() , match() , or delete() calls per-request, using the same quota as fetch()

5 GBs total put() per-request

Note: The size of chunked response bodies ( Transfer-Encoding: chunked ) is not known in advance. Then, .put() ing such responses will block subsequent .put() s from starting until the current .put() completes.

​ Durable Objects

Beta Durable Objects are currently in beta. See their docs for more information about the beta and any current limitations.

Unlimited Durable Objects within an account or of a given class

10 GB total storage per account (this will be raised after the beta period)

No storage limit per Durable Object separate from the account limit

No storage limit per Durable Object class separate from the account limit

Storage keys of up to 2 KiB (2048 bytes)

Storage values of up to 32 KiB (32768 bytes)

500ms of CPU time per request, including websocket messages (this will be raised to match the Unbound limit after the beta period)

Durable Objects have been built such that the number of objects in the system do not need to be limited. You can create and run as many separate objects as you want. The main limit to your usage of Durable Objects is the total storage limit per account, which we expect to raise after the beta period ends. If you need more storage in the meantime, please contact us.