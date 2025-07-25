The descriptions below detail the fields available for workers_trace_events .

CPUTimeMs

Type: int

The amount of CPU time used by the Worker script, in milliseconds.

DispatchNamespace

Type: string

The Cloudflare Worker dispatch namespace.

Entrypoint

Type: string

The name of the entrypoint class in which the Worker began execution.

Event

Type: object

Details about the source event.

Type: int

The timestamp of when the event was received, in milliseconds.

EventType

Type: string

The event type that triggered the invocation.

Possible values are fetch.

Exceptions

Type: array[object]

List of uncaught exceptions during the invocation.

Logs

Type: array[object]

List of console messages emitted during the invocation.

Outcome

Type: string

The outcome of the Worker script invocation.

Possible values are ok | exception.

ScriptName

Type: string

The Cloudflare Worker script name.

Type: array[string]

A list of user-defined tags used to categorize the Worker.

ScriptVersion

Type: object

The version of the script that was invoked.

WallTimeMs

Type: int