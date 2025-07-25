Workers Trace Events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
workers_trace_events.
Type:
int
The amount of CPU time used by the Worker script, in milliseconds.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare Worker dispatch namespace.
Type:
string
The name of the entrypoint class in which the Worker began execution.
Type:
object
Details about the source event.
Type:
int
The timestamp of when the event was received, in milliseconds.
Type:
string
The event type that triggered the invocation.
Possible values are fetch.
Type:
array[object]
List of uncaught exceptions during the invocation.
Type:
array[object]
List of console messages emitted during the invocation.
Type:
string
The outcome of the Worker script invocation.
Possible values are ok | exception.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare Worker script name.
Type:
array[string]
A list of user-defined tags used to categorize the Worker.
Type:
object
The version of the script that was invoked.
Type:
int
The elapsed time in milliseconds between the start of a Worker invocation, and when the Workers Runtime determines that no more JavaScript needs to run. Specifically, this measures the wall-clock time that the JavaScript context remained open. For example, when returning a response with a large body, the Workers runtime can, in some cases, determine that no more JavaScript needs to run, and closes the JS context before all the bytes have passed through and been sent. Alternatively, if you use the
waitUntil() API to perform work without blocking the return of a response, this work may continue executing after the response has been returned, and will be included in
WallTimeMs.
