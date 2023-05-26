Default Cache Behavior

Cloudflare respects the origin web server’s cache headers in the following order unless an Edge Cache TTL page rule overrides the headers.

Cloudflare does not cache the resource when: The Cache-Control header is set to private , no-store , no-cache , or max-age=0 . The Set-Cookie header exists.

cache the resource when: Cloudflare does cache the resource when: The Cache-Control header is set to public and max-age is greater than 0. Note that Cloudflare does cache the resource even if there is no Cache-Control header based on status codes . The Expires header is set to a future date.

Note: If both max-age and an Expires header are set, max-age will be used by Cloudflare.

For a list of directives and behaviors when Origin Cache-Control is enabled or disabled, see Cache-Control directives.

​​ Default cached file extensions

Cloudflare only caches based on file extension and not by MIME type. The Cloudflare CDN does not cache HTML by default. Additionally, Cloudflare caches a website’s robots.txt.

7Z CSV GIF MIDI PNG TIF ZIP AVI DOC GZ MKV PPT TIFF ZST AVIF DOCX ICO MP3 PPTX TTF APK DMG ISO MP4 PS WEBM BIN EJS JAR OGG RAR WEBP BMP EOT JPG OTF SVG WOFF BZ2 EPS JPEG PDF SVGZ WOFF2 CLASS EXE JS PICT SWF XLS CSS FLAC MID PLS TAR XLSX

To cache additional content, refer to Page Rules to create a rule to cache everything.

​​ Customization options and limitations

Cloudflare’s CDN provides several cache customization options:

Caching behavior for individual URLs via Cloudflare Page Rules

Customize caching with Cloudflare Workers

Adjust caching level, cache TTL, and more via the Cloudflare Caching app

Cloudflare limits the upload size (HTTP POST request size) per plan type:

100MB Free and Pro

200MB Business

500MB Enterprise by default. Contact Customer Support External link icon Open external link to request a limit increase.

If you require a larger upload, group requests smaller than the upload thresholds or upload the full resource through an unproxied (grey-clouded) DNS record.

Cloudflare cacheable file limits:

Free, Pro and Business customers have a limit of 512 MB.

For Enterprise customers the default maximum cacheable file size is 5 GB. Contact your account team to request a limit increase.

​​ Cloudflare cache responses

The output of the CF-Cache-Status header shows whether or not a resource is cached. To investigate cache responses returned by the CF-Cache-Status header, use services like Redbot External link icon Open external link , webpagetest.org External link icon Open external link , or a visual tool like Chrome’s Dr. Flare plugin External link icon Open external link .