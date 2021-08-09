Set security headers

const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = {































"X-XSS-Protection" : "1; mode=block" ,









"X-Frame-Options" : "DENY" ,









"X-Content-Type-Options" : "nosniff" ,

"Referrer-Policy" : "strict-origin-when-cross-origin" ,

'Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy' : 'require-corp; report-to="default";' ,

'Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy' : 'same-site; report-to="default";' ,

"Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy" : "same-site" ,

}

const BLOCKED_HEADERS = [

"Public-Key-Pins" ,

"X-Powered-By" ,

"X-AspNet-Version" ,

]

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith ( addHeaders ( event . request ) )

} )

async function addHeaders ( req ) {

let response = await fetch ( req )

let newHeaders = new Headers ( response . headers )



const tlsVersion = req . cf . tlsVersion



if ( newHeaders . has ( "Content-Type" ) && ! newHeaders . get ( "Content-Type" ) . includes ( "text/html" ) ) {

return new Response ( response . body , {

status : response . status ,

statusText : response . statusText ,

headers : newHeaders

} )

}



Object . keys ( DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS ) . map ( function ( name ) {

newHeaders . set ( name , DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS [ name ] ) ;

} )



BLOCKED_HEADERS . forEach ( function ( name ) {

newHeaders . delete ( name )

} )



if ( tlsVersion != "TLSv1.2" && tlsVersion != "TLSv1.3" ) {

return new Response ( "You need to use TLS version 1.2 or higher." , { status : 400 } )

} else {

return new Response ( response . body , {

status : response . status ,

statusText : response . statusText ,

headers : newHeaders

} )

}

}

