Set security headers
Set common security headers (X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Permissions-Policy, Referrer-Policy, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy).
const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = {
/*
Secure your application with Content-Security-Policy headers.
To avoid introducing breaking changes, these headers are not automatically set.
Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Content-Security-Policy
*/
/*
You can also set Strict-Transport-Security headers.
These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome's HSTS preload list.
Here's the code if you want to apply it:
"Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload",
*/
/*
X-XSS-Protection header prevents a page from loading if an XSS attack is detected.
Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-XSS-Protection
*/
"X-XSS-Protection": "1; mode=block",
/*
X-Frame-Options header prevents click-jacking attacks.
Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Frame-Options
*/
"X-Frame-Options": "DENY",
/*
X-Content-Type-Options header prevents MIME-sniffing.
Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Content-Type-Options
*/
"X-Content-Type-Options": "nosniff",
"Referrer-Policy": "strict-origin-when-cross-origin",
'Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy': 'require-corp; report-to="default";',
'Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy': 'same-site; report-to="default";',
"Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy": "same-site",
}
const BLOCKED_HEADERS = [
"Public-Key-Pins",
"X-Powered-By",
"X-AspNet-Version",
]
addEventListener('fetch', event => {
event.respondWith(addHeaders(event.request))
})
async function addHeaders(req) {
let response = await fetch(req)
let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers)
const tlsVersion = req.cf.tlsVersion
// This sets the headers for HTML responses:
if (newHeaders.has("Content-Type") && !newHeaders.get("Content-Type").includes("text/html")) {
return new Response(response.body, {
status: response.status,
statusText: response.statusText,
headers: newHeaders
})
}
Object.keys(DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS).map(function (name) {
newHeaders.set(name, DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS[name]);
})
BLOCKED_HEADERS.forEach(function (name) {
newHeaders.delete(name)
})
if (tlsVersion != "TLSv1.2" && tlsVersion != "TLSv1.3") {
return new Response("You need to use TLS version 1.2 or higher.", { status: 400 })
} else {
return new Response(response.body, {
status: response.status,
statusText: response.statusText,
headers: newHeaders
})
}
}