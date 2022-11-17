Workers Trace Events

DispatchNamespace The Cloudflare Worker dispatch namespace string

Event Details about the source event object

EventTimestampMs The timestamp of when the event was received, in milliseconds int

EventType The event type that triggered the invocation.

Possible values are fetch string

Exceptions List of uncaught exceptions during the invocation array[object]

Logs List of console messages emitted during the invocation array[object]

Outcome The outcome of the worker script invocation.

Possible values are ok | exception string