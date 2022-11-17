Workers Trace Events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
workers_trace_events.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|DispatchNamespace
|The Cloudflare Worker dispatch namespace
|string
|Event
|Details about the source event
|object
|EventTimestampMs
|The timestamp of when the event was received, in milliseconds
|int
|EventType
|The event type that triggered the invocation.
Possible values are fetch
|string
|Exceptions
|List of uncaught exceptions during the invocation
|array[object]
|Logs
|List of console messages emitted during the invocation
|array[object]
|Outcome
|The outcome of the worker script invocation.
Possible values are ok | exception
|string
|ScriptName
|The Cloudflare Worker script name
|string