Workers Trace Events

The descriptions below detail the fields available for workers_trace_events.

FieldValueType
DispatchNamespaceThe Cloudflare Worker dispatch namespacestring
EventDetails about the source eventobject
EventTimestampMsThe timestamp of when the event was received, in millisecondsint
EventTypeThe event type that triggered the invocation.
Possible values are fetch		string
ExceptionsList of uncaught exceptions during the invocationarray[object]
LogsList of console messages emitted during the invocationarray[object]
OutcomeThe outcome of the worker script invocation.
Possible values are ok | exception		string
ScriptNameThe Cloudflare Worker script namestring