Migrate from Pages

You can deploy full-stack applications, including front-end static assets and back-end APIs, as well as server-side rendered pages (SSR), with Cloudflare Workers.

Like Pages, requests for static assets on Workers are free, and Pages Functions invocations are charged at the same rate as Workers, so you can expect a similar cost structure.

Unlike Pages, Workers has a distinctly broader set of features available to it, (including Durable Objects, Cron Triggers, and more comprehensive Observability). A complete list can be found at the bottom of this page. Workers will receive the focus of Cloudflare's development efforts going forwards, so we therefore are recommending using Cloudflare Workers over Cloudflare Pages for any new projects ↗.

Migration guide

Migrating from Cloudflare Pages to Cloudflare Workers is often a straightforward process. The following are some of the most common steps you will need to take to migrate your project.

Frameworks

If your Pages project uses a popular framework, most frameworks already have adaptors available for Cloudflare Workers. Switch out any Pages-specific adaptors for the Workers equivalent and follow any guidance that they provide.

Project configuration

If your project doesn't already have one, create a Wrangler configuration file (either wrangler.jsonc , wrangler.json or wrangler.toml ) in the root of your project. The two mandatory fields are:

name Set this to the name of the Worker you wish to deploy to. This can be the same as your existing Pages project name, so long as it conforms to Workers' name restrictions (e.g. max length).

compatibility_date . If you were already using Pages Functions, set this to the same date configured there. Otherwise, set it to the current date.

Build output directory

Where you previously would configure a "build output directory" for Pages (in either a Wrangler configuration file or in the Cloudflare dashboard), you must now set the assets.directory value for a Worker project.

Before, with Cloudflare Pages:

Now, with Cloudflare Workers:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/"

Serving behavior

Pages would automatically attempt to determine the type of project you deployed. It would look for 404.html and index.html files as signals for whether the project was likely a Single Page Application (SPA) or if it should serve custom 404 pages.

In Workers, to prevent accidental misconfiguration, this behavior is explicit and must be set up manually.

For a Single Page Application (SPA):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" , " not_found_handling " : "single-page-application" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" not_found_handling = "single-page-application"

For custom 404 pages:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" , " not_found_handling " : "404-page" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" not_found_handling = "404-page"

Ignoring assets

Pages would automatically exclude some files and folders from being uploaded as static assets such as node_modules , .DS_Store , and .git . If you wish to also avoid uploading these files to Workers, you can create an .assetsignore file in your project's static asset directory.

dist/client/.assetsignore **/node_modules **/.DS_Store **/.git

Pages Functions

Full-stack framework

If you use a full-stack framework powered by Pages Functions, ensure you have updated your framework to target Workers instead of Pages.

Pages Functions with an "advanced mode" _worker.js file

If you use Pages Functions with an "advanced mode" _worker.js file, you must first ensure this script doesn't get uploaded as a static asset. Either move _worker.js out of the static asset directory (recommended), or create an .assetsignore file in the static asset directory and include _worker.js within it.

dist/client/.assetsignore _worker.js

Then, update your configuration file's main field to point to the location of this Worker script:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./dist/client/_worker.js" , // or some other location if you moved the script out of the static asset directory " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./dist/client/_worker.js" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/"

Pages Functions with a functions/ folder

If you use Pages Functions with a folder of functions/ , you must first compile these functions into a single Worker script with the wrangler pages functions build command.

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler pages functions build --outdir=./dist/worker/ Terminal window pnpm wrangler pages functions build --outdir=./dist/worker/ Terminal window yarn wrangler pages functions build --outdir=./dist/worker/

Although this command will remain available to you to run at any time, we do recommend considering using another framework if you wish to continue to use file-based routing. HonoX ↗ is one popular option.

Once the Worker script has been compiled, you can update your configuration file's main field to point to the location of its location:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./dist/worker/index.js" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./dist/worker/index.js" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/"

_routes.json and Pages Functions middleware

If you authored a _routes.json file in your Pages project, or used middleware in Pages Functions, you must pay close attention to the configuration of your Worker script. Pages would default to serving your Pages Functions ahead of static assets and _routes.json and Pages Functions middleware allowed you to customize this behavior.

Workers, on the other hand, will default to serving static assets ahead of your Worker script, unless you have configured assets.run_worker_first . This option is required if you are, for example, performing any authentication checks or logging requests before serving static assets.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./dist/worker/index.js" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" , " run_worker_first " : true } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./dist/worker/index.js" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" run_worker_first = true

Starting from scratch

If you wish to, you can start a new Worker script from scratch and take advantage of all of Wrangler's and the latest runtime features (e.g. WorkerEntrypoint s, TypeScript support, bundling, etc.):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript ./worker/index.js import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, world!" ) ; } } ./worker/index.ts import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request : Request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, world!" ) ; } }

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./worker/index.ts" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/"

Assets binding

Pages automatically provided an ASSETS binding to access static assets from Pages Functions. In Workers, the name of this binding is customizable and it must be manually configured:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" , " binding " : "ASSETS" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./worker/index.ts" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" binding = "ASSETS"

Runtime

If you had customized placement, or set a compatibility date or any compatibility flags in your Pages project, you can define the same in your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " placement " : { " mode " : "smart" }, " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" , " binding " : "ASSETS" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] main = "./worker/index.ts" [ placement ] mode = "smart" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" binding = "ASSETS"

Variables, secrets and bindings

Variables and bindings can be set in your Wrangler configuration file and are made available in your Worker's environment ( env ). Secrets can uploaded with Wrangler or defined in the Cloudflare dashboard for production and .dev.vars for local development.

If you are using Workers Builds, ensure you also configure any variables relevant to the build environment there. Unlike Pages, Workers does not share the same set of runtime and build-time variables.

Wrangler commands

Where previously you used wrangler pages dev and wrangler pages deploy , now instead use wrangler dev and wrangler deploy . Additionally, if you are using a Vite-powered framework, our new Vite plugin may be able offer you an even simpler development experience.

Builds

If you are using Pages' built-in CI/CD system, you can swap this for Workers Builds by first connecting your repository to Workers Builds and then disabling automatic deployments on your Pages project.

Preview environment

Pages automatically creates a preview environment for each project, and can be indepenedently configured.

To get a similar experience in Workers, you must:

Ensure preview URLs are enabled (they are on by default). wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/client/" }, " preview_urls " : true } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./worker/index.ts" preview_urls = true [ assets ] directory = "./dist/client/" Enable non-production branch builds in Workers Builds.

Optionally, you can also protect these preview URLs with Cloudflare Access.

Note Unlike Pages, Workers does not natively support defining different bindings in production vs. non-production builds. This is something we are actively exploring, but in the meantime, you may wish to explore using Wrangler Environments and an appropriate Workers Build configuration to achieve this.

Headers and redirects

_headers and _redirects files are supported natively in Workers with static assets. Ensure that, just like for Pages, these files are included in the static asset directory of your project.

Where previously you were offered a pages.dev subdomain for your Pages project, you can now configure a personalized workers.dev subdomain for all of your Worker projects. You can configure this subdomain in the Cloudflare dashboard, and opt-in to using it with the workers_dev option in your configuration file.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " workers_dev " : true } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" main = "./worker/index.ts" workers_dev = true

Custom domains

If your domain's nameservers are managed by Cloudflare, you can, like Pages, configure a custom domain for your Worker. Additionally, you can also configure a route if you only wish to some subset of paths to be served by your Worker.

Note Unlike Pages, Workers does not support any domain whose nameservers are not managed by Cloudflare.

Rollout

Once you have validated the behavior of Worker, and are satisfied with the development workflows, and have migrated all of your production traffic, you can delete your Pages project in the Cloudflare dashboard or with Wrangler:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler pages project delete Terminal window pnpm wrangler pages project delete Terminal window yarn wrangler pages project delete

Compatibility matrix

This compatibility matrix compares the features of Workers and Pages. Unless otherwise stated below, what works in Pages works in Workers, and what works in Workers works in Pages. Think something is missing from this list? Open a pull request ↗ or create a GitHub issue ↗.

Legend

✅: Supported

⏳: Coming soon

🟡: Unsupported, workaround available

❌: Unsupported