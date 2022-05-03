Add a custom domain to a branch

In this tutorial, you will learn how to add a custom domain ( staging.example.com ) that will point to a specific branch ( staging ) on your Pages project.

This will allow you to have a custom domain that will always show the latest build for a specific branch on your Pages project. Currently, this setup is only supported when using Cloudflare DNS. If you attempt to follow this guide using an external DNS provider, your custom alias will be sent to the production branch of your Pages project.

First, make sure that you have a successful deployment on the branch you would like to set up a custom domain for.

Next, add a custom domain under your Pages project for your desired custom domain, for example, staging.example.com .

To do this:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, go to Pages. Select your project. Select Custom domains > Setup a custom domain. Input the domain you would like to use, such as staging.example.com Select Continue > Activate domain

After activating your custom domain, go to DNS External link icon Open external link for the example.com zone and find the CNAME record with the name staging and change the target to include your branch alias.

In this instance, change your-project.pages.dev to staging.your-project.pages.dev .