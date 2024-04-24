Configure Queues

Cloudflare Queues can be configured using Wrangler, the command-line interface for Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, which includes Workers, R2, and other developer products.

Each Worker has a wrangler.toml configuration file that specifies environment variables, triggers, and resources, such as a Queue. To enable Worker-to-resource communication, you must set up a binding in your Worker project’s wrangler.toml file.

Use the options below to configure your queue. Below are options for Queues, refer to the Wrangler documentation for a full reference of wrangler.toml .

A producer is a Cloudflare Worker that writes to one or more queues. A producer can accept messages over HTTP, asynchronously write messages when handling requests, and/or write to a queue from within a Durable Object. Any Worker can write to a queue.

To produce to a queue, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to send messages to a queue.

[ [ queues.producers ] ] queue = "my-queue" binding = "MY_QUEUE"

queue string The name of the Queue.

binding string The name of the binding, which is a JavaScript variable.



To consume messages from one or more queues, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to receive messages from a queue.

[ [ queues.consumers ] ] queue = "my-queue" max_batch_size = 10 max_batch_timeout = 30 max_retries = 10 dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq"

Refer to Limits to review the maximum values for each of these options.

queue string The name of the Queue.

max_batch_size number The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch. Defaults to 10 messages.

max_batch_timeout number The maximum number of seconds to wait until a batch is full. Defaults to 5 seconds.

max_retries number The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or retryAll() is invoked. Defaults to 3 retries.

dead_letter_queue string The name of another Queue to send a message if it fails processing at least max_retries times. If a dead_letter_queue is not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will eventually be discarded. If there is no Queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.

max_concurrency number The maximum number of concurrent consumers allowed to run at once. Leaving this unset will mean that the number of invocations will scale to the currently supported maximum . Refer to Consumer concurrency for more information on how consumers autoscale, particularly when messages are retried.



A queue can have a HTTP-based consumer that pulls from the queue. This consumer can be any HTTP-speaking service that can communicate over the Internet. Review Pull consumers to learn how to configure a pull-based consumer.