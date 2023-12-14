API reference
The following methods can be used to configure your Pages Function.
Methods
onRequests
onRequest(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all requests no matter the request method.
onRequestGet(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
GETrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestPost(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
POSTrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestPatch(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
PATCHrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestPut(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
PUTrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestDelete(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
DELETErequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestHead(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
HEADrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
onRequestOptions(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all
OPTIONSrequests.
- This function will be invoked on all
env.ASSETS.fetch()
The
env.ASSETS.fetch() function allows you to fetch a static asset from your Pages project. Requests passed to the
env.ASSETS.fetch() function must be to the pretty path, not directly to the asset. For example, if you had the path
/users/index.html, you will request
/users/ instead of
/users/index.html. This method call will run the header and redirect rules, modifying the response that is returned.
Types
EventContext
The following are the properties on the
context object which are passed through on the
onRequest methods:
request
Request
This is the incoming Request.
functionPath
string
This is the path of the request.
waitUntil(promisePromise<any>)
void
Refer to
waitUntildocumentation for more information.
passThroughOnException()
void
Refer to
passThroughOnExceptiondocumentation for more information. Note that this will not work on an advanced mode project.
next(input?Request | string, init?RequestInit)
Promise<Response>
Passes the request through to the next Function or to the asset server if no other Function is available.
env
EnvWithFetch
params
Params<P>
Holds the values from dynamic routing.
In the following example, you have a dynamic path that is
/users/[user].js. When you visit the site on
/users/nevithe
paramsobject would look like:{user: "nevi"}
This allows you fetch the dynamic value from the path:export function onRequest(context) {return new Response(`Hello ${context.params.user}`);}
Which would return
"Hello nevi".
data
Data
EnvWithFetch
Holds the environment variables, secrets, and bindings for a Function. This also holds the
ASSETS binding which is how you can fallback to the asset-serving behavior.