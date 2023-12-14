API reference

The following methods can be used to configure your Pages Function.

onRequest(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all requests no matter the request method.

onRequestGet(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all GET requests.

onRequestPost(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all POST requests.

onRequestPatch(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all PATCH requests.

onRequestPut(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all PUT requests.

onRequestDelete(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all DELETE requests.

onRequestHead(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all HEAD requests.

onRequestOptions(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all OPTIONS requests.



The env.ASSETS.fetch() function allows you to fetch a static asset from your Pages project. Requests passed to the env.ASSETS.fetch() function must be to the pretty path, not directly to the asset. For example, if you had the path /users/index.html , you will request /users/ instead of /users/index.html . This method call will run the header and redirect rules, modifying the response that is returned.

The following are the properties on the context object which are passed through on the onRequest methods: request Request This is the incoming Request.

functionPath string This is the path of the request.

waitUntil(promisePromise<any>) void Refer to waitUntil documentation for more information.

passThroughOnException() void Refer to passThroughOnException documentation for more information. Note that this will not work on an advanced mode project.

next(input?Request | string, init?RequestInit) Promise<Response> Passes the request through to the next Function or to the asset server if no other Function is available.

env EnvWithFetch

params Params<P> Holds the values from dynamic routing. In the following example, you have a dynamic path that is /users/[user].js . When you visit the site on /users/nevi the params object would look like:

{ user : "nevi" } This allows you fetch the dynamic value from the path:

export function onRequest ( context ) { return new Response ( ` Hello ${ context . params . user } ` ) ; } Which would return "Hello nevi" .

data Data