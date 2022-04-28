Get started

To enable Email Routing, start by creating a custom email address linked to a destination address. This forms an email rule. You can enable or disable rules from the Cloudflare dashboard. Refer to Enable Email Routing for more details.

The first time you access Email Routing, you will see a wizard guiding you through the process of creating email rules. You can skip the wizard and add rules manually.

If you need to pause Email Routing or offboard to another service, use the available options in the Settings page .