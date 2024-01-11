Migrations
Database migrations are a way of versioning your database. Each migration is stored as an
.sql file in your
migrations folder. The
migrations folder is created in your project directory when you create your first migration. This enables you to store and track changes throughout database development.
Features
Currently, the migrations system aims to be simple yet effective. With the current implementation, you can:
Every migration file in the
migrations folder has a specified version number in the filename. Files are listed in sequential order. Every migration file is an SQL file where you can specify queries to be run.
Wrangler customizations
By default, migrations are created in the
migrations/ folder in your Worker project directory. Creating migrations will keep a record of applied migrations in the
d1_migrations table found in your database.
This location and table name can be customized in your
wrangler.toml file, inside the D1 binding.
[[ d1_databases ]]binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" # i.e. if you set this to "DB", it will be available in your Worker at `env.DB`database_name = "<DATABASE_NAME>"database_id = "<UUID>"preview_database_id = "<UUID>"migrations_table = "<d1_migrations>" # Customize this value to change your applied migrations table namemigrations_dir = "<FOLDER_NAME>" # Customize this value to rename the `migrations` folder
Plans for the future
These are some of the features we plan to add in the future:
- Down migration: The same way that apply builds up the database, there will be a way to go down migrations or rollback changes.
- Fake migrations: Mark a migration as already applied without changing the database.
- Apply only a specific migration: Apply only a specific migration without going through the sequential order.
To request more features or to contribute directly to the Wrangler project, go to the Wrangler repository.