Durable Object Container
When using a Container-enabled Durable Object, you can access the Durable Object's associated container via
the
container object which is on the
ctx property. This allows you to start, stop, and interact with the container.
running returns
true if the container is currently running. It does not ensure that the container has fully started and ready to accept requests.
start boots a container. This method does not block until the container is fully started.
You may want to confirm the container is ready to accept requests before using it.
options(optional): An object with the following properties:
env: An object containing environment variables to pass to the container. This is useful for passing configuration values or secrets to the container.
entrypoint: An array of strings representing the command to run in the container.
enableInternet: A boolean indicating whether to enable internet access for the container.
-
- None.
destroy stops the container and optionally returns a custom error message to the
monitor() error callback.
error(optional): A string that will be sent to the error handler of the
monitormethod. This is useful for logging or debugging purposes.
- A promise that returns once the container is destroyed.
signal sends an IPC signal to the container, such as SIGKILL or SIGTERM. This is useful for stopping the container gracefully or forcefully.
signal: a number representing the signal to send to the container. This is typically a POSIX signal number, such as SIGTERM (15) or SIGKILL (9).
- None.
getTcpPort returns a TCP port from the container. This can be used to communicate with the container over TCP and HTTP.
port(number): a TCP port number to use for communication with the container.
TcpPort: a
TcpPortobject representing the TCP port. This object can be used to send requests to the container over TCP and HTTP.
monitor returns a promise that resolves when a container exits and errors if a container errors. This is useful for setting up
callbacks to handle container status changes in your Workers code.
- None
- A promise that resolves when the container exits.
