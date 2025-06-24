Durable Object Container

Description

When using a Container-enabled Durable Object, you can access the Durable Object's associated container via the container object which is on the ctx property. This allows you to start, stop, and interact with the container.

Note It is likely preferable to use the official Container class, which provides helper methods and a more idiomatic API for working with containers on top of Durable Objects.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; // boot the container when starting the DO this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { this . ctx . container . start () ; } ) ; } } index.ts export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; // boot the container when starting the DO this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { this . ctx . container . start () ; } ) ; } }

Attributes

running

running returns true if the container is currently running. It does not ensure that the container has fully started and ready to accept requests.

this . ctx . container . running ;

Methods

start

start boots a container. This method does not block until the container is fully started. You may want to confirm the container is ready to accept requests before using it.

this . ctx . container . start ( { env : { FOO : "bar" , }, enableInternet : false , entrypoint : [ "node" , "server.js" ] , } ) ;

Parameters

options (optional): An object with the following properties: env : An object containing environment variables to pass to the container. This is useful for passing configuration values or secrets to the container. entrypoint : An array of strings representing the command to run in the container. enableInternet : A boolean indicating whether to enable internet access for the container.

(optional): An object with the following properties:

Return values

None.

destroy

destroy stops the container and optionally returns a custom error message to the monitor() error callback.

this . ctx . container . destroy ( "Manually Destroyed" ) ;

Parameters

error (optional): A string that will be sent to the error handler of the monitor method. This is useful for logging or debugging purposes.

Return values

A promise that returns once the container is destroyed.

signal

signal sends an IPC signal to the container, such as SIGKILL or SIGTERM. This is useful for stopping the container gracefully or forcefully.

const SIGTERM = 15 ; this . ctx . container . signal ( SIGTERM ) ;

Parameters

signal : a number representing the signal to send to the container. This is typically a POSIX signal number, such as SIGTERM (15) or SIGKILL (9).

Return values

None.

getTcpPort

getTcpPort returns a TCP port from the container. This can be used to communicate with the container over TCP and HTTP.

const port = this . ctx . container . getTcpPort ( 8080 ) ; const res = await port . fetch ( "http://container/set-state" , { body : initialState , method : "POST" , } ) ;

Parameters

port (number): a TCP port number to use for communication with the container.

Return values

TcpPort : a TcpPort object representing the TCP port. This object can be used to send requests to the container over TCP and HTTP.

monitor

monitor returns a promise that resolves when a container exits and errors if a container errors. This is useful for setting up callbacks to handle container status changes in your Workers code.

class MyContainer extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; function onContainerExit () { console . log ( "Container exited" ) ; } // the "err" value can be customized by the destroy() method async function onContainerError ( err ) { console . log ( "Container errored" , err ) ; } this . ctx . container . start () ; this . ctx . container . monitor () . then ( onContainerExit ) . catch ( onContainerError ) ; } }

Parameters

None

Return values

A promise that resolves when the container exits.