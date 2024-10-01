 Skip to content
Return objects

Some D1 Worker Binding APIs return a typed object.

D1 Worker Binding APIReturn object
D1PreparedStatement::run, D1Database::batchD1Result
D1Database::execD1ExecResult

D1Result

The methods D1PreparedStatement::run and D1Database::batch return a typed D1Result object for each query statement. This object contains:

  • The success status
  • A meta object with the internal duration of the operation in milliseconds
  • The results (if applicable) as an array
{
  success: boolean, // true if the operation was successful, false otherwise
  meta: {
    served_by: string // the version of Cloudflare's backend Worker that returned the result
    duration: number, // the duration of the SQL query execution only, in milliseconds
    changes: number, // the number of changes made to the database
    last_row_id: number, // the last inserted row ID, only applies when the table is defined without the `WITHOUT ROWID` option
    changed_db: boolean, // true if something on the database was changed
    size_after: number, // the size of the database after the query is successfully applied
    rows_read: number, // the number of rows read (scanned) by this query
    rows_written: number // the number of rows written by this query
  }
  results: array | null, // [] if empty, or null if it does not apply
}

Example

const someVariable = `Bs Beverages`;
const stmt = env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?").bind(someVariable);
const returnValue = await stmt.run();
return Response.json(result)
{
  "success": true,
  "meta": {
    "served_by": "miniflare.db",
    "duration": 1,
    "changes": 0,
    "last_row_id": 0,
    "changed_db": false,
    "size_after": 8192,
    "rows_read": 4,
    "rows_written": 0
  },
  "results": [
    {
      "CustomerId": 11,
      "CompanyName": "Bs Beverages",
      "ContactName": "Victoria Ashworth"
    },
    {
      "CustomerId": 13,
      "CompanyName": "Bs Beverages",
      "ContactName": "Random Name"
    }
  ]
}

D1ExecResult

The method D1Database::exec returns a typed D1ExecResult object for each query statement. This object contains:

  • The number of executed queries
  • The duration of the operation in milliseconds
{
  "count": number, // the number of executed queries
  "duration": number // the duration of the operation, in milliseconds
}

Example

const returnValue = await env.DB.exec(`SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = "Bs Beverages"`);
return Response.json(returnValue);
{
  "count": 1,
  "duration": 1
}
