Return objects

{

success : boolean , // true if the operation was successful, false otherwise

meta : {

served_by : string // the version of Cloudflare's backend Worker that returned the result

duration : number , // the duration of the SQL query execution only, in milliseconds

changes : number , // the number of changes made to the database

last_row_id : number , // the last inserted row ID, only applies when the table is defined without the `WITHOUT ROWID` option

changed_db : boolean , // true if something on the database was changed

size_after : number , // the size of the database after the query is successfully applied

rows_read : number , // the number of rows read (scanned) by this query

rows_written : number // the number of rows written by this query

}

results : array | null , // [] if empty, or null if it does not apply