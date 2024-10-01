Return objects
Some D1 Worker Binding APIs return a typed object.
|D1 Worker Binding API
|Return object
D1PreparedStatement::run,
D1Database::batch
D1Result
D1Database::exec
D1ExecResult
The methods
D1PreparedStatement::run and
D1Database::batch return a typed
D1Result object for each query statement. This object contains:
- The success status
- A meta object with the internal duration of the operation in milliseconds
- The results (if applicable) as an array
The method
D1Database::exec returns a typed
D1ExecResult object for each query statement. This object contains:
- The number of executed queries
- The duration of the operation in milliseconds