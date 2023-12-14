Pricing

Requests to your Functions are billed as Cloudflare Workers requests. Workers plans and pricing can be found in the Workers documentation.

​​ Paid Plans

Requests to your Pages functions count towards your quota for Workers Paid plans, including requests from your Function to KV or Durable Object bindings.

Pages supports both Bundled and Unbound Usage Models. When an account is first upgraded to a Paid Plan, Unbound is the default Usage Model. This default applies only to new projects created after upgrading your plan; existing projects created under the Free Plan will continue to use the Bundled Usage Model. To change the default Usage Model:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Pages project. Find Default Usage Model on the right-side menu and select Change.

You can update the Usage Model per project, for both Production and Preview deployments, in the Project Settings page. Like other modifications to your Project Settings, you must redeploy your site in order for this change to take effect. Requests to previous deployments will continue to be billed under the Usage Model the Function was deployed with. For Enterprise customers, please contact your Customer Success Manager for information on pricing.

​​ Static asset requests

On both free and paid plans, requests to static assets are free and unlimited. A request is considered static when it does not invoke Functions. Refer to Functions invocation routes to learn more about when Functions are invoked.

​​ Free Plan

Requests to your Pages Functions count towards your quota for the Workers Free plan. For example, you could use 50,000 Functions requests and 50,000 Workers requests to use your full 100,000 daily request usage. The free plan daily request limit resets at midnight UTC.

There are two modes in Project Settings that determine how a Function will behave once the daily request limit has been reached: 1) Fail open and 2) Fail closed.

​​ Fail open

Once the daily request limit has been reached, Projects in fail open mode will bypass the Function and prevent it from operating on incoming traffic. Incoming requests will behave as if there was no Function, and pass through to the site’s static assets. This is the default configuration for all Pages projects.

​​ Fail closed