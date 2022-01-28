Workers Services

Services are the new building block for deploying applications on Cloudflare Workers. Workers Services are made of environments, which are scripts that can contain bindings to KV stores, Durable Objects, or even other services, as well as environment variables and secrets. Workers Services can have multiple environments and can set up pipelines for promoting a service from one environment to another.

Unlike a script, a Workers Service is composable, which allows services to talk to each other; allowing you to develop new kinds of services like routers, middlewares, or traffic gateways. Services also support multiple environments, allowing you to test changes in a preview environment, then promote those changes to production when you are ready.

To enable a seamless transition to Services, all scripts have been automatically migrated to Services with one production environment. No action is needed from the user.

Each Workers Service comes with a production environment and the ability to create or clone dozens of preview environments. Every aspect of an environment is overridable: the code, environment variables, and resource bindings, like KV namespaces and Durable Objects. You can create and switch between environments in the dashboard, go to Account Home > Workers > choose your Worker > production > Create environment.

​ Service environments

As of January 2022, the dashboard is the only way to interact with Service environments. Support in Wrangler is coming in v2.1 External link icon Open external link

Wrangler supports an older version of environments. With Wrangler environments, you create custom contexts for your code to run in by adding keys to your wrangler.toml file. Wrangler will then generate a separate script for each environment. If you make a staging and production environment, for example, Wrangler will generate my-worker-staging and my-worker-prod .

Service environments take a cleaner approach. You can create and edit environments directly in the dashboard. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard -> select your Account > Workers > select your Service > Quick edit.

Unlike Wrangler environments, Service environments do not create extra scripts. They are, however, able to connect to their own KV stores and Durable Objects. The code for any environment can be changed directly in the dashboard via the quick editor. A common workflow is to create an environment for a test feature, edit the code via the quick editor until you are satisfied with it, and then promote it to production when the code is ready.

Each environment is resolvable at a unique hostname, which is automatically generated when you create or rename the environment. There is no wait after you deploy. Everything you need, like DNS records and SSL certificates, is ready seconds later. If you would like a more advanced setup, you can add custom routes from your domain to an environment.

​ Environment versions

Each environment in a Workers Service has its own version history. Every time there is a code change or an environment variable is updated, the version number of that environment is incremented. You can also append additional metadata to each version, like a git commit or a deployment tag.

​ Workers Service Bindings

Workers Service bindings are an API that facilitate Worker-to-Worker communication.

Workers Service bindings are in closed beta as of January 2022. Go to the Workers Service bindings closed beta signup page External link icon Open external link to request access.

A Workers Service binding allows you to send HTTP requests to another Worker without those HTTP requests going over the Internet. Because the request doesn't leave the Cloudflare edge network, latency is reduced and performance improves. You can invoke other Workers directly from your code because Service bindings allow more composability. In the example below, requests are validated by an authentication service.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const response = await env . AUTH . fetch ( request ) ; if ( response . status !== 200 ) { return response ; } const data = "" return new Response ( data ) ; } }

Workers Service bindings use the standard Fetch API. You can continue to use your existing utilities and libraries - a service binding will trigger a FetchEvent . You can also change the environment of a service binding, so you can test a new version of a service.

In the next example, 1% of requests are routed to a CANARY deployment of a Worker. If a request to the CANARY fails, it is sent to the production deployment for another chance.

export default { canRetry ( request ) { return request . method === "GET" || request . method === "HEAD" ; } , async fetch ( request , environment ) { if ( Math . random ( ) < 0.01 ) { const response = await environment . CANARY . fetch ( request . clone ( ) ) ; if ( response . status < 500 || ! canRetry ( request ) ) { return response ; } } return environment . PRODUCTION . fetch ( request ) ; } }

While the interface among Workers Services is HTTP, the networking is not. Unlike the typical microservice architecture, where services communicate over a network and can suffer from latency or interruption, Workers Service bindings are a zero-cost abstraction. When one Worker invokes another, there is no network delay and the request is executed immediately.

Workers Service bindings allow you to:

Segment multiple use cases into separate Services that can be explicitly invoked from your code.

Achieve better composability on the Workers platform using Service-oriented architecture.

Create private microservices, to be conditionally invoked from other edge-facing Services.

​ Composing an example Worker

​ Authentication service

Following authentication service code responds with 200 in case x-custom-token request matches SECRET_TOKEN secret binding.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { if ( request . headers . get ( "x-custom-token" ) === env . SECRET_TOKEN ) { return new Response ( "Request allowed" , { status : 200 } ) ; } else { return new Response ( "x-custom-token does not match, request not allowed" , { status : 403 } ) } } }

This authentication service does not need to have *.workers.dev or custom domain public endpoint, it is accessed through a Workers Service binding from the other Workers Service scripts directly.

​ Gateway Worker and Service bindings usage

In order to bind and call the authentication Service above, the application Workers Service needs to set up a Workers Service binding. You can manage Workers Service bindings in Workers > select your Worker > Settings> Variables > Service Bindings > Edit variables.

Once added, the application Workers Service can access the Workers Service binding directly from the code, as in the example below.

Note that Requests can only be read once. If you need to use a Request object multiple times, clone your incoming Request objects.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const response = await env . AUTH . fetch ( request ) ; if ( response . status !== 200 ) { return response ; } const data = "" return new Response ( data ) ; } }

In this setup, only the Gateway Worker is exposed to the Internet, and privately communicating with the authentication Worker using a Workers Service binding.