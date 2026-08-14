Edge and Browser Cache TTL

Overview Edge Cache TTL Browser Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies the maximum time to cache a resource in the Cloudflare global network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Minimum Edge Cache TTL 2 hours 1 hour 1 second 1 second

For more information on how to set up Edge Cache TTL, refer to Cache rules.

Browser Cache TTL

The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:

The value of the Expires or Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.

or header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting. The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a cache rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

Note Setting high Browser Cache TTL values means that the assets will be cached for a long time by users’ browsers.

If you modify cached assets, the new assets may not be displayed to repeat visitors before the Browser Cache TTL expires.

Purging Cloudflare’s cache does not affect assets stored by a visitor’s browser.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Page Rules) 2 minutes 2 minutes 2 minutes 30 seconds Minimum Browser Cache TTL 1 second 1 second 1 second 1 second Default Browser Cache TTL 4 hours 4 hours 4 hours 4 hours

For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, refer to Set Browser Cache TTL.