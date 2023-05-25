Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cache
  4. Edge and Browser Cache TTL

Edge and Browser Cache TTL

​​ Edge Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies the maximum time to cache a resource in the Cloudflare edge network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

Availability

YesYesYesYes

Minimum Edge Cache TTL

2 hours1 hour1 second1 second

For more information on creating page rules, refer to Create page rules.

​​ Browser Cache TTL

The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:

  • The value of the Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.
  • The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a page rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

Availability

YesYesYesYes

Default Browser Cache TTL

4 hours4 hours4 hours4 hours

Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Cache Rules)

2 hours1 hour1 second1 second

Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Page Rules)

2 minutes2 minutes2 minutes30 seconds

For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, refer to Set Browser Cache TTL.