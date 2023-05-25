Edge and Browser Cache TTL
Edge Cache TTL
Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies the maximum time to cache a resource in the Cloudflare edge network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Minimum Edge Cache TTL
|2 hours
|1 hour
|1 second
|1 second
For more information on creating page rules, refer to Create page rules.
Browser Cache TTL
The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your
Expires and
Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:
- The value of the
Cache-Controlheader from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.
- The origin web server does not send a
Cache-Controlor an
Expiresheader.
Unless specifically set in a page rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert
Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Default Browser Cache TTL
|4 hours
|4 hours
|4 hours
|4 hours
Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Cache Rules)
|2 hours
|1 hour
|1 second
|1 second
Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Page Rules)
|2 minutes
|2 minutes
|2 minutes
|30 seconds
For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, refer to Set Browser Cache TTL.