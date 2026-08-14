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Edge and Browser Cache TTL

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Edge Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies the maximum time to cache a resource in the Cloudflare global network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes
Minimum Edge Cache TTL 2 hours 1 hour 1 second 1 second

For more information on how to set up Edge Cache TTL, refer to Cache rules.

Browser Cache TTL

The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:

  • The value of the Expires or Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.
  • The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a cache rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes
Minimum Browser Cache TTL (Page Rules) 2 minutes 2 minutes 2 minutes 30 seconds
Minimum Browser Cache TTL 1 second 1 second 1 second 1 second
Default Browser Cache TTL 4 hours 4 hours 4 hours 4 hours

For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, refer to Set Browser Cache TTL.

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