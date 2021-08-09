Skip to content
Fetch

The Fetch API provides an interface for asynchronously fetching resources via HTTP requests inside of a Worker.

The fetch method is implemented on the ServiceWorkerGlobalScope. See MDN documentation for more information.

Constructor

addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  // NOTE: can’t use fetch here, as we’re not in an async scope yet
  event.respondWith(eventHandler(event))
})


async function eventHandler(event) {
  // fetch can be awaited here since `event.respondWith()` waits for the Promise it receives to settle
  const resp = await fetch(event.request)
  return resp
}

Properties

  • request Request | string

    • The Request object or a string represents the URL to fetch.

  • init RequestInit

    • The content of the request.

