Fetch

The Fetch API provides an interface for asynchronously fetching resources via HTTP requests inside of a Worker.

The fetch method is implemented on the ServiceWorkerGlobalScope. See MDN documentation for more information.

Note: Asynchronous tasks such as fetch are not executed at the top level in a Worker script and must be executed within a FetchEvent handler such as respondWith . Learn more about the Request context.

Warning It is not currently possible to send fetch requests to other Workers (Worker to Worker) within the same zone. The origin server, if any, will receive the request instead. However, sending requests to Workers within other zones is possible and will work as normal.

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {



event . respondWith ( eventHandler ( event ) )

} )



async function eventHandler ( event ) {



const resp = await fetch ( event . request )

return resp

}



fetch() Promise <Response> Fetch returns a promise to a Response.



request Request | string The Request object or a string represents the URL to fetch.

init RequestInit The content of the request.

