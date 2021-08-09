Fetch
The Fetch API provides an interface for asynchronously fetching resources via HTTP requests inside of a Worker.
The
fetch method is implemented on the ServiceWorkerGlobalScope. See MDN documentation for more information.
Constructor
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
// NOTE: can’t use fetch here, as we’re not in an async scope yet
event.respondWith(eventHandler(event))
})
async function eventHandler(event) {
// fetch can be awaited here since `event.respondWith()` waits for the Promise it receives to settle
const resp = await fetch(event.request)
return resp
}
fetch()
Promise<Response>
- Fetch returns a promise to a Response.
Properties
request
Request|
string
- The
Requestobject or a string represents the URL to fetch.
- The
init
RequestInit
- The content of the request.