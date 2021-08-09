Deploy button
Background
Deploy buttons let you deploy projects to the Workers platform in under five minutes. The deploy buttons use a Worker to deploy to the platform using the Workers GitHub Action. You can also make your own deploy buttons for your projects to make sharing your work easier.
Try the deploy button below to deploy a GraphQL server:
Visit deploy.workers.cloudflare.com for additional projects to deploy.
Create a deploy button for your project
- Add a GitHub Actions workflow to your project.
Add a new file to
.github/workflows, such as
.github/workflows/deploy.yml, and create a GitHub workflow for deploying your project. It should include a set of
on events, including at least
repository_dispatch, but probably
push and maybe
schedule as well. Add a step for publishing your project using wrangler-action:
name: Build
on:
push:
pull_request:
repository_dispatch:
jobs:
deploy:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
timeout-minutes: 60
needs: test
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Publish
uses: cloudflare/wrangler-action@1.3.0
- Add support for
CF_API_TOKENand
CF_ACCOUNT_IDin your workflow:
# Update "Publish" step from last code snippet
- name: Publish
uses: cloudflare/wrangler-action@1.3.0
with:
apiToken: ${{ secrets.CF_API_TOKEN }}
env:
CF_ACCOUNT_ID: ${{ secrets.CF_ACCOUNT_ID }}
- Add the Markdown code for your button to your project's README, replacing the example
urlparameter with your repository URL.
[![Deploy to Cloudflare Workers](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button)](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=https://github.com/YOURUSERNAME/YOURREPO)