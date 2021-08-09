Deploy button

Deploy buttons let you deploy projects to the Workers platform in under five minutes. The deploy buttons use a Worker to deploy to the platform using the Workers GitHub Action External link icon Open external link. You can also make your own deploy buttons for your projects to make sharing your work easier.

Try the deploy button below to deploy a GraphQL server:

Visit deploy.workers.cloudflare.com External link icon Open external link for additional projects to deploy.

​ Create a deploy button for your project

Add a GitHub Actions workflow to your project.

Add a new file to .github/workflows , such as .github/workflows/deploy.yml , and create a GitHub workflow for deploying your project. It should include a set of on events, including at least repository_dispatch , but probably push and maybe schedule as well. Add a step for publishing your project using wrangler-action External link icon Open external link:

name : Build

on :

push :

pull_request :

repository_dispatch :

jobs :

deploy :

runs-on : ubuntu - latest

timeout-minutes : 60

needs : test

steps :

- uses : actions/checkout@v2

- name : Publish

uses : cloudflare/wrangler - action@1.3.0



Add support for CF_API_TOKEN and CF_ACCOUNT_ID in your workflow:



- name : Publish

uses : cloudflare/wrangler - action@1.3.0

with :

apiToken : $ { { secrets.CF_API_TOKEN } }

env :

CF_ACCOUNT_ID : $ { { secrets.CF_ACCOUNT_ID } }



Add the Markdown code for your button to your project's README, replacing the example url parameter with your repository URL.