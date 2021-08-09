Cron Triggers

Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker script using a ScheduledEvent listener that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule. Cron Triggers are ideal for running periodic jobs for maintenance or calling third-party APIs to collect up-to-date data. Workers scheduled by Cron Triggers will run on underutilized machines to make the best use of our capacity and route traffic efficiently.

​ Adding Cron Triggers

Cron Triggers can be added to scripts with the Cloudflare API, or in the dashboard on a Workers Triggers tab External link icon Open external link up to the per-script limit. If a script is managed with Wrangler, Cron Triggers should be exclusively managed through the wrangler.toml file.

Requires a ScheduledEvent Listener In order to respond to a Cron Trigger, a ScheduledEvent listener must be added to the Workers script. Similar to the Fetch listener, add your code within the Scheduled listener to specify what the Worker should do under the condition that it was triggered by a Cron Trigger.

​ Supported cron expressions

We support cron expressions with 5 fields, along with most "Quartz scheduler"-like cron syntax extensions:

Field Values Characters Minute 0-59 * , - / Hours 0-23 * , - / Days of Month 1-31 * , - / L W Months 1-12, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations ("JAN", "aug", etc.) * , - / Weekdays 1-7, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations ("MON", "fri", etc.) * , - / L #

Here are some common time intervals that may be useful for setting up your Cron Trigger.

* * * * * Every minute

*/30 * * * * Every 30 minutes

0 17 * * sun or 0 17 * * 1 5PM on Sunday

10 7 * * mon-fri or 10 7 * * 2-6 7:10AM on weekdays

0 15 1 * * 3PM on first day of the month

0 18 * * 6L or 0 18 * * friL 6PM on the last Friday of the month

23 59 LW * * 11:59PM on the last weekday of the month



​ Viewing past events

Users can view the execution history of their Cron Triggers on the Past Events section of the Workers Triggers tab External link icon Open external link or through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API External link icon Open external link.

Note: it can take up to 30 minutes before events are displayed in Past Events when creating a new Worker or changing a Worker's name.

See Metrics and Analytics for more information.