Create dynamic dispatch
Once you’ve created a dispatch namespace, you can fetch any user Workers in the namespace using a dispatcher Worker. The dispatcher Worker has a namespace binding.
Use any method of routing to a namespaced Worker (reading the subdomain, request header, or lookup in a database). Ultimately you need the name of the user Worker.
In the following example, routing to user workers is done through reading the subdomain
<USER_WORKER_NAME>.example.com/*. For example,
my-customer.example.com will run the script uploaded to
PUT accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/my-dispatch-namespace/scripts/my-customer.
src/index.ts
export default { async fetch(request, env) { try { // parse the URL, read the subdomain let worker_name = new URL(request.url).host.split('.')[0] let user_worker = env.dispatcher.get(worker_name) return user_worker.fetch(request) } catch (e) { if (e.message == 'Error: Worker not found.') { // we tried to get a worker that doesn't exist in our dispatch namespace return new Response('', {status: 404}) }
// this could be any other exception from `fetch()` *or* an exception // thrown by the called worker (e.g. if the dispatched worker has // `throw MyException()`, you could check for that here). return new Response(e.message, {status: 500}) } }
}
Dynamic Dispatch API reference
|Method and endpoint
|Description
GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/?limit=<LIMIT>&cursor=:<CURSOR>&tags=:<TAGS_LIST>
|Lists the Workers that have been uploaded to this dispatch namespace.
This endpoint is paginated using the query parameters
limit (to limit the number of results given, default and max of 1000) and
cursor (for fetching pages after the first). It also accepts a comma-separated list of script
tags and whether they should be included in the response, in the format tag-name:[yes/no]. Example:
tags=customer-123:yes,production:no.
PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>
|Uploads a Worker to a dispatch namespace.
DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>
|Deletes a script from a dispatch namespace. This will fully delete the given script, immediately making it unavailable to all of the dispatch namespace bindings referencing this dispatch namespace.