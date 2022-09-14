Create dynamic dispatch

Once you’ve created a dispatch namespace, you can fetch any user Workers in the namespace using a dispatcher Worker. The dispatcher Worker has a namespace binding.

Use any method of routing to a namespaced Worker (reading the subdomain, request header, or lookup in a database). Ultimately you need the name of the user Worker.

In the following example, routing to user workers is done through reading the subdomain <USER_WORKER_NAME>.example.com/* . For example, my-customer.example.com will run the script uploaded to PUT accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/my-dispatch-namespace/scripts/my-customer .

src/index.ts

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { let worker_name = new URL ( request . url ) . host . split ( '.' ) [ 0 ] let user_worker = env . dispatcher . get ( worker_name ) return user_worker . fetch ( request ) } catch ( e ) { if ( e . message == 'Error: Worker not found.' ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) } return new Response ( e . message , { status : 500 } ) } } }

​​ Dynamic Dispatch API reference