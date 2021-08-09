Web Crypto

The Web Crypto API provides a set of low-level functions for common cryptographic tasks. The Workers Runtime implements the full surface of this API, but with some differences in the supported algorithms compared to those implemented in most browsers.

Performing cryptographic operations using the Web Crypto API is significantly faster than performing them purely in JavaScript. If you want to perform CPU-intensive cryptographic operations, you should consider using the Web Crypto API.

The Web Crypto API is implemented through the SubtleCrypto interface, accessible via the global crypto.subtle binding. A simple example of calculating a digest (also known as a hash) is:

const myText = new TextEncoder ( ) . encode ( "Hello world!" )



const myDigest = await crypto . subtle . digest (

{

name : "SHA-256" ,

} ,

myText ,

)



console . log ( new Uint8Array ( myDigest ) )



Some common uses include:

Warning The Web Crypto API differs significantly from Node’s Crypto API. If you want to port JavaScript that relies on Node’s Crypto API, you’ll need to invest in translating it to use Web Crypto primitives.

crypto.getRandomValues(buffer ArrayBuffer ) ArrayBuffer Fills the passed ArrayBuffer with cryptographically sound random values.



​ SubtleCrypto Methods

These methods are all accessed via crypto.subtle , which is also documented in detail on MDN External link icon Open external link.

​ Supported algorithms

Workers implements all operation of the WebCrypto standard External link icon Open external link, as shown in the following table. We are happy to add support for more algorithms — let us know about your use case External link icon Open external link.

A checkmark (✓) indicates that this feature is believed to be fully supported according to the spec. [//] : # An x (✘) indicates that this feature is part of the specification but not implemented. [//] : # If a feature only implements the operation partially, details are listed.

Algorithm sign()

verify() encrypt()

decrypt() digest() deriveBits()

deriveKey() generateKey() wrapKey()

unwrapKey() exportKey() importKey() RSASSA PKCS1 v1.5 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ RSA PSS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ RSA OAEP ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ECDSA ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ECDH ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NODE ED25519 1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES CTR ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES CBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES GCM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES KW ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ HMAC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SHA 1 ✓ SHA 256 ✓ SHA 384 ✓ SHA 512 ✓ MD5 2 ✓ HKDF ✓ ✓ PBKDF2 ✓ ✓

Footnotes:

Non-standard EdDSA is supported for the Ed25519 curve. Since this algorithm is non-standard, a few things to keep in mind while using it:

Use NODE-ED25519 as the algorithm and namedCurve parameters.

as the algorithm and namedCurve parameters. Unlike NodeJS, we will not support "raw" import of private keys.

Since this algorithm is non-standard, the implementation may change over time. While we cannot guarantee it at this time, we will strive to maintain backward compatabilityand compatability with NodeJS's behavior. Any notable compatability notes will be communicated in release notes and via this developer document.

MD5 is not part of the WebCrypto standard, but is supported in Cloudflare Workers for interacting with legacy systems that require MD5. MD5 is considered a weak algorithm. Do not rely upon MD5 for security.