Filtering

Filters constrain queries to a particular account or set of zones, requests by date, or those from a specific user agent, for example. Without filters, queries can suffer performance degradation, results can easily exceed supported bounds, and the data returned can be noisy.

​​ Filter Structure

The GraphQL filter is represented by the GraphQL Input Object External link icon Open external link , which exposes Boolean algebra on nodes.

You can use filters as an argument on the following resources:

zones

accounts

tables (datasets)

​​ Zone filter

Allows querying zone-related data by zone ID ( zoneTag ).

zones ( filter : { zoneTag : "your Zone ID" } ) { ... }

The zone filter must conform to the following grammar:

filter { zoneTag : t } { zoneTag_gt : t } { zoneTag_in : [ t , ... ] }

Compound filters (comma-separated, AND , OR ) are not supported.

Use the zoneTag: t and zoneTag_in: [t, ...] forms when you know the zone IDs. Use the zoneTag_gt: t form with limits to traverse all zones if the zone IDs are not known. Zones always sort alphanumerically.

Omit the filter to get results for all zones (up to the supported limit).

​​ Account filter

The account filter uses the same structure and rules as the zone filter, except that it uses the Account ID ( accountTag ) instead of the Zone ID ( zoneTag ).

You must specify an account filter when making an account-scoped query, and you cannot query multiple accounts simultaneously. Note Network Analytics queries require an Account ID ( accountTag ) filter.

​​ Table (dataset) filter

Table filters require that you query at least one node. Use the AND operator to create and combine multi-node filters. Table filters also support the OR operator, which you must specify explicitly.

The following grammar describes the table filter, where k is the GraphQL node on which to filter and op is one of the supported operators for that node:

filter { kvs } kvs kv kv , kvs kv k : v k_op : v AND : [ filters ] OR : [ filters ] filters filter filter , filters

Operator support varies, depending on the node type and node name.

​​ Common operators

The following operators are supported for all types:

Operator Comparison gt greater than lt less than geq greater or equal to leq less or equal to neq not equal in in

​​ String operators

The like operator is available for string comparisons and supports the % character as a wildcard.

​​ General example

{ viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { datetime_gt : "2021-06-10T00:00:00Z" , clientCountryName : "GB" } , limit : 1 ) { count } } } }

​​ Filter on a specific node

The following GraphQL example shows how to filter a specific node. The SQL equivalent follows.

httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { datetime : "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" } ) { ... }

WHERE datetime = "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z"

​​ Filter on multiple fields

The following GraphQL example shows how to apply a filter to multiple fields, in this case two datetime fields. The SQL equivalent follows.

httpRequests1hGroups ( filter : { datetime_gt : "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" , datetime_lt : "2018-01-01T11:00:00Z" } ) { ... }

WHERE ( datetime > "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" ) AND ( datetime < "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" )

​​ Filter using the OR operator

The following GraphQL example demonstrates using the OR operator in a filter. This OR operator filters for the value US or GB in the clientCountryName field.

httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { datetime : "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" , OR : [ { clientCountryName : "US" } , { clientCountryName : "GB" } ] ) { ... }

WHERE datetime = "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" AND ( ( clientCountryName = "US" ) OR ( clientCountryName = "GB" ) )

Subqueries are not currently supported. You can use two GraphQL queries as a workaround for this limitation.