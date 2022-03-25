Filtering
Filters constrain queries to a particular account or set of zones, requests by date, or those from a specific user agent, for example. Without filters, queries can suffer performance degradation, results can easily exceed supported bounds, and the data returned can be noisy.
Filter Structure
The GraphQL filter is represented by the GraphQL Input Object, which exposes Boolean algebra on nodes.
You can use filters as an argument on the following resources:
- zones
- accounts
- tables (datasets)
Zone filter
Allows querying zone-related data by zone ID (
zoneTag).
zones(filter: {zoneTag: "your Zone ID"}) { ...
}
The zone filter must conform to the following grammar:
filter { zoneTag: t } { zoneTag_gt: t } { zoneTag_in: [t, ...] }
Compound filters (comma-separated,
AND,
OR) are not supported.
Use the
zoneTag: t and
zoneTag_in: [t, ...] forms when you know the zone IDs. Use the
zoneTag_gt: t form with limits to traverse all zones if the zone IDs are not known. Zones always sort alphanumerically.
Omit the filter to get results for all zones (up to the supported limit).
Account filter
The account filter uses the same structure and rules as the zone filter, except that it uses the Account ID (
accountTag) instead of the Zone ID (
zoneTag).
You must specify an account filter when making an account-scoped query, and you cannot query multiple accounts simultaneously.
Table (dataset) filter
Table filters require that you query at least one node. Use the
AND operator to create and combine multi-node filters. Table filters also support the
OR operator, which you must specify explicitly.
The following grammar describes the table filter, where
k is the GraphQL node on which to filter and
op is one of the supported operators for that node:
filter { kvs }
kvs kv kv, kvs
kv k: v k_op: v AND: [filters] OR: [filters]
filters filter filter, filters
Operators
Operator support varies, depending on the node type and node name.
Common operators
The following operators are supported for all types:
|Operator
|Comparison
gt
|greater than
lt
|less than
geq
|greater or equal to
leq
|less or equal to
neq
|not equal
in
|in
String operators
The
like operator is available for string comparisons and supports the
% character as a wildcard.
Examples
General example
{ viewer { zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) { httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(filter: {datetime_gt: "2021-06-10T00:00:00Z", clientCountryName: "GB"}, limit: 1) { count } } }
}
Filter on a specific node
The following GraphQL example shows how to filter a specific node. The SQL equivalent follows.
GraphQL
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(filter: {datetime: "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z"}) { ...
}
SQL
WHERE datetime="2018-01-01T10:00:00Z"
Filter on multiple fields
The following GraphQL example shows how to apply a filter to multiple fields, in this case two datetime fields. The SQL equivalent follows.
GraphQL
httpRequests1hGroups(filter: {datetime_gt: "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z", datetime_lt: "2018-01-01T11:00:00Z"}) { ...
}
SQL
WHERE (datetime > "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z") AND (datetime < "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z")
Filter using the
OR operator
The following GraphQL example demonstrates using the
OR operator in a filter. This
OR operator filters for the value
US or
GB in the
clientCountryName field.
GraphQL
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetime: "2018-01-01T10:00:00Z", OR:[{clientCountryName: "US"}, {clientCountryName: "GB"}]) { ...
}
SQL
WHERE datetime="2018-01-01T10:00:00Z" AND ((clientCountryName = "US") OR (clientCountryName = "GB"))
Subqueries (advanced filters)
Subqueries are not currently supported. You can use two GraphQL queries as a workaround for this limitation.