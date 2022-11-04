Custom Domains
About Custom Domains
Custom Domains allow you to connect your Worker to a hostname, without having to make changes to your DNS settings or do extra certificate management. Cloudflare will create DNS records and issue necessary certificates on your behalf. The created DNS records will point directly to your Worker.
Build a Custom Domain
To create a Custom Domain, you must have:
- An active Cloudflare zone.
- A Worker to invoke.
The interface provides active feedback on valid and invalid entries. Valid entries are hostnames on an active Cloudflare zone. Custom Domains can be attached to your Worker via API, Wrangler, or within the Cloudflare dashboard under Account Home > Workers > your Worker > Triggers > Add Custom Domain.
Configure your
wrangler.toml
To configure a subdomain for a Custom Domain in your
wrangler.toml, add the following to your environment:
routes = [ { pattern = "subdomain.example.com", custom_domain = true, zone_name = "example.com" }
]
Fetch
Custom Domains are considered the origin for your request. This means calling
fetch() on the incoming request object is an anti-pattern. Instead, create new
Request objects to reference any external dependencies, or use Cloudflare’s built in primitives via bindings.
Another benefit of integration with Cloudflare DNS is that you can use your Custom Domains like you would any external dependency. Your Workers can
fetch() Custom Domains and invoke their associated Worker, even if the Worker is on the same Cloudflare zone. The newly invoked Worker is treated like a new top-level request and will execute in a separate thread.
Ordering
Custom Domains follow standard DNS ordering and matching logic. Custom Domains do not support wildcard records; as such, an incoming request must match the hostname your Custom Domain is registered to. Other parts of the URI are not considered when executing this matching logic. For example, if you create a Custom Domain on
api.example.com attached to your
api-gateway Worker, a request to either
api.example.com/login or
api.example.com/user would invoke the same
api-gateway Worker.
Interaction with Routes
Custom Domains are evaluated before Route rules, but take lower precedence. Routes defined on your Custom Domain will run first, and can optionally call the Worker registered on your Custom Domain by issuing
fetch(request) with the incoming
Request object.
In the example above, a Custom Domain for
api.example.com can point to your Worker
api. A Route added to
api.example.com/auth can point to your Worker
auth. A request to
api.example.com//auth will trigger the
auth Worker. Using
fetch(request) within the Worker
auth will invoke the Worker
api, as if it was a normal application server. This means you can run your Workers in series, creating layers of proxy Workers and application Workers.
Certificates
Creating a Custom Domain will also generate an Advanced Certificate on your target zone, with a Subject Name of the target hostname. These certificates are generated with default settings. To override these settings, create your certificate in the Cloudflare Dashboard or via API.
Configuring your Custom Domain
Custom Domains need to be configured on an appropriate zone. If you attempt to create a Custom Domain on a hostname with an existing DNS record, Cloudflare will confirm that you would like to replace the existing record. If you attempt to create a Custom Domain on a zone you do not own, the attempt will fail.
Migrate from Routes
If you are currently invoking a Worker using a Route with
/*, and your DNS points to
100:: or similar, a Custom Domain is a recommended replacement.
To migrate the Route
app.example.com/*, create a Custom Domain on
app.example.com, replacing the existing record. You can then delete the route
app.example.com/* in your Account Home > Workers > your Worker > Triggers > Routes table.
Unless that Worker acts exclusively as a proxy – meaning it will need to call
fetch(request) on the incoming connection’s HTTP request to connect to an application server defined in DNS – the Custom Domain is the recommended solution.