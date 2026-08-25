DNS setups

Overview Zone status Common use cases and availability Configure DNS-only zones via API

When using Cloudflare DNS, you have a few options for your DNS zone setup:

Zone status

The possible statuses for a zone are the following:

Initializing

Pending

Active

Moved

Deleted

Purged

For details on each status and how a zone can transition from one status to the other, consider the Reference page.

Do not use pending zones in production If you have a paid plan, make sure not to use pending zones for production traffic. Cloudflare responds to DNS queries for pending zones on the assigned Cloudflare nameserver IPs but there are associated risks, especially if you do not use zone holds.

Common use cases and availability

If you are unsure of which setup to use, consider the questions below for an overview of common use cases and their correspondence to each setup and different pricing plans ↗.

Are you on a Free or Pro plan? If you are on a Free or Pro plan, primary setup (full) is the only one available. This is the recommended and most common option.

Will you be using Cloudflare with other DNS providers? If you are on a Business or Enterprise plan, you can use CNAME setup (partial) to keep your primary DNS provider and only proxy individual subdomains through Cloudflare. If you are on an Enterprise plan, you also have the option to use zone transfers to set up Cloudflare as either a primary or a secondary DNS provider.

Do you need to manage subdomains separately? If you are on an Enterprise plan, you can use subdomain setup to manage the Cloudflare settings for one or more subdomains separately from your domain apex.

Configure DNS-only zones via API

You can configure zones to operate in DNS-only mode (no HTTP proxying) at the account level or per zone using the API.

Account-level default (applies to zones created after the setting is applied):

curl --request PATCH \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/dns_settings \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"zone_defaults":{"zone_mode":"dns_only"}}'

Per-zone (for existing zones):

curl --request PATCH \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/dns_settings \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"zone_mode":"dns_only"}'