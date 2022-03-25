Advanced certificates

Advanced certificates offers a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates.

Advanced certificates allow you multiple customization options:

Include the zone apex and less than 50 hosts as covered hostnames.

Cover more than one level of subdomain.

Select the preferred validation method (HTTP, TXT, or Email).

Choose the certificate validity period (14, 30, 90, or 365 days).

Choose the Certificate Authority to issue the certificate (Let’s Encrypt or Digicert).

Remove Cloudflare branding that are normally present on Universal certificates.

Select a custom trust store for origin authentication.

Control cipher suites used for TLS .

Enterprise customers can also purchase a subscription for Advanced Certificate Manager, which allows them to add up to 100 edge certificates per zone.