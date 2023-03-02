Removing Cloudflare Apps

To uninstall an app from your site, go to Apps in your Cloudflare dashboard > click Your Installed Apps > click Edit Install on the App you wish to uninstall. From there, you can click Uninstall at the bottom of the page.

Please take a moment to provide feedback in the prompt that will appear. Your feedback allows us to help app creators improve their apps over time. Consider searching in Cloudflare Apps for an alternative App, as it is possible there is one available that will better serve you.