Managing Cloudflare Apps

To find and manage Apps:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard. External link icon Open external link Select your account and website. Go to Apps.

To view apps currently installed on your site, visit the Installed Apps tab.

Click “Edit Install” on any app to reenter the Live Preview and make any necessary changes. If you would like to remove the app from your site, click “Uninstall” at the bottom of the preview page.

Removing a paid app from your site will automatically cancel its subscription at the end of the current monthly billing period.