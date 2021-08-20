Environment variables

In the Workers platform, environment variables, secrets, and KV namespaces are known as bindings. Regardless of type, bindings are always available as global variables within your Worker script.

​ Environment variables via wrangler

​ Adding environment variables via wrangler

Environment variables are defined via the [vars] configuration in your wranger.toml file and are always plaintext values.

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker-dev" type = "javascript" account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>" workers_dev = true [ vars ] API_TOKEN = "example_dev_token" STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234_test" [ env.production ] name = "my-worker-production" [ env.production.vars ] API_TOKEN = "example_production_token" STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234"

These environment variables can then be accessed within your Worker script as global variables. They will be plaintext strings.

console . log ( API_TOKEN ) ; console . log ( STRIPE_TOKEN ) ;

​ Adding secrets via wrangler

Secrets are defined by running wrangler secret put <NAME> in your terminal, where <NAME> is the name of your binding. You may assign environment-specific secrets by re-running the command wrangler secret put <NAME> -e or wrangler secret put <NAME> --env . Keep a list of the secrets used in your code in your wrangler.toml file, like the example under [secrets] :

` ` ` toml --- filename: wrangler.toml --- name = "my-worker-dev" type = "javascript" account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>" workers_dev = true # [secrets] # SPARKPOST_KEY # GTOKEN_PRIVKEY # GTOKEN_KID ` ` `

* Warning: Do not use plaintext environment variables to store sensitive information. Use wrangler secret put instead.

​ Adding KV namespaces via wrangler

KV namespaces are defined via the kv_namespaces configuration in your wrangler.toml and are always provided as KV runtime instances.

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker-dev" type = "javascript" account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>" workers_dev = true [ [ kv_namespaces ] ] binding = "Customers" preview_id = "<PREVIEW KV NAMESPACEID>" id = "<DEV KV NAMESPACEID>" [ env.production ] name = "my-worker-production" [ [ kv_namespaces ] ] binding = "Customers" id = "<PRODUCTION KV NAMESPACEID>"

​ Environment variables via the dashboard

​ Adding environment variables via the dashboard

Add environment variables by logging into Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Workers and select your Workers script.

To add environment variables, such as vars and secret :

Go to your Workers script > Settings > Add variable under Environment Variables. Input a Variable name and its value, which will be made available to your Worker. If your variable is a secret, select Encrypt to protect its value. This will prevent the value from being visible via wrangler and the dashboard. (Optional) To add multiple environment variables, select Add variable. Select Save to implement your changes.

Plaintext strings and secrets Do not select Encrypt when adding environment variables if your variable is not a secret. Skip step 3 if your variable's value is a plaintext string and does not need to be encrypted.

​ Adding KV namespace bindings via the dashboard

To add KV namespace bindings:

Go to your Workers script > Settings > Add binding under KV Namespace Bindings. Choose a Variable name. This will be the way the variable name will be referenced in your Worker script. Next, select a KV namespace from the dropdown. Select Add binding to add multiple bindings. When you are finished, select Save to implement your changes.

Your completed Workers dashboard, with environment variables and KV namespace bindings added, will look like the following example reference.

