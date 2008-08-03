Remote data
When developing Workers applications, you can use Wrangler's remote development mode (via
wrangler dev --remote) to test your code on Cloudflare's global network before
deploying to production. Remote development is not supported in the Vite plugin.
The
wrangler dev --remote command creates a temporary preview deployment on Cloudflare's infrastructure, allowing you to test your Worker in an environment that closely mirrors production.
When you run
wrangler dev --remote:
- Your code is uploaded to a temporary preview environment on Cloudflare's infrastructure.
- Changes to your code are automatically uploaded as you save.
- All requests and execution happen on Cloudflare's global network
- The preview automatically terminates when you exit the command
- You need to develop using bindings that don't work locally (such as Browser Rendering).
- You need to verify behavior specifically on Cloudflare's infrastructure.
- You want to work with preview resources that mirror production.
To protect production data, you can specify preview resources in your Wrangler configuration, such as:
- Preview namespaces for KV stores:
preview_id.
- This option is required when using
wrangler dev --remote.
- This option is required when using
- Preview buckets for R2 storage:
preview_bucket_name.
- Preview database IDs for D1:
preview_database_id
This separation ensures your development activities don't impact production data while still providing a realistic testing environment.
- When you run a remote development session using the
--remoteflag, a limit of 50 routes per zone is enforced. Learn more in Workers platform limits.
