Remote data

When developing Workers applications, you can use Wrangler's remote development mode (via wrangler dev --remote ) to test your code on Cloudflare's global network before deploying to production. Remote development is not supported in the Vite plugin.

How It Works

The wrangler dev --remote command creates a temporary preview deployment on Cloudflare's infrastructure, allowing you to test your Worker in an environment that closely mirrors production.

When you run wrangler dev --remote :

Your code is uploaded to a temporary preview environment on Cloudflare's infrastructure.

Changes to your code are automatically uploaded as you save.

All requests and execution happen on Cloudflare's global network

The preview automatically terminates when you exit the command

When to Use Remote Development

You need to develop using bindings that don't work locally (such as Browser Rendering).

You need to verify behavior specifically on Cloudflare's infrastructure.

You want to work with preview resources that mirror production.

Isolating from Production

To protect production data, you can specify preview resources in your Wrangler configuration, such as:

This separation ensures your development activities don't impact production data while still providing a realistic testing environment.

Limitations